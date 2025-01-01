When Does a Christmas Cactus Bloom? You May Notice This Plant Flowering Now — If Taken Care of Correctly

Joyful and full of life, the ever-so-cheerful Christmas cactus — Schlumbergera — is a houseplant many adore yearly, and I can certainly understand why. Its bright blooms and ravishing hues can elevate a space in one glance and create an unforgettable statement.

But when does this flower bloom exactly, and will you be able to see it flower this winter? With the right Christmas cactus care, you can see this flower thrive through the holiday season and maybe even beyond.

I spoke to a gardening expert to find out exactly when a Christmas cactus's typical blooming period is. Here's everything you need to know.

When Does a Christmas Cactus Bloom?

Once you've established how to get a Christmas cactus to flower, you'll know when it will be set to bloom and flourish. In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us: "Christmas cacti typically bloom just in time for the holiday season."

The expert says, "They usually start showing flowers from late November through late January, depending on their environment and care." You can help with this by adjusting its care needs if and when it needs it. Ensure you know when to stop watering a Christmas cactus — so your plant does not become stressed and overwatered, as this may lead to your cacti's leaves turning purple and, therefore, put a standstill to its blooming phase.

If you have this cold-tolerant indoor plant, why not tend to it now to get the most out of it during the New Year? It's not too late!

Tony O'Neill Gardening Expert

What Trigger a Christmas Cactus to Bloom?

Whether it's your Christmas cactus buds falling off or its leaves turning red, this may be the cause of your plant not blooming — but what can be done to trigger blooming and help your plant develop healthy growing habits?

"The blooming of a Christmas cactus is primarily triggered by cooler temperatures and extended night periods," explains Tony. "Ensuring about 14-16 hours of darkness and cooler temperatures around 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit (10-13 degrees Celsius) each day for about six weeks can stimulate flowering."

How Many Times a Year Can a Christmas Cactus Bloom?

According to Tony, "Christmas cacti most commonly bloom once a year, but with proper care and under ideal conditions, they can bloom again in spring. The key is the right balance of light, temperature, and watering."

Watering: Knowing when to water a Christmas cactus will grant a healthy plant in the long run. Always check on your plants' soil moisture. You can do this by using this Suplong Plant Soil Moisture Meter from Amazon.

Light: Too much or not enough light may be the cause of your Christmas cactus turning yellow, so if you want to see it bloom year after year — you should give your plant bright, indirect light.

Temperature: Remember, too much direct sunlight can lead to leaf bleaching. The best temperature for your plant during the day would be 70°F, and an evening temperature of 60-65°F.

FAQs

Can I make my Christmas Cacti's blooming phase last longer?

If you're looking to make your beloved Christmas cactus last longer, there may be an easy way, according to Tony.

"To extend the blooming period of your Christmas cactus, keep the plant in an environment with cooler temperatures (around 65-70 degrees Fahrenheit) during its flowering phase," says Tony. "Also, ensure the plant is away from direct heat sources like radiators or heating vents which can dry out the plant faster and shorten the blooming period."

Make sure to take care of your plant and tend to it when you notice its leaves changing color, or if it's looking a bit dull. The sooner you notice it, the better the chance of you saving this magnificent flower.

Brighten Your Plant With the Right Care