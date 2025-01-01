When to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves — A Plant Expert Says If You Notice Yellowing, Then It's Time!

Understanding when to cut back amaryllis leaves is the key to your plants growth and development. Festive and bright, these adoring blooms know how to make a statement during the holidays and beyond.

The fundamentals of learning to grow amaryllis is knowing what needs to be done and when, and that includes cutting it back. But when should you cut back amaryllis leaves? Well, here's an easy win: if you notice your amaryllis turning yellow, it might just be time.

Here's what you need to know about cutting back amaryllis leaves and why timing matters.

When to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves

Wondering what to do with amaryllis after it blooms? Once your ravishing flower has grown, it can often find itself wilting away if it has not been taken care of properly. A sure sign of your amaryllis needing a cutting back would be yellowing or even brown leaves. But before you cut back on your beloved plant, it's important to understand its growth cycle — which includes the flowering phase, the leaf growth phase, and lastly, its dormancy phase.

In order for your plant to grow and develop beautifully, cutting it back at the right time is the key to its success. The best time to cut back amaryllis leaves is when they are in their post-bloom phase. When you notice your plant's leaves turning yellow, this is a sign your plant has entered dormancy and should be cut back. Plant and Gardening expert Tony O'Neill seems to agree, and he says: "Amaryllis leaves should be cut back after they have turned yellow and begun to die back naturally. This usually occurs in the late summer or early fall, after the plant has finished its growth cycle."

Why should you wait until the leaves turn brown or yellow? If you cut your amaryllis bulbs too early (during the flowering or leaf growth phase), you can damage your plant and prevent it from blooming again. So be patient and tend to your plants' needs correctly.

How to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves?

Once you're done storing your amaryllis bulbs, it's time to grab those pruning tools and get to work.

"Prune amaryllis leaves once they start to yellow and wither," explains Tony. "Use clean, sharp scissors or pruning shears, cutting the leaves back to within an inch of the bulb."

The expert says you should avoid cutting green, healthy leaves as this can diminish the bulb's energy reserves. Ensure you wait for natural yellow or browning before you begin the cutting-back process.

Should I Cut the Long Leaves Off My Amaryllis?

According to expert gardener Tony, "It's best to allow the leaves to remain as long as they are green and healthy because they are gathering sunlight and producing energy, which is stored in the bulb for the next flowering cycle."

He says you should only ever cut back when your plant starts to yellow. And if you're wondering how long amaryllis blooms last, it can be between 7 to 10 days, depending on its care routine. So, if you notice your bloom turning yellow and wilting away after 7-10 days, it's time to cut it back!

What to do If My Amaryllis Leaves Are Too Long?

Have you noticed your winter indoor plants leaves growing quite long? Tony says "If the leaves are excessively long but still green, you can stake them to keep them from bending or breaking."

Tony says using plant stakes "helps to avoid any physical damage while still allowing the plant to photosynthesize effectively."

Tony says using plant stakes "helps to avoid any physical damage while still allowing the plant to photosynthesize effectively."

FAQs

What to do when amaryllis leaves fall over?

"You can stake them to provide support," explains Tony. However, he says, "If they have begun to yellow, it indicates the natural end of their lifecycle, and you can prune them as described above."

What about drooping leaves? If you notice drooping leaves, it's a clear indication of environmental problems. It may need frequent watering to bring it back to life or may be dealing with overwatering, which in turn leads to root rot. You can get a better idea of your plant's watering needs by checking the top inch of the soil. You can also opt for using a soil moisture meter (like this 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter Digital Plant Temperature/Soil Moisture from Amazon) to ensure your plant is doing okay.

Other causes of drooping may be stress, dormancy, light, and even fertilizer.