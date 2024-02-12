I'm A Shopping Editor Who Knows Pottery Barn So Well — Get It Right and It's So Right As My Edit Proves

Pottery Barn is a classic furniture retailer for a reason. Follow along as I select my 15 favorite pieces from its ever-expanding collection, including couches, chairs, and more

collection of furniture and decor from Pottery Barn over a colorful background
(Image credit: Pottery Barn)
For years, the brilliant minds at Pottery Barn have worked tirelessly to bring us the best simple, functional, and elegant furniture and decor. I depend on the brand like I depend on my closest friends, leaning on its plentiful products in times of interior design despair (which happen more often than you'd think).

It's truly one of the best home decor brands and it's not hard to see why. There's something for everyone, at every age (see Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen) and in every color. Many of its products are contract-grade, so you know they're durable and high quality. And while its pieces are certainly an investment, the pricing is fair for what you're getting.

In light of that, I've spent some time trawling the Pottery Barn website over the last few hours to highlight the best items from each product category, including the best table lamps, the best couches and sofas, and the best accent chairs. You're going to love what you see, and soon, if it's not already, PB is about to be your new best friend.

Best Pottery Barn Decor

textured ceramic vase
Frasier Handcrafted Ceramic Vase

Price: From $39.50

Organic and elemental, this handcrafted ceramic vase has that natural appeal you want and need in a more industrial or modern living room.

blue throw pattern with floral pattern
Zea Embroidered Lumbar Pillow

Price: From $89.50

I love the raised embroidery on this lumbar pillow, a beautiful flower garden with the power to tie the colors in the room together if selected correctly.

teak decorative tray
Teak Root Bowl

Price: $129

I am positively obsessed with this stunning natural bowl carved from solid teak. A piece like this has the power to instantly ground a design.

Best Pottery Barn Table Lamps

table lamp with minimalist frame and cane shade
Abacus Cane Table Lamp

Price: $219

With its minimalist legs and cane shade, the Abacus Table Lamp is, to me, perfectly mid-century modern and a great minimalist table lamp. I'd love to see it styled into a living room, where it will certainly get the most attention.

table lamp with wooden cylindrical base
Steve Wood Table Lamp

Price: $279

This lamp is available in two base finishes, but I'm partial to this Walnut variety, which evokes a rich, luxe, and natural feel. And because its so neutral, it can be easily restyled into homes and rooms for years to come.

table lamp with neutral ceramic cylindrical base
Gleason Ceramic Table Lamp

Price: $319

The veining might bring marble to mind, but don't be fooled — this contemporary white table lamp is crafted of natural ceramic. Picture its warm glow illuminating your desk or nightstand. 

Best Pottery Barn Coffee Tables

black round/cylindrical coffee table with textured top
Allegra Round Metal Coffee Table

Price: $699

You might be used to this coffee table silhouette, but you're certainly not familiar with the Allegra's stunning textural accents, which dot the entire surface of the piece. 

wooden coffee table
Alina Rectangular Coffee Table

Price: $999

The Alina twists the coffee table we know and love into something far more visually and structurally appealing than we're used to. I'm particularly impressed by the rounded block legs, which give this piece that modern flair.

round coffee table with cane siding
Bebe Round Cane Coffee Table

Price: $1399

I love a mid-century modern-inspired coffee table, so I had to include this piece — but its merits go well beyond that. A beautiful wooden drum with a rail-wrapped tabletop and added storage? I mean, they really thought of everything.

Best Pottery Barn Accent Chairs

white swivel chair
Balboa Upholstered Accent Chair

Price: $499

Exaggerated in its proportions but not in its overall size, the Balboa is the accent chair that's perfect for neglected corners, vanities, or sitting rooms.

mid-century accent chair
Tahoma Upholstered Armchair

Price: From $1149

I think we can all agree that this chair looks ideal for curling up with a good book and a cup of tea, a.k.a. my two chair purchasing requirements. 

white accent chair with cane siding
Elm Upholstered Cane Armchair

Price: $2199

An elegant and plush seat is wrapped in rattan in the case of the Elm Armchair, a Pottery Barn piece that called out to me the second I saw it.

Best Pottery Barn Couches

white curved loveseat
Balboa Upholstered Sofa

Price: From $1619
Was: From $1799

The sneaky rounded edges of this sleek white sofa give it a modern and surprising flair. I think this could work in any room.

gray loveseat
Mila Upholstered Square Arm Modular Sofa

Price: $2300

Sleek, plush, and functional, the Mila is the pinnacle of modern design. A perfect gray sofa, if you ask me.

brown leather loveseat
Jake Leather Sofa With Brindle Wood Base

Price: From $3399
Was: From $3499

What I love the most about this simple leather sofa is the wooden base, though the dark, rich leather comes in a close second. 

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

