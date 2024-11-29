From Burning to Fading Your Upholstery — Here Are 4 Ways Your Winter Heating Is Damaging Your Sofa

The cold season is upon us, and nothing sounds better than snuggling up on the sofa with warm blankets, surrounded by even warmer winter heating.

However, while you're getting toasty under the covers, your furniture could be experiencing irreparable damage due to your home's heating systems. Especially if your couch is too close to your radiator — you're going to face terrible repercussions.

After learning about sofa layout mistakes, I spoke to HVAC experts to delve into the reasons why winter heating can bring ill health to your furniture. You'll be shifting your seat once hearing what this expert has to say.

1. Drying out materials

(Image credit: Raft)

There are lots of different types of sofas out there, so the way your particular material will respond to heat may vary from the home of someone else's.

Leather sofas, being soft, shiny materials, will especially suffer if they are placed too close to or up against a radiator. This could result in irreparable scorching, discoloration, and cracking.

Josh Mitchell, HVAC technician at Air Conditioner Lab, says, "The heat from radiators can dry out natural materials like leather or wood, leading to cracks, discoloration, or warping over time. For leather sofas, the heat pulls out natural oils, leaving the surface brittle and prone to splitting."

If you have leather furniture pieces that you care about a lot, to be on the safe side during winter it's worth investing in a leather protector (like this Guardsman Protect & Preserve Leather from Amazon) to coat the leather in, as well as keeping leather furniture at least 12 inches away from any radiators or fireplaces.

The leather honey complete leather care kit from Amazon includes a bottle of solution designed for cleaning a leather sofa, conditioner and a soft applicator to keep your leather sofa in top form year-round.

2. Burning or fading your upholstery

(Image credit: Echlin)

If your fabric sofas' upholstery is kept too close to or up against your radiator, it could burn or fade, causing damage and a fire risk in your home. "Fabric sofas can fade or change color when exposed to constant heat," says Josh. "Dark or vibrant fabrics are especially vulnerable, as the heat can cause dyes to degrade unevenly, leaving noticeable patches."

The areas of your sofa directly touching your radiator will experience the full heat for prolonged periods of time. These spots are especially prone to burning, but if burning doesn't occur, discoloration and a deterioration of the fabric's fibers certainly will, shortening how long your sofa should last.

3. Shrinking and warping

(Image credit: Lulu and Georgia)

Wood and natural fibers like wool and linen are prone to warping and shrinking if exposed to prolonged periods of heat.

"Your wooden furniture pieces can shrink or warp under prolonged exposure to the heat from radiators," says Josh. This is because, similarly to leather, the wood's natural oils will be extracted from the surface of the material. Contracting will put more strain on your sofa's fabric, encouraging the development of holes, tears, and the overall weakening of its fibers.

Synthetic fabric blends, like polyester and acrylic, are also often flammable, so be diligent about monitoring how large the gap between your sofa and radiator is on a frequent basis. You may not notice your sofa being pushed back closer to the radiator over time before it becomes dangerous.

4. Weakening foam and cushions

(Image credit: Love Your Home)

Excess radiator heat can affect more than just the exterior of your sofa — the inside can also be harmed. Damage that may be invisible but all too real.

"The heat from radiators can break down the foam inside of your sofa's cushions, leading to loss of firmness and sagging," says Josh. "Foam degrades faster when exposed to heat, as the heat alters its structure and elasticity."

If your sofa isn't moved away from your radiator, it will rapidly become less comfortable and more saggy, but turning your sofa cushions regularly to help prevent uneven wear is still good practice.

"You can also add a heat-resistant cover or barrier on the side of the sofa closest to the radiator," says Josh.

FAQs

Is it OK to have a sofa against a radiator?

According to the experts, it's okay (and rather common) to have your sofa relatively near a heater but not against it or too close to it. This way, you can relax and lounge in the warmth of your radiator without straining your furniture.

Josh Mitchell, HVAC technician at Air Conditioner Lab, says, "No, it's not ideal. Placing a sofa directly against a radiator restricts airflow, making the radiator less efficient at heating the room. It also increases the risk of material damage or, in rare cases, overheating.

Consider installing radiator reflectors (like this Radiator Reflectors with Radstik from Amazon priced at $44.62) to make your heating more efficient while protecting your furniture. These inexpensive tools direct heat into the room rather than letting it escape toward walls or furniture. Also, maintaining proper humidity (30-50%) in your home during winter can help reduce the drying effects of radiators on furniture and other materials."