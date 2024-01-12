The Best Places to Buy Wall Art in 2024 —and a Style Editor's Pick of What to Buy

Dull space? Blank wall? Craving a touch of personality? Wall art has an incredible knack for transforming any space. Contrary to popular belief, achieving an aesthetically pleasing look doesn't necessarily mean breaking the bank.

With an abundance of fantastic wall art options available, the key lies in putting in a little effort to find the right one. I've carefully curated wall art picks from the best home decor stores like Anthropologie and CB2, and I can confidently say that these pieces stand out as some of the best you can find this year and beyond. Whether you're aiming to enhance your home office, living room, bedroom, or even the bathroom, your search ends here with the following list. None of the selections were plucked from an art gallery or museum, though they certainly look like it.

Best Wall Art for 2024

"I'm noticing people are becoming more confident with their art choices," says interior stylist Kerrie-Ann Jones, with many opting "for large statement pieces or artworks using bold colors with texture."

On a similar note, gallery walls, which exude an eclectic charm, are also growing in popularity. According to Kerrie-Ann, don't be afraid to mix different art styles together; consider pairing photographic works with more traditional painted ones.

With this advice in mind, I found a variety of eye-catching pieces to help you curate your own personal art collection.