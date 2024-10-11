9 Things You Should Get Rid of in Your Kitchen Cabinets Right Now — An Expert Explains Why

Kitchen cabinets are an absolute hotspot for clutter. These cupboards offer a brilliant storage solution, where anything you stuff in there is out of sight and in turn out of mind. And that's exactly why the items hiding behind these doors are often a mishmash of daily-use crockery and random cookware that you only truly reach for a couple of times a year.

Now, if you've been wondering how to make kitchen cabinets more functional, we're here to tell you that the key lies in decluttering these prime storage spots of unnecessary items.

To back up our case for tidying this space, we reached out to a decluttering expert who has given us a thorough list of things that should not be taking up space in your kitchen. We have a feeling that by the end of this list, you'll have a cleaner cabinet with room you didn't even know you had.

(Image credit: Bess Friday, Styling: Kendra Smoot, Design: Marea Clark Interiors)

"Think of all the space being taken up by holiday-specific kitchen tools like turkey basters, pumpkin-shaped cookie cutters, or ice cream makers that only come out once a year," says decluttering expert Di Ter Avest. "These items don't need to live in your cabinets day in and day out."

Instead, she recommends moving them to a more appropriate storage space, like a high shelf in your pantry or a storage bin in a basement closet. That way, she finds that you can easily access them when you need them but aren't wasting prime cabinet real estate on items you rarely use.

2. Vases

(Image credit: Erin Kelly. Design: Leanne Ford Interiors)

"Vases are beautiful, but they're notorious for hogging kitchen cabinet space when they don't belong there," says Di. "Unless you're using them regularly, move most of them to a hall closet or display them in other rooms where they can be appreciated."

She suggests keeping only a couple of versatile options in the kitchen and donating or storing the others. See, the truth is that you can learn how to organize your kitchen in one day, but only if you declutter your space first. And tackling your forgotten items like your vases, will help more than you know.

3. Mismatched & Chipped Dishes

(Image credit: deVOL)

According to Di, your kitchen cabinets should make you feel good about what you own, and she rightly points out that mismatched or chipped dishes are likely not helping. She tells us that the only way to tackle this problem spot is to go through your dishware and let go of anything that's chipped, broken, or that doesn't match the rest of your set.

"Keeping a cohesive collection of dishes not only makes your cabinets look more organized," notes Di. "But also ensures you're only using what you truly love."

Another nifty tip to save particularly stunning chipped dishes is to tap into Japanese-style decor by using the art of kintsugi to repair your dishes and pose them as ornaments instead.

4. Lidless Containers

(Image credit: Lochanna Kitchens)

You know that random food storage container that's lying in the corner of your kitchen cabinet, that you're keeping simply in hopes of solving the case of the mysteriously disappearing lid — it's probably not helping your cabinet clutter situation.

"A well-organized collection of food storage containers can make meal prep and storage so much easier", says Di. Her words of wisdom on cabinet decluttering is to only keep what you use often and can easily find lids for.

5. Single-Use Gadgets

(Image credit: The Main Company)

"We've all been tempted by those fancy gadgets that promise to make life easier—like an avocado slicer, pineapple corer, or an egg separator," says Di. "But if you've only used them once or twice since buying them, they don't deserve to live in your kitchen cabinets."

And Di is absolutely right. As charming as these gadgets may be in the first few days of their purchase, they're destined to end up in a random cabinet corner. So if it's something you use rarely, Di encourages storing it elsewhere, or better yet, donating it to someone who might get more use out of it.

6. Seasonal Dishware

(Image credit: Sophie Allport)

Di points out that those holiday-themed dishes that you only pull out during certain times of the year, like Christmas mugs or Thanksgiving platters, should follow the same rule as your seasonal gadgets.

She tells us that the best solution is to keep your kitchen cabinets dedicated to everyday use items and relocate these seasonal pieces to an alternative housing spot. "You can store them in labeled bins so they're easy to grab when the season rolls around," she adds. "But don't crowd your cabinets for the rest of the year."

7. Unused Cookware

(Image credit: Used Kitchen Exchange/Mark Wilkinson kitchen)

"That bread maker you bought when you were sure you'd become the next home-baking sensation or the ice cream maker you thought would be fun to try, may not be worth the space they take up in your kitchen," says Di.

She explains that if it's been sitting there unused for over a year, it's better to move it to another storage area or donate it. We've all been guilty of this but especially if your cabinets are clear, then this is one of the best ways to effortlessly reduce visual clutter in the kitchen.

8. Expired Food

(Image credit: Tom Fallon)

If you store dry goods or canned foods in your kitchen cabinets, Di says that it's probably time to check the expiration dates. "Those old spices you bought for a recipe three years ago or cans of food hidden at the back of the shelf are taking up valuable space," she notes. "Toss anything expired or that you know you won't use, and keep your cabinets stocked with fresh ingredients that you'll actually use."

This may seem like a daunting task now, but enlisting time for this decluttering chore will prove to be incredibly rewarding. Aside from this action clearing your cabinet of clutter, it'll also keep your culinary cupboards clean.

9. Duplicates

(Image credit: Future)

Di tells us that it's easy to accumulate duplicates of kitchen gadgets like spatulas, whisks, measuring cups, or peelers over time, especially when you don't take regular inventory of what you already have.

"The truth is, most people don't need three garlic presses or five spatulas, so I recommend sorting through your tools and keeping only your favorites," says Di. "If you haven't touched a gadget in months or forgot you even owned it, it's probably time to part ways and make room for what you actually use."

And with all this fresh space you now have, you can invest in some gorgeous new serving bowls and cookware that's been on your wish list. So it's a win-win situation for your kitchen and you.

On the back of this list of items that experts rid their kitchen cabinets of, now's the time to scan your culinary space and peruse through your cupboards. If you find anything that's on the list, consider rehoming the item into a storage space with reduced traffic or donate to your local charity.

Even just a quick glance through your kitchen cabinets will allow you to intentionally declutter this room and free up space for easy navigation. So the next time you reach in for your everyday boiling pot, you won't come out with your Thanksgiving turkey tray.