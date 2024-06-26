It's Been a Year Since my Bathroom Remodel — These Are the 5 Things I Wish I’d Done Differently

There’s a lot that goes into a bathroom design, and unless you’re a professional who does this every day, it's easy to overlook the finer details and deliver a space that works perfectly when you're designing it yourself.

Given a remodeling project is not a small undertaking, this is less than ideal — make one mistake that you don't recognize until it's too late, and you have to live with it for years. Meanwhile, learning how to remodel a bathroom is always going to be a system of trial and error if you don't work with a design professional — so how do you avoid the pitfalls/

I remodeled my bathroom last year, and as I've been using the space, I've realized that some design flaws have impacted how practical the space is. Here are the mistakes I've made, and what I would do differently next time around when designing my bathroom.

1. Not spending on the hardware

(Image credit: Alan Tansey. Studio credit MKCA)

When it came to where to splurge and where to save, I looked to keep the budget down on hardware — buying handles and even the bathroom faucet from a cheaper retailer. While they looked great fresh out the box, their poor quality started showing over time. Many of my hooks are now corroded, and the finish on the handles is chipping away. A nightmare! Just after a few months of use, I had to replace most of the hardware, including the faucet.

To ensure your modern bathroom always looks finished, consider quality fittings and finishes from well-known brands. Plus, these make everything from your cabinets to your toilet look more luxe. I highly recommend the accessories from Waterworks, Kohler, and Schoolhouse. If you want a more budget option, consider trawling through the reviews online at Target or Home Depot to see which options stack up best.

Amerock Cabinet Pull in Golden Champagne View at Amazon Price: $7.35

Size: 5-1/16 Inch Across all the sites that retail this bar pull, it has 953 reviews with an average star rating of 4.8 out of 5 — reviewers say it's really well made, despite its budget pricing. Mid-Century Contour Bath Hardware View at West Elm Price: $190

Includes: Towel bar, hook, toilet paper holder, handtowel ring West Elm is known for a good overall quality, and while this set isn't cheap, it's a good price for the finish and what you get included. Kohler Purist Bathroom Sink Faucet View at Amazon Price: $656.39

Finish: Brushed brass Kohler is one of our favorite high-end bathroom hardware makers, and if you're going to splurge anywhere in a bathroom makeover, a faucet can be a real focal point.



2. Choosing high maintenance materials

(Image credit: Phil Crozier. Design: Reena Sotropa + Alanna Dunn)

I decided that I would go in for budget buys for the smaller things but spend on one, large element — the bathtub. My statement bathtub in natural stone creates a spa bathroom vibe and is the focal point in the space. However, maintaining it is not easy.

Textured stone is difficult to clean and tends to hold onto grime. The only way to combat this issue is by sealing the stone regularly. This can be a big headache when the bathroom is in constant use.

In retrospect, it was an ambitious choice, especially as if you love the feel of natural stone, you could consider Vitreous china or ceramic with a specialty finish. These are easier to clean and last longer. Consider this for your bathroom vanity countertop, too. Marble, for instance, is a tricky material for a bathroom. Zila Tile, Lowe's, and Caesarstone are some great retailers to consider.

3. Picking a vanity that is too big

(Image credit: Studio Nishita Kamdar)

Vanities are the workhorses of the bathroom, that keep all the clutter at bay. In the hopes of maximizing storage, I chose a bathroom vanity that was big for the scale of the room but I was convinced that in the longer run, it would serve well. But eventually, I realized that the vanity disrupted the flow of the space, making moving around it awkwards.

Of course, the opposite is true too: too small and you’ll be scrambling for more countertop space and storage. It's best to measure out the room before you buy or customize furniture for it. Choose a vanity that holds enough storage to keep items like cosmetics, toiletries, towels, and medications. The standard height for this piece ranges from 30 to 34 inches, and 24, 30, 36, and 42 inches in terms of width. Position it in such a way that it does not obstruct access to the toilet, shower, tub, or door. This includes the additional room required to open or close the cupboards, and the bathroom door. I like the ones available at Walmart, Pottery Barn and Wayfair.

4. Forgetting to specify a grout color

(Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: FIGR Architecture Studio)

Trust me, it's the smaller things that make the most difference. I remember I had a reference picture in mind of how I wanted my tiles to look but as the builder started filling in stark white grout, I almost had a panic attack. After picking the tiles, I hadn't necessarily thought to source a special grout color, and the standard choice the contractor sourced was ruining the look of my white tiles, and almost making the space look like a public swimming pool.

I'd say it's important to research the best grout color for bathrooms before the reno. I truly believe colored grout can make the treatment of regular tiles so much more graphic. Insist on the things you love! Fortunately, it might be rescuable with a grout pen, like these from Amazon, once I get around to it.

5. Not building in shower storage

(Image credit: Tim Veresnovsky)

Good shower storage is transformative and when you don't have it to keep soaps, shampoos close at hand, you really notice when using the shower. And during renovation, my contractor did advise me on adding a built-in one, but I was convinced that I'd just buy those shower organizers online to save money.

These have proved a false economy, and I've had to replace them several times already — plus, they just don't look as good as a bathroom niche would have. I'm now considering a shower stool to put my shower essentials on, or installing a caddy with proper hooks so it holds up better.

So, here are my key takeaways from my bathroom remodel

Quality is everything. It's better to spend a little more on products from well-known brands rather than go in for cheaper items that you will have to replace over time, adding to extra costs. Pay special attention to the smaller elements like grout colors, shower niche storage, etc. These may feel like tiny considerations but play a huge role in your bathroom's look and practicality. Consult a specialist if you are going in for any custom pieces for the bathroom. You may not have enough knowledge on the right sizing and measurements for your bathroom and could end up with a vanity or mirror that's too big or too small for the space.

And finally, design a bathroom that lasts. Do thorough research on materials that are perfect for the space and can withstand humidity.