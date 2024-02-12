I'm A Shopping Editor Who Knows Pottery Barn So Well — Get It Right and It's So Right As My Edit Proves

For years, the brilliant minds at Pottery Barn have worked tirelessly to bring us the best simple, functional, and elegant furniture and decor. I depend on the brand like I depend on my closest friends, leaning on its plentiful products in times of interior design despair (which happen more often than you'd think).

It's truly one of the best home decor brands and it's not hard to see why. There's something for everyone, at every age (see Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen) and in every color. Many of its products are contract-grade, so you know they're durable and high quality. And while its pieces are certainly an investment, the pricing is fair for what you're getting.

In light of that, I've spent some time trawling the Pottery Barn website over the last few hours to highlight the best items from each product category, including the best table lamps, the best couches and sofas, and the best accent chairs. You're going to love what you see, and soon, if it's not already, PB is about to be your new best friend.

Best Pottery Barn Decor

Frasier Handcrafted Ceramic Vase View at Pottery Barn Price: From $39.50 Organic and elemental, this handcrafted ceramic vase has that natural appeal you want and need in a more industrial or modern living room. Zea Embroidered Lumbar Pillow View at Pottery Barn Price: From $89.50 I love the raised embroidery on this lumbar pillow, a beautiful flower garden with the power to tie the colors in the room together if selected correctly. Teak Root Bowl View at Pottery Barn Price: $129 I am positively obsessed with this stunning natural bowl carved from solid teak. A piece like this has the power to instantly ground a design.

Best Pottery Barn Table Lamps

Abacus Cane Table Lamp View at Pottery Barn Price: $219 With its minimalist legs and cane shade, the Abacus Table Lamp is, to me, perfectly mid-century modern and a great minimalist table lamp. I'd love to see it styled into a living room, where it will certainly get the most attention. Steve Wood Table Lamp View at Pottery Barn Price: $279 This lamp is available in two base finishes, but I'm partial to this Walnut variety, which evokes a rich, luxe, and natural feel. And because its so neutral, it can be easily restyled into homes and rooms for years to come. Gleason Ceramic Table Lamp View at Pottery Barn Price: $319 The veining might bring marble to mind, but don't be fooled — this contemporary white table lamp is crafted of natural ceramic. Picture its warm glow illuminating your desk or nightstand.

Best Pottery Barn Coffee Tables

Allegra Round Metal Coffee Table View at Pottery Barn Price: $699 You might be used to this coffee table silhouette, but you're certainly not familiar with the Allegra's stunning textural accents, which dot the entire surface of the piece. Alina Rectangular Coffee Table View at Pottery Barn Price: $999 The Alina twists the coffee table we know and love into something far more visually and structurally appealing than we're used to. I'm particularly impressed by the rounded block legs, which give this piece that modern flair. Bebe Round Cane Coffee Table View at Pottery Barn Price: $1399 I love a mid-century modern-inspired coffee table, so I had to include this piece — but its merits go well beyond that. A beautiful wooden drum with a rail-wrapped tabletop and added storage? I mean, they really thought of everything.

Best Pottery Barn Accent Chairs

Balboa Upholstered Accent Chair View a Pottery Barn Price: $499 Exaggerated in its proportions but not in its overall size, the Balboa is the accent chair that's perfect for neglected corners, vanities, or sitting rooms. Tahoma Upholstered Armchair View at Pottery Barn Price: From $1149 I think we can all agree that this chair looks ideal for curling up with a good book and a cup of tea, a.k.a. my two chair purchasing requirements. Elm Upholstered Cane Armchair View at Pottery Barn Price: $2199 An elegant and plush seat is wrapped in rattan in the case of the Elm Armchair, a Pottery Barn piece that called out to me the second I saw it.