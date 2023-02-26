Tiny table lamps are our shopping editor's favorite lighting trend right now – here are the 12 styles she's fallen for

I'm obsessed with cute accent table lamps and am of the firm belief that lighting your home is all about layering your lighting. It's all about keeping the 'big light' firmly off, reserved only for more functional tasks like cleaning, where accent lighting is about encouraging a calming atmosphere.

In my bedroom alone, I have three table lamps. Excessive, you might say, but I think each of them are essential in lighting the room instead of relying on the 'big light', all the while bringing a decorative twist to a functional element. Here are 12 I've picked from my favorite online picks that you should add to your basket for decorative bedroom and living room lighting for your home.

Top mini table lamp buys

Mushroom lamps

Mushroom lamps are all the rage. With bags of vintage charm, and in a variety of cute, curvaceous and tactile shapes, these are my favorite three.

$99 (opens in new tab) Ansel glass lamp View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) In the classic Murano glass, but for far cheaper, this cute table lamp brings a retro feel to your bedside table, desk or a book shelf that needs a little love. Emiting a soft glow with a cute bulb shape. $47.94 (opens in new tab) Minimalist mushroom lamp View at Etsy (opens in new tab) This minimalist decor in bright orange makes for a nice addition to your home. With its compact size of 23cm height and 32cm width, it's a color splash that lights up your home. $49.99 (opens in new tab) liuwei portable desk lamp View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A bargain buy with a smart sensor that allows you to touch to turn on, off and to adjust the light. You can dim the light and recharge with a USB. It's also super cute and has a touch of vintage charm.

Lampshade lamps

A lampshade might once have been seen as too twee for the modern home, but these reincarnations are contemporary and cool.

$203.62 (opens in new tab) Veneto table lamp View at 2Modern (opens in new tab) The Kelly Wearstler table lamp is made from concrete, topped with a beautiful linen shade. It's got a tactile uneven texture which adds to the handmade, sculptural feel. $49 (opens in new tab) Pleated lamp shade View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) This beautiful shade in cornflower blue or olive green will work on any lamp base. With sharp pleats that give it some texture, it's a cute addition to your accent lighting. $49 (opens in new tab) Cordless table lamp View at Amazon (opens in new tab) A cordless table lamp design, with a soft and warm glow, suitable for inside and out. It is also touch-sensitive, with a dimmer, and on sale with Amazon for a bargain price.

Globe table lamps

Frosted globe lights are the ultimate in transitional style. Hitting the sweet spot between mid-century and contemporary. Here are three that will look elegant in any type of home you have.

$175 Turn on table lamp View at Hay (opens in new tab) Designed with a spherical opal glass diffuser on top an aluminum base, this cute table lamp is available in red, green, black or silver. Light is LED and is operated by the power of touch. $190 (opens in new tab) Alumina LED lamp View at Lumens (opens in new tab) It's slightly more on the pricey side, but I've been after these cute globe lamps from Tala for a while. Super flexible, you can place yours on a nightstand, or mount it neatly on your wall. $79 (opens in new tab) Delia globe lamp View at Urban Outfitters (opens in new tab) Set on a brushed, cylindrical metal base, this beautiful globe lamp provides the perfect soft hue. It plugs into the wall for power making it a great bedside light.

Tiny task lamp

Desks come in any shape and size now, and our lamps need to match, so these smaller designs are perfect for any desk, even if it's a modest console table worked into a working from home destination.

$79 (opens in new tab) Fila green table lamp View at Article (opens in new tab) The Fila table lamp features a powder-coated shade and a golden wire frame. It is adjustable and a great addition to your home desk set-up. $63 (opens in new tab) Hannah globe desk lamp View at Amazon (opens in new tab) With a pivoting head that comes in handy, a glimmer of brass, and in dusky, pale pink, this task light is the perfect addition to your home desk. $55 (opens in new tab) Round fountain green patina View at Dormify (opens in new tab) Another budget-friendly, sage green option that certainly doesn't look cheap, with a wooden base that gives Scandi vibes.

Why are mini table lamps trending?

Designers and homeowners are recognizing the aesthetic merits of lighting a room with more than one light source. Layering your lighting is an important part of your interiors, and the way light enters and bounces around the room is accepted as as important and as instrumental to your interiors as your choice of paint.

So we're embracing the opportunity to add more pocket lamps and mini light sources to every room in the home. Perfect in bedrooms and living rooms, we can't get enough of this lighting trend.

So what type of mini table light have I got my eye on? First, up we can't ignore how mushroom lamps are dominating the lighting scene. Evolving from our love of mid-century, Panthella, and the Murano are the main styles. Panthella is characterized by its cute circular top and taller stem, whereas Murano mushroom lamps are made from glass and typically have an attractive spotted pattern.

Cute additions to any surface, they appeal to the trend for curves and are super tactile, with that coveted vintage look. Getting your hands on an original mind might be a little expensive, but there are many dupes out there that look just as good.

Elsewhere, smaller lamp bases with pretty pleated lampshades are also having their moment in the spotlight. Once a trend for the coastal grandmother, they can look sharp and modern in the right setting.

I'm also really into the soft glow and tactile shape of globe lights that I've also spotted cropping up around the home, aligning with this move towards an holistic approach to interiors.