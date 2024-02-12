I'm A Shopping Editor Who Knows Pottery Barn So Well — Get It Right and It's So Right As My Edit Proves
Pottery Barn is a classic furniture retailer for a reason. Follow along as I select my 15 favorite pieces from its ever-expanding collection, including couches, chairs, and more
For years, the brilliant minds at Pottery Barn have worked tirelessly to bring us the best simple, functional, and elegant furniture and decor. I depend on the brand like I depend on my closest friends, leaning on its plentiful products in times of interior design despair (which happen more often than you'd think).
It's truly one of the best home decor brands and it's not hard to see why. There's something for everyone, at every age (see Pottery Barn Kids and Pottery Barn Teen) and in every color. Many of its products are contract-grade, so you know they're durable and high quality. And while its pieces are certainly an investment, the pricing is fair for what you're getting.
In light of that, I've spent some time trawling the Pottery Barn website over the last few hours to highlight the best items from each product category, including the best table lamps, the best couches and sofas, and the best accent chairs. You're going to love what you see, and soon, if it's not already, PB is about to be your new best friend.
Best Pottery Barn Decor
Price: From $39.50
Organic and elemental, this handcrafted ceramic vase has that natural appeal you want and need in a more industrial or modern living room.
Price: From $89.50
I love the raised embroidery on this lumbar pillow, a beautiful flower garden with the power to tie the colors in the room together if selected correctly.
Best Pottery Barn Table Lamps
Price: $219
With its minimalist legs and cane shade, the Abacus Table Lamp is, to me, perfectly mid-century modern and a great minimalist table lamp. I'd love to see it styled into a living room, where it will certainly get the most attention.
Price: $279
This lamp is available in two base finishes, but I'm partial to this Walnut variety, which evokes a rich, luxe, and natural feel. And because its so neutral, it can be easily restyled into homes and rooms for years to come.
Price: $319
The veining might bring marble to mind, but don't be fooled — this contemporary white table lamp is crafted of natural ceramic. Picture its warm glow illuminating your desk or nightstand.
Best Pottery Barn Coffee Tables
Price: $699
You might be used to this coffee table silhouette, but you're certainly not familiar with the Allegra's stunning textural accents, which dot the entire surface of the piece.
Price: $999
The Alina twists the coffee table we know and love into something far more visually and structurally appealing than we're used to. I'm particularly impressed by the rounded block legs, which give this piece that modern flair.
Best Pottery Barn Accent Chairs
Price: $499
Exaggerated in its proportions but not in its overall size, the Balboa is the accent chair that's perfect for neglected corners, vanities, or sitting rooms.
Price: From $1149
I think we can all agree that this chair looks ideal for curling up with a good book and a cup of tea, a.k.a. my two chair purchasing requirements.
Best Pottery Barn Couches
Price: From $1619
Was: From $1799
The sneaky rounded edges of this sleek white sofa give it a modern and surprising flair. I think this could work in any room.
Price: $2300
Sleek, plush, and functional, the Mila is the pinnacle of modern design. A perfect gray sofa, if you ask me.
Price: From $3399
Was: From $3499
What I love the most about this simple leather sofa is the wooden base, though the dark, rich leather comes in a close second.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
