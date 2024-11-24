Adoring Amaryllis — How to Store Its Bulbs During Dormancy for Beautiful Flowers Next Year

Bright, charming, and truly an unmissable sight — Amaryllis is a beautiful winter-blooming plant that adds a dynamic feel to the home. It's also a must-have for many during the holidays, both for gifting and for festive decor.

Whether you know how to grow Amaryllis or you've bought one for the first time, an added bonus is that with the right care, this plant will re-bloom year after year.

You may want to bring a bulb out of dormancy, ready for it to flower for this Christmas. Or you may want to know how to store Amaryllis bulbs so you can get a new plant to flower next year. Here's what the experts have to say when it comes to storing Amaryllis bulbs.

How to Store Amaryllis Bulbs

If you know what to do with Amaryllis after it blooms, you'll know that once it has flowered (usually between December and February), the plant needs to be cut back so it can enter its growth period during the spring and summer.

Amaryllis bulbs will then need to enter dormancy around September and remain dormant for a month or two, before blooming again in the winter.

"Amaryllis is a tropical bulb, so doesn't need a cold period to bloom," says Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, the Houseplant Guru and author, Bloom. "Store the dormant bulb in a cool place, but well above freezing, for a month or more."

"No warmer than 55°F and no colder than 40°F would be ideal," adds Justine Kandra horticulturalist at Missouri Botanical Gardens. "Dormant Amaryllis bulbs can be left in their pot, surrounded by dry potting soil.

Justine adds: "Alternatively, they can be removed from the pot and stored loose in a mesh sack, milk crate, paper bag, cardboard box with shredded paper, saw dust, or similar container with lots of air flow. Allow the leaves to die back naturally."

Once they've dried up, the expert says they can be cut off. "Darkness is not required but could help to trigger and maintain a dormant state," explains Justine. "Withholding water and providing cool temperatures are the two main factors that contribute to a successful dormancy."

When to Plant Amaryllis Bulbs and Encourage Flowering?

If you intend to include your Amaryllis in your Christmas flower ideas, you will need to be ahead of the game. It's worth marking on the calendar when to bring the bulb out of dormancy–usually around the beginning of November.

"For most Amaryllis, a dormant bulb will bloom in 6-8 weeks after planting," explains Justine Kandra. "However, this can vary depending on the cultivar and growing conditions. In order to attempt to get an Amaryllis to re-bloom towards the end of December, it would be best to force the plant into dormancy at the beginning of September, then bring it out of dormancy at the beginning of November.

Justine continues: "Bulbs that are purchased dormant should be planted 6-8 weeks before the desired bloom time. If blooms are required sooner, consider purchasing amaryllis that have already started growing flowering stalks."

Lisa says that six to eight weeks before you'd like your flower to bloom, you should move the pot into a warm place. Then you can start "watering the bulb to get it growing again. After it begins to grow, do not let it dry out and keep it evenly moist."

FAQs

Can I repot my Amaryllis and if so, how?

Yes you can repot Amaryllis, especially if it has grown or the potting medium has broken down. Amaryllis can grow tall and top heavy, so it needs a sturdy base. However, the pot shouldn't be too big.

"Grow your Amaryllis in a heavy container, no more than 1 inch (2.5cm) wider than the bulb around the sides," says Lisa Eldred-Steinkopf. "And use a well-draining potting mix."

"Amaryllis do not require repotting very often, but the growing medium they are in will break down naturally over time and should be replaced when its water retention properties are compromised," says Justine. "On average, basic potting soil will need to be replaced every 3-4 years. This can be done when the bulbs are dormant."

