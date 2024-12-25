How Long Do Amaryllis Blooms Last? 4 Steps to Help This Ravishing Flower Live for Longer With a Little Extra Care

Many welcome the adoring Amaryllis during the festive period. Its pretty petals and bright blooms make for the perfect winter houseplant, and we're a little obsessed with it. Move aside poinsettias as these beauties are set to make a statement this season. But once they reach full bloom, how long do their flowers last?

Once you've learned how to grow amaryllis and watched it bloom successfully, you'll want to tend to your plant and its needs in order to keep it healthy and strong throughout the season — or at least for longer.

We spoke to a gardening expert to find out exactly how long amaryllis blooms last and what you can do to see them thrive for much longer. Here is everything you need to know.

How Long Do Amaryllis Blooms Last?

Wondering what to do with amaryllis after it blooms? Well, the first thing would be to have a proper care routine in place for this beloved plant. According to gardening expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening, if this plant is well taken care of, its blooms can last for up to more than a week.

"Amaryllis blooms can last about 7 to 10 days per flower when cared for properly," explains Tony. "The entire blooming period for a stalk can extend up to three weeks under optimal conditions since each stalk typically bears 2-4 flowers which open in succession."

If you want to see your amaryllis flower flourish, you should ensure you're watering your plant correctly, giving it the right amount of sunlight and supporting it well.

How to Make Amaryllis Blooms Last Longer

These indoor winter plants will need some care for their blooms to last longer, and Tony says you should do the following if you wish to see a healthy flowering season that lasts throughout Christmas.

1) Keep Cool: "Place Amaryllis in a cool area away from direct sunlight and heat sources," says Tony. "Temperatures around 65-70°F (18-21°C) are ideal."

2) Water Wisely: The expert says you should "water the plant when the top inch of soil feels dry, avoiding waterlogging."

3) Avoid Drafts: "Keep the plant away from drafts and fluctuating temperatures, which can cause stress," he adds.

4) Support Stalks: Last Tony says you should use stakes to support the stalks "as the flowers can be quite heavy, preventing them from bending or breaking." These handy HiGift 5 Pack 17-inch Plant Support Stakes from Amazon should do the job.

How Many Times Will an Amaryllis Bulb Flower?

Known as one of the best tropical flowers to grow indoors, Tony says a healthy amaryllis bulb can grow year after year.

"A healthy Amaryllis bulb can bloom annually if properly cared for throughout the year," he notes. "With adequate post-bloom care, including proper fertilization, watering, and a period of dormancy, the bulb will rejuvenate and bloom each year."

FAQs

What to Do When an Amaryllis Flower Dies

Are your beautiful amaryllis flowers struggling and wilting away? Tony says you should do the following if so: "When an Amaryllis flower fades, snip off the flower right at the base near the stalk to prevent seed formation, which can sap energy from the bulb."

He continues: "Do not remove the flower stalk until it has completely yellowed and withered, as it can still photosynthesize and help store energy for the next season."

