How Much Will It Cost to Remodel My Utility Room? Experts Break Down the Figures
An expert guide to the utility room remodel costs you can expect when undertaking this all-important project
A well-designed and planned utility room can play a pivotal role in how smoothly your home runs on a day-to-day basis, providing a space in which to carry out all those dirty, messy, practical tasks that you want to keep separate — but what will a utility room remodel cost in 2025?
Maybe your utility room ideas are pretty low key, for example, you just want a decompression space between inside and out to shed wet outdoor clothing or dry off the dog. Or perhaps you have something a little more high-end in mind and are aiming for a super-stylish spot in which to do your laundry. Whichever it is, you need to be aware of the associated costs in order to budget properly.
Here, we explain what you can expect to pay for a utility room remodel and the various elements that make up this space so that you can budget with confidence.
How Much Does It Cost to Remodel a Utility Room in 2025?
While this will obviously vary, depending on the scale of your project and the type of utility room design you are aiming for, there are average costs that it pays to be aware of.
"Remodelling a utility room can vary in cost depending on the scope of the project and the quality of materials chosen," agrees Molly Chandler, designer at Willis & Stone. "As of 2025, a bespoke renovation, including new storage solutions, updated flooring and standard appliances, typically ranges from £7,500 to £15,000."
The lower figure can be achieved by sticking to a basic remodel, bringing in a new washing machine and dryer, standard cabinets, and a sink. However, if your space is on the larger side and will include extra appliances such as wine coolers, additional 'back-up' ovens and pet showers, for example, costs are going to rise. Once you start looking at bespoke cabinetry and so on, you could easily be facing costs of £20,000 or more.
Molly Chandler is a designer with a wealth of experience in creating quality kitchens to suit a wide variety of customer needs. From initial idea through to completed design, Molly understands just how to make a kitchen perform on a practical and aesthetic level.
What Costs to Think About When Remodelling a Utility Room
While the way in which you plan on using your utility room will dictate the appliances, storage and finishes you include in the space, it pays to be aware of how much all of the individual elements that go into this room are likely to cost.
The most common appliances fitted into a utility room are washing machines and tumble dryers, which can cost anywhere from a few hundred pounds up to several thousands. Don't forget to factor in costs for additional plumbing if you are starting from scratch either.
You are also likely to want a sink, particularly if you are more focussed on mudroom ideas. Again, how much you spend on this depends on the kind of model you select. Basic stainless steel sinks can be picked up for as little as £50, while chunky ceramic Belfast sinks will be more, starting at around £150.
Then there is the flooring and lighting to factor in.
"When it comes to cost of appliances, lighting and flooring, I would say always go for the best you can afford, as usually that means they will stand the test of time," advises Rebecca Nokes, design director at John Lewis of Hungerford. "The other thing to consider about flooring is to look for something practical and easy to clean such as a LVT flooring over say a natural wood which may need greater care and attention."
Rebecca is design director and senior designer at John Lewis of Hungerford and has an in-depth knowledge of interior design and space planning.
How Much Should You Spend On Utility Room Cabinets?
A large part of your utility room budget will go on units — these will not only give you somewhere to store items such as cleaning products, but also to house larger equipment you may not have space for or want on display in your kitchen, such as food processors and bread makers.
Standard, off-the-shelf units are always going to be cheaper than those that are custom made, with 1000mm double base units starting from as little as £120 or so.
Some people plan on using their remodelled utility room as something more akin to a back kitchen, in which case investing in bespoke cabinetry can be a better option than using standard-off-the shelf units. A custom made approach can also help when it comes to how to make the most of a small utility room.
"Choosing to use bespoke cabinetry when designing or remodelling a utility room is always a good idea because it allows you to be flexible and really make the most of the space, which can often be on the small side," advises Rebecca Nokes.
Expect starting prices of around £4,000 - £5,000 for bespoke units for a utility room.
FAQs
Does a Utility Room Add Value to a Home?
"A well-designed utility can add a huge amount of value and appeal to potential buyers, and is definitely worth considering when planning a kitchen design," says Al Bruce, kitchen designer and founder of Olive & Barr. "The cost of this is entirely dependent on the property, but you can typically expect it to add 5-10% of the value. It’s no secret that a great kitchen can add to the value of a property, and the utility contribution only adds to that."
"If you have a the space, a utility room definitely adds value to a home as most people would prefer to not have their laundry appliances in the main kitchen,” adds Rebecca Nokes.
Founder of Olive & Barr Al Bruce began his career 25 years ago studying to be a cabinet maker at college. He quickly rose up through the ranks of the handmade kitchen industry. With a natural flair for design and a deep passion for the industry, Al finally opened his own Shaker kitchen company in 2018.
To help plan your utility room budget, be sure to look into how much do new kitchen cabinets cost as this will give you a clearer idea of what you'll need to set aside for this element of the new space.
