The Best Places to Buy Wall Art in 2024 —and a Style Editor's Pick of What to Buy

Here's where to buy unique wall art that looks expensive, but doesn't break the bank. Your new favorite art gallery is in your own home

All the best wall art for 2024, according to a style editor.
By Julia Demer
Dull space? Blank wall? Craving a touch of personality? Wall art has an incredible knack for transforming any space. Contrary to popular belief, achieving an aesthetically pleasing look doesn't necessarily mean breaking the bank.

With an abundance of fantastic wall art options available, the key lies in putting in a little effort to find the right one. I've carefully curated wall art picks from the best home decor stores like Anthropologie and CB2, and I can confidently say that these pieces stand out as some of the best you can find this year and beyond. Whether you're aiming to enhance your home office, living room, bedroom, or even the bathroom, your search ends here with the following list. None of the selections were plucked from an art gallery or museum, though they certainly look like it.

Best Wall Art for 2024

"I'm noticing people are becoming more confident with their art choices," says interior stylist Kerrie-Ann Jones, with many opting "for large statement pieces or artworks using bold colors with texture." 

On a similar note, gallery walls, which exude an eclectic charm, are also growing in popularity. According to Kerrie-Ann, don't be afraid to mix different art styles together; consider pairing photographic works with more traditional painted ones. 

With this advice in mind, I found a variety of eye-catching pieces to help you curate your own personal art collection.

'Lover's eye' wall art.
Lover's Eye Wall Art

Price: $108

This piece draws inspiration from classical literature, exuding vintage charm that gives it the feel of a cherished family heirloom. The 'Lover's Eye' subject is available in several other varieties, each encased in a gold-accented frame, making it an ideal addition to a study.

Circular mirror wall art.
Reflections Copenhagen Nouveau 80 Mirror

Price: $552.75

Was: $737

Mirrors often go overlooked as wall art, but not with this piece by Reflections Copenhagen. Its geometric shapes and rich cobalt blue make it a unique focal point that adds a touch of modern sophistication.

Manolo Blahnik wall art.
Sonic Editions Saks x Sonic Editions Manolo Blahnik Framed Wall Art (Medium)

Price: $279

Perfect for any fashion enthusiast, this photography print captures a surreal image of iconic shoe maker Manolo Blahnik balancing on one leg. Even if shoes aren't your passion, the scene depicted offers a delightful and engaging composition.

Diving figure wall art.
Global Views Wall Diver

Price: $123

These little bronze divers extend gracefully from the wall, providing a functional yet artistic way to hang jewelry or towels. Consider arranging these sculptural figures in a diving formation for a perfect ten.

Abstract woven wall art.
Geode Fiber Natural Dimensional Wall Art

Price: $499

Crafted from handwoven cotton rope, this mesmerizing art piece from West Elm brings a minimalist touch with its cream hue, adding subtle texture to any space.

Dark color palette wall art.
Black/Ivory Wall Art

Price: $499

Despite its somewhat somber tone, this piece exudes sophistication with its abstract figure and dark color palette. It pairs exceptionally well with dark wood wall panels or furniture, creating a rich atmosphere. 

Abstract landscape wall art.
Amboise, Loire Valley Wall Art

Price: $378

The cheerful landscape scene in this piece is bound to bring a smile. Opting for color and line over realism, this unique artwork serves as an engaging conversation starter.

Plate wall art of a girl sipping a cup of tea.
Fornasetti Piatto Teme e Variazioni 191 Wall Plate

Price: $185

Fornasetti porcelain wall plates are iconic, and this one, depicting a girl sipping from a cup, stands out as a personal favorite. The element of mystery surrounding the girl's gaze sparks curiosity.

Wicker giraffe head wall art.
Jonathan Adler Wicker Giraffe Wall Art

Price: $995

Jonathan Adler's wicker wall giraffe head adds a playful touch to any space. Handcrafted by artisans, this unique piece is a delightful addition, especially when displayed prominently in a great room.

Black textured wall art.
'Tierra' Wall Art

Price: $499

Reminiscent of pieces I saw during a visit to Tate Modern in London last year, this artwork features raw, creased canvas that strikes a balance between minimalism and complexity.

Mondrian print wall art.
Piet Mondrian Composition II Print Framed on Canvas (12" x 12" x 1.5")

Price: $52.99

The primary color Mondrian composition, though a print, achieves a similar effect to the original with its bright colors. This piece pays homage to modern art's recognizable style.

Photography wall art.
Guy Bourdin Framed Print

Price: $1,492 (+ an additional 20% off with code EXTRA20)

Was: $1,865

Part of Viola Raikhel-Bolot’s 'Walking Legs' series for Charles Jourdan, this print featuring walking legs next to a row of cookie-cutter homes creates a striking contrast between the green grass and red heels.

Skateboard wall art trio.
Yoshitomo Nara Miss Margaret Skateboard Triptych

Price: $600

Skateboards take center stage in this triptych featuring a reproduction of Yoshitomo Nara’s Miss Maragaret (2016). Blending childlike qualities with adult sensibilities, this piece exudes a cool factor that complements a variety of spaces.

Mirrored wall art.
Square Mosaic Wall Mirror

Price: $449

Enhancing your perception of space, this mosaic-style mirrored piece is a fantastic choice for smaller spaces, adding a captivating dimension. Maximize its shining appeal with other mirrored or metallic accents. 

Abstract wall art.
'Solas' Framed Wall Art

Price: $399

A touch of red makes a powerful statement in this quilt-inspired abstract piece, showcasing brushstrokes of sand gel mixed with acrylic paint. Its modern flair adds a lovely touch to any space in your home.

Anthropologie wall art.
Maria Wall Art

Price: $338

For those aiming to create a gallery wall, the simplicity of this piece, though compelling on its own, pairs seamlessly with other works, contributing to an eclectic and visually engaging ensemble.

Floral tapestry wall art.
Sarita Floral Tapestry

Price: $178

Anthropologie's top-rated floral tapestry brings an elegant presence to any space. Hang it horizontally or vertically depending on your preference, and pair it with gold and brass decor to enhance its vintage-inspired charm.

Black and white abstract wall art.
'Mason' Framed Wall Art

Price: $399

Layers of black, white, and cream acrylic paint add depth to this abstract piece. Leaving much up for interpretation, it exudes a sophisticated aesthetic that belies its affordable price.

What is the best way to hang wall art?

Especially for those unacquainted with the process, hanging wall art can be a stressful endeavor, as no one wants to be left with unsightly marks on their walls.

To ensure a seamless hanging process, and for the best way to hang wall art, start by considering the material of your wall. Are you planning to hang your piece on easy-to-work-with plaster, or is your wall made of brick? If it's the former, nails are likely your best bet, but if it's the latter, consider adhesive strips like the ones by Command. These are particularly great as they don't damage walls, making them renter-friendly.

When it comes to positioning, keeping your pieces at eye level is a good rule of thumb. Some exceptions, though, include smaller pieces of art. According to Victoria Holly of Victoria Holly Interiors, “the smaller the art, the higher you go. Many people take the art too high and have it closer to the ceiling than above their sofa, which creates discordance and looks awkward.” 

