12 Unique Ways to Style Books — How Designers Use Reading Material to Elevate Decor
From vintage trunks to bar carts, suffice to say you won’t be missing your bookcase after perusing this chic selection of unique ways to style books
Some of the most stylish people I know are surrounded by books — they’re everywhere. And no, their homes aren't chaotic; instead, books are seamlessly integrated into the decor, serving as usable decorative items that exude an air of class and erudition. Beyond just adding an intellectual flair, books are inherently beautiful, offering glimpses into our interests, goals, and dreams. It feels only natural to leverage them for more than just reading.
However, if books are to take center stage and venturing beyond the best bookshelves, it's wise to be selective. “Books don't just have to be for reading — they can also serve as decor,” says interior designer and TileCloud co-founder, Floss Kelly. Although I of course recommend choosing books to buy that you actually want to read, for display purposes the criteria is a little different. "Choose books with interesting covers or spines that complement your room's color scheme,” Floss suggests.
As an Aquarius, I'm always eager to venture off the beaten path and embrace something new. But don't just take my word for it — listen to the design experts. Each of these inventive book display ideas comes straight from a designer or home aficionado, so feel confident in exploring something different. After all, the world is your library — why not dive in?
And if you're not ready to part with your beloved bookshelves, don't fret! Here are the top 12 bookshelves to make your living room look more expensive.
Unique Book Storage Displays
Price: $89.99
“Storing your books in a caddy is a great option especially if you like to mix up where you read,” explains Price, adding “A two-tier caddy can store a decent amount of books and it’s so really adaptable in the space. It’s especially useful for a kid's room — there are some fun designs out there!” I decided to up the ante with this three-tier ladder design, which lends a chic and breezy feeling with its a rattan construction.
Price: $38
Window ledges are natural bookshelves. If you have one to spare, transform it into a charming reading display. Though, if you run into trouble keeping books upright or simply seek an elevated touch, “Use a tray or some bookends and either vertically or horizontally stack a few books,” says Price, adding “Play around with colors and sizes to find a combination that works and elevates the look of the space.”
Price: $35.98
Interior designer Arther Miller emphasizes the versatility of decorative baskets. Neutral woven ones in particular add “both functionality and aesthetic appeal, allowing readers to showcase their collection while enhancing the overall design of the space.” “Personally, HOONEX baskets are my favorite,” says the designer, explaining, “They add an aesthetic touch."
Price: $234
Utilizing books to conceal unsightly TV chords is one of the more unexpected methods on this list, but is possibly the most useful. According to professional home organizer Laura Price, “There’s nothing worse than seeing cluttered wires and electricals on the open shelves of your TV unit, distracting and preventing you from relaxing. Why not store some books at the front of the unit to hide the wires and create an attractive display for no extra cost?,” she asks. I would agree, and this open construction living room TV idea provides the perfect opportunity to line up your literary treasures.
Price: $829.99
I’m absolutely floored by the beauty of this faux fireplace idea, which Price says “is a great opportunity to create a decorative focal piece" — and books can be apart of it! Display a mix of books and decor for added interest, and don’t be afraid to experiment with different stacking formations. “Think about height, shape and color,” the home organizer advises, adding “The best bit is when you’re bored, you can simply swap out the books and it’ll feel like a brand new space.”
Price: $269
Kelly suggests thinking "outside the box by repurposing items like vintage crates, industrial piping for a DIY shelf, or even an old ladder as a rustic bookshelf.” “These unique storage solutions add a story and a touch of whimsy to your space,” continues the designer. This stunning forest green trunk has an undeniable vintage feel with its charming brass accents — a classical companion for your most favorite reads. Stack them on top of its lid or leave it open and display books inside.
Price: $799
“If you have a bench in your entryway or at the foot of your bed, you can use the space underneath for book storage,” explains Kelly. Sleek benches like this acacia wood one from Crate & Barrel make for an “unexpected spot that keeps books organized and out of the way while still being accessible.”
Price: $742
“Stacking books on side tables or coffee tables not only puts your favorite reads at arm's reach but also adds a personal touch to your living spaces,” says Kelly. This patina-finish side table by BD Studio III lends itself perfectly to bookstacks with a compelling geometric, tiered design.
Price: $160
Use books to punctuate decor. “If you’ve got a few spare books and you’re not sure where to store them, use them to punctuate your favorite decorative pieces on a shelf," advises Price. "Having a small candle or trinket on its own can look a bit underwhelming, so stack a few books in complementary colors underneath it to make it more of a styled feature.” This sculptural vase might look great on its own, but paired with a bookstack? Even better.
Price: $158
According to Kelly, “Wall-mounted ledges offer a sleek, modern way to display books.” “They take up minimal space and can be arranged in any pattern to create a unique wall feature,” she says, adding, “which is particularly effective for “small spaces, where floor space is at a premium, or busy rooms like kitchens and bathrooms.” This pick from Anthropologie is on-trend and chic as ever with its burled wood construction. Choose between black, mint, and natural hues to suit your preferences.
Price: $698
As a New York City resident, I feel a certain responsibility to interject and share one of my favorite book display tips: a bar cart! So many apartments I’ve seen in the city pair books with barware in this way, and it never fails to elevate. I love this pick from Anthropologie for its elegant groves and convenient two-tier construction — books on the bottom, books on the top, or both! The choice is yours.
Price: $162.59
“Floating shelves are a versatile and stylish option for book storage,” says Kelly. They’re great because “They can be installed anywhere — above your bed, beside your fireplace, in the kitchen or in that awkward nook you're not sure how to fill.” For added oomph, “Arrange books by color for a visually striking effect, or mix in some decorative items for a more curated look.”
Consider the best minimalist bookshelves to seriously elevate your space.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
The Best Brooklinen Towels Are Currently On Sale — Run, Don't Walk to Upgrade Your Shower Ritual
Did I mention there are new limited-edition spring colorways within the best Brooklinen towels lines? Yeah, you better be quick! Your at-home spa experience awaits
By Julia Demer Published
-
This is How You do Open-Concept in 2024 — A Modern "Barn" That Perfects the Art of Zoning Spaces
A beautiful home with a lofty sense of space doesn't sound like a problem, until you want to make sure everything's to scale, explains this designer
By Hugh Metcalf Published