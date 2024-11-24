Adoring Amaryllis — How to Store Its Bulbs During Dormancy for Beautiful Flowers Next Year
Expert tips on what you need to do to correctly store these blossoms away for a spectacular bloom come spring
Bright, charming, and truly an unmissable sight — Amaryllis is a beautiful winter-blooming plant that adds a dynamic feel to the home. It's also a must-have for many during the holidays, both for gifting and for festive decor.
Whether you know how to grow Amaryllis or you've bought one for the first time, an added bonus is that with the right care, this plant will re-bloom year after year.
You may want to bring a bulb out of dormancy, ready for it to flower for this Christmas. Or you may want to know how to store Amaryllis bulbs so you can get a new plant to flower next year. Here's what the experts have to say when it comes to storing Amaryllis bulbs.
How to Store Amaryllis Bulbs
If you know what to do with Amaryllis after it blooms, you'll know that once it has flowered (usually between December and February), the plant needs to be cut back so it can enter its growth period during the spring and summer.
Amaryllis bulbs will then need to enter dormancy around September and remain dormant for a month or two, before blooming again in the winter.
"Amaryllis is a tropical bulb, so doesn't need a cold period to bloom," says Lisa Eldred Steinkopf, the Houseplant Guru and author, Bloom. "Store the dormant bulb in a cool place, but well above freezing, for a month or more."
"No warmer than 55°F and no colder than 40°F would be ideal," adds Justine Kandra horticulturalist at Missouri Botanical Gardens. "Dormant Amaryllis bulbs can be left in their pot, surrounded by dry potting soil.
Justine adds: "Alternatively, they can be removed from the pot and stored loose in a mesh sack, milk crate, paper bag, cardboard box with shredded paper, saw dust, or similar container with lots of air flow. Allow the leaves to die back naturally."
Once they've dried up, the expert says they can be cut off. "Darkness is not required but could help to trigger and maintain a dormant state," explains Justine. "Withholding water and providing cool temperatures are the two main factors that contribute to a successful dormancy."
When to Plant Amaryllis Bulbs and Encourage Flowering?
If you intend to include your Amaryllis in your Christmas flower ideas, you will need to be ahead of the game. It's worth marking on the calendar when to bring the bulb out of dormancy–usually around the beginning of November.
"For most Amaryllis, a dormant bulb will bloom in 6-8 weeks after planting," explains Justine Kandra. "However, this can vary depending on the cultivar and growing conditions. In order to attempt to get an Amaryllis to re-bloom towards the end of December, it would be best to force the plant into dormancy at the beginning of September, then bring it out of dormancy at the beginning of November.
Justine continues: "Bulbs that are purchased dormant should be planted 6-8 weeks before the desired bloom time. If blooms are required sooner, consider purchasing amaryllis that have already started growing flowering stalks."
Lisa says that six to eight weeks before you'd like your flower to bloom, you should move the pot into a warm place. Then you can start "watering the bulb to get it growing again. After it begins to grow, do not let it dry out and keep it evenly moist."
FAQs
Can I repot my Amaryllis and if so, how?
Yes you can repot Amaryllis, especially if it has grown or the potting medium has broken down. Amaryllis can grow tall and top heavy, so it needs a sturdy base. However, the pot shouldn't be too big.
"Grow your Amaryllis in a heavy container, no more than 1 inch (2.5cm) wider than the bulb around the sides," says Lisa Eldred-Steinkopf. "And use a well-draining potting mix."
"Amaryllis do not require repotting very often, but the growing medium they are in will break down naturally over time and should be replaced when its water retention properties are compromised," says Justine. "On average, basic potting soil will need to be replaced every 3-4 years. This can be done when the bulbs are dormant."
The perfect pots for your plants
Price: $28.99
Available in 5 different colors, this durable ceramic planter is the perfect little home for your beloved plants. Its modern, yet minimalist design will blend in well within any space.
Price: $31.20 - $79
Built from durable ceramic, this planter is perfect for tabletop or patio use. Its ridged base adds texture and appeal to your space and is great for housing luscious blooms.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Jacky Parker is a London-based freelance journalist and content creator, specialising in interiors, travel and food. From buying guides and real home case studies to shopping and news pages, she produces a wide range of features for national magazines and SEO content for websites
A long-time contributor to Livingetc, as a member of the team, she regularly reports on the latest trends, speaking to experts and discovering the latest tips. Jacky has also written for other publications such as Homes and Gardens, Ideal Home, Red, Grand Designs, Sunday Times Style and AD, Country Homes and Interiors and ELLE Decoration.
-
-
Christmas Decorating Goals! This Contemporary yet Cozy London Home Goes Big for the Festive Season
This house may be the epitome of understated chic, but over the holidays it becomes a full-on festive wonderland
By Mary Weaver Published
-
This Moody Hue is Having a Moment Right Now, and We've Found the Best Way to Shop It
As the winter weather starts to sink in, it's time to switch out your 'unexpected red' for something a little smoother
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
How to Make Your Living Room Storage Look More Expensive — 8 Fabulous Tips That Will Do the Trick
Wave your clunky storage woes goodbye and welcome design-led solutions instead with our expert-approved advice
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Make a Succulent Potting Mix — An Easy DIY for Healthy and Bright Plants
Treat these lovely plants to the perfect growing medium with this expert-approved recipe for healthy foliage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
10 Ways to Bring Good Feng Shui Into Your Bathroom — And What You Should Avoid
Follow these rules to bring the most beneficial aura into your space
By Portia Carroll Published
-
How to Overwinter a Boston Fern — Lush and Green, Learn What to Do to Protect These Beauties During the Frost
If you've enjoyed this leafy plant in your garden all summer long, now is the time to think about guarding them during the freeze and here's how
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
Trend Experts Just Revealed 2025's Most Exhilarating Outdoor Color Trend — Here's How to Shop Teal
Be the trendsetter in your neighborhood and drip your backyard out in this refreshingly exciting blue-green hue
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
Sleep in Luxury — 5 Bed Sheet Brands That Top Hotels Use, and Where You Can Snap Them Up
Want to bring style into your bedroom? Here, experts share top hotel bedding buys
By Cheyenne Brown Published
-
I Found These Chic Kitchen Paper Towel Holders, and They’re Perfect for Staying Organized This Hosting Season
It's time to make organization stylish again, and let's not forget the smallest of details — paper towels! Here are a few must-have items I found while on my shopping journey
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
When to Stop Planting Spring Bulbs — A Professional Says to Do it This Month, for Brighter Blooms Next Year
Expert advice on what you should do to get the best out of your plants
By Amiya Baratan Published