When Does a Christmas Cactus Bloom? You May Notice This Plant Flowering Now — If Taken Care of Correctly
A professional guides us through timings and why it matters for this abundant houseplant
Joyful and full of life, the ever-so-cheerful Christmas cactus — Schlumbergera — is a houseplant many adore yearly, and I can certainly understand why. Its bright blooms and ravishing hues can elevate a space in one glance and create an unforgettable statement.
But when does this flower bloom exactly, and will you be able to see it flower this winter? With the right Christmas cactus care, you can see this flower thrive through the holiday season and maybe even beyond.
I spoke to a gardening expert to find out exactly when a Christmas cactus's typical blooming period is. Here's everything you need to know.
When Does a Christmas Cactus Bloom?
Once you've established how to get a Christmas cactus to flower, you'll know when it will be set to bloom and flourish. In conversation with gardening expert Tony O'Neill, he tells us: "Christmas cacti typically bloom just in time for the holiday season."
The expert says, "They usually start showing flowers from late November through late January, depending on their environment and care." You can help with this by adjusting its care needs if and when it needs it. Ensure you know when to stop watering a Christmas cactus — so your plant does not become stressed and overwatered, as this may lead to your cacti's leaves turning purple and, therefore, put a standstill to its blooming phase.
If you have this cold-tolerant indoor plant, why not tend to it now to get the most out of it during the New Year? It's not too late!
I'm Tony O'Neill, a gardening expert and best-selling author. I am an educator with a thriving YouTube channel that has 442,000 subscribers and receives over 1.4 million monthly views. Through my award-winning website, Simplify Gardening, I share my passion for gardening and sustainability. I've authored books including "Simplify Vegetable Gardening," "Composting Masterclass," and "Your First Vegetable Garden," empowering individuals to cultivate their own green spaces.
What Trigger a Christmas Cactus to Bloom?
Whether it's your Christmas cactus buds falling off or its leaves turning red, this may be the cause of your plant not blooming — but what can be done to trigger blooming and help your plant develop healthy growing habits?
"The blooming of a Christmas cactus is primarily triggered by cooler temperatures and extended night periods," explains Tony. "Ensuring about 14-16 hours of darkness and cooler temperatures around 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit (10-13 degrees Celsius) each day for about six weeks can stimulate flowering."
How Many Times a Year Can a Christmas Cactus Bloom?
According to Tony, "Christmas cacti most commonly bloom once a year, but with proper care and under ideal conditions, they can bloom again in spring. The key is the right balance of light, temperature, and watering."
Watering: Knowing when to water a Christmas cactus will grant a healthy plant in the long run. Always check on your plants' soil moisture. You can do this by using this Suplong Plant Soil Moisture Meter from Amazon.
Light: Too much or not enough light may be the cause of your Christmas cactus turning yellow, so if you want to see it bloom year after year — you should give your plant bright, indirect light.
Temperature: Remember, too much direct sunlight can lead to leaf bleaching. The best temperature for your plant during the day would be 70°F, and an evening temperature of 60-65°F.
FAQs
Can I make my Christmas Cacti's blooming phase last longer?
If you're looking to make your beloved Christmas cactus last longer, there may be an easy way, according to Tony.
"To extend the blooming period of your Christmas cactus, keep the plant in an environment with cooler temperatures (around 65-70 degrees Fahrenheit) during its flowering phase," says Tony. "Also, ensure the plant is away from direct heat sources like radiators or heating vents which can dry out the plant faster and shorten the blooming period."
Make sure to take care of your plant and tend to it when you notice its leaves changing color, or if it's looking a bit dull. The sooner you notice it, the better the chance of you saving this magnificent flower.
Brighten Your Plant With the Right Care
Price: $58
A Christmas cactus needs a well-draining planter, and this Rancho Planter from The Sill is the perfect little home for your cacti. It comes in three different sizes and two different colors.
Price: $49.80
Was: $65
Quality Japanese pruning shears: these hand pruners have outstanding sharpness and can cut plants as well as tree branches. It's sharp and durable and the perfect tool to cut back your plants when they need it.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Faiza is the Advice & Gardens Editor at Livingetc. To further her skills, she is currently taking on the 'Gardening in America' course with the American Horticultural Society (AHS). Faiza previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and Interior design is a space she has been interested in for quite some time and as she blossoms in this field, she will continue to further her skills in design and gardening. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.
-
-
When to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves — A Plant Expert Says If You Notice Yellowing, Then It's Time!
Keep an eye out for your plant's health and ensure you know what it needs, when it needs it, by following this professional advice
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
A Bold Take on Alpine Style, Ghislaine Viñas' Colorful New Vision Reboots an Aspen Ski Home
The designer's penchant for colorful contrast brings an energetic refresh to modern mountain style — take a peek inside
By Keith Flanagan Published
-
When to Cut Back Amaryllis Leaves — A Plant Expert Says If You Notice Yellowing, Then It's Time!
Keep an eye out for your plant's health and ensure you know what it needs, when it needs it, by following this professional advice
By Faiza Saqib Published
-
How to Organize Kitchen Appliances — 7 Expert Tips That Will Help You Keep Those Bulky Items Neat and Tidy
Keep your smart appliances in an orderly fashion and top form with these handy tricks from the pros
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Spilled Your Red Wine on Your Luxury Couch? Experts Say There Are a Few Easy Ways to Clear It Out ASAP
Red wine is notoriously difficult to get out of furniture, but we spoke to the experts who gave us their best advice
By Becca Cullum-Green Published
-
Is Decluttering Worth It? Experts Say Yes — Especially If You Want a Clutter-Free Space for Good
The power of decluttering extends to both your internal and external environment
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
8 Cold-Tolerant Indoor Plants — You Can Make a Statement All Through Winter With These Aesthetic Beauties
Choose the right hardy houseplants and enjoy these green and leafy cold-season wonders
By Sarah Wilson Published
-
How to Polish Wine Glasses — 5 Easy Steps Cleaning Experts Advise For Best Results
Take your dinner party hosting to the next by learning how to effectively polish and shine with this simple expert guide
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
How to Get Red Wine Out of Rugs, Carpets and More — in Just 5 Easy Steps
And no, salt isn't the answer
By Seraphina Kyprios Published
-
Can You Wash a Duvet in a Washing Machine? Yes, Say Experts — But This Is What You Need to Know First
Washers are super convenient but not always the best for the health of your duvet. Here's everything you need to know
By Ciéra Cree Published