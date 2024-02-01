We Can't Gatekeep These Boucle Bed Frames Any Longer — So On-Trend, Comforting, and Affordable
If you spent any time scrolling Livingetc in the last year, you'll know that boucle fabric has had a wild 12 months. The unmistakable curled fabric infiltrated every corner of the house in 2023, from the obvious entryway bench to the unexpected kitchen stool, and we don't think things will slow down in the coming months.
In keeping with the boucle mania, many of the best home decor stores are also offering boucle bed frames among their product categories, a luxury variant of the upholstered headboard trend that excites with its extra-tactile touch. Pillowy and plush, a boucle bed frame makes it look as though you are sleeping on a cloud, especially if the unit you chose happens to be legless (and therefore rests directly on the floor).
'Boucle beds have a luxurious, ultra-soft texture that just makes you want to stay in bed all day,' said Nicole Cullum, interior designer and founder of Color Caravan. 'The fabric itself 'has a nubby, silky feel but is also incredibly durable which makes it a perfect choice for bed frames.'
Have we convinced you yet? If not, this shopping edit of the best boucle bed frames — which would be perfectly accompanied by our round-ups of the best boucle sofas and boucle benches — ought to do the trick.
The Livingetc edit of boucle bed frames
Price: $3199
Was: $4699
Anything from Arhaus is worth the investment — especially if it's on sale. The Adalynn bed, craftsman built here in America, is no expectation. And if you were worried, the frame includes added space to accommodate slight variations across mattress sizes as well as tucked-in bedding (should you so choose).
Price: $755
Was: $1760
Such a steal from Wayfair. The rich dark green combined with deep channel tufting makes this piece look so much more expensive than it is. Plus, positive reviews really seal the deal.
Price: $800
Target's Threshold collection (designed in collaboration with Shea McGee) is always a great spot for trends on a budget, so we had to feature something from their end as well. Loving the tall accented headboard and camel-colored boucle happening here.
Price: $1329
Was: $1399
Total 5-star reviews, a seemingly plush/thick curved headboard, plus unique wooden accents sell this Castlery option that's more expensive than the past two frames but looks quite worth it.
Price: $710
Was: $760
For more of a thin, sleek, minimalist look, you'll want this $700 Wayfair option. It's frame is less ... obtrusive ... if you will, though still modern and on-trend.
Price: $1799
For a break from cream and white, we had to tout this luxurious black frame from CB2. It sits entirely on the floor to really hit home the whole "sleeping on a cloud" thing.
Price: $2498
Lulu and Georgia describes this frame as "overstuffed" — which is probably what makes it look so comfortable. Add some textural contrast with the rippled wooden plinth base.
Price: $439
It can be hard to have high hopes for an Amazon bed frame at times, especially one so affordably priced. But the reviews here are actually pretty positive, which bodes well for this under-$500 option.
Price: $1899
What's interesting about this Pottery Barn piece is that it almost feels like one elongated couch cushion. Pretty different for a bed set up!
Price: $746.29
If you loved that black CB2 option but aren't too fond of the pricet tag, this Jennifer Taylor Home option has nearly all of the pizazz for less. A curved headboard, a luxurious frame ... pull the trigger, baby!
Price: $550
I'm unbelievably impressed by this Target frame. Affordable, well-made (the reviews are effusive), and available in two different colorways, this is a boucle investment worth making.
What kind of bedscape should I pair with a boucle bed frame?
When building your bedscape, consider complementing your boucle bed by 'layering it with different textured fabrics,' Nicole suggested. 'Think faux fur throw blankets, cotton sateen duvet covers, and satin or Egyptian cotton sheets for a little added sheen.'
As far as colors go, 'a neutral palette will always work,' Nicole said, 'but don't be afraid to add bold colored accents to make your bed frame pop.' Avoid an influx of patterns; rather, solid colors 'with a few choice patterns in your duvet or euros will give your boucle bed a sophisticated designer look.'
