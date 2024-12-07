5 Things Guests Will Always Notice in Your Home (Even if You Can Turn a Blind Eye to Them)

The same way that you choose to present yourself each day, the way you style and present your home acts as an extension of who you are. It's representative of your personality, style, and, more importantly, your attention to detail. That's why, when you're hosting guests, it's important that you set the right tone and impression.

As soon as your guests walk through your front door, certain things about your home may draw their attention. We're not talking about statement artwork or sweeping staircases (although they will too!) No, we're talking about the little dirty details that leave a lasting impression, for better or worse. You may be able to turn a blind eye to them, but your guests won't.

So, to ensure you're prepared, here are five things that guests will always notice in your home, as well as advice from experts on how to quickly address them to make your home feel more inviting, and set the best impression possible.

1. A Cluttered Entryway

First impressions are everything, and the entryway is the opening chapter of your home's story. That means knowing how to organize your entryway is crucial. If it's cluttered with shoes, bags, and mail, it immediately creates a sense of chaos and disorder. When surfaces such as coffee tables, kitchen counters, and hallway consoles are covered in things, they'll quickly become a focal point, but not in a good way.

“I always recommend installing a small shoe rack, hooks for bags, and a pretty tray to corral keys and other items,” says Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid. “Adding a decorative mirror can also make the space feel larger and more inviting. A tidy entry makes your guests feel welcomed rather than overwhelmed.”

2. Stale Smells

The way your home smells — whether that's good or bad — plays a huge part in the way people will feel in the space. Whether it's cooking smells that linger a little longer than you may like, odors from pets, or simply stale air, transitioning from outdoors to inside means guests will quickly (and in most cases, abruptly) notice if there is an unpleasant smell in your home, even if you have become used to it.

The good news is there are plenty of ways to make your home smell good. A well-placed air purifier or odor-neutralizing candles can help tremendously. Ensure you clean pet bedding regularly, and vacuum their hair up frequently, and it might even be worth considering storing pet items out of sight while you're entertaining guests.

To ensure the aroma of your home is inviting to guests, Molly suggests trying essential oil diffusers, or even styling with fresh flowers. Choose seasonal scents like pine or warm spices with products like the Catherine Oil Burner Blend from Aesop during the holidays to create a warm, inviting environment that resonates with your guests.

3. Dusty Light Fixtures

Dull, dusty light fixtures can bring down the whole vibe of a room. It’s a small detail, but knowing how to clean lampshades and other light fittings will make everything look brighter and more polished.

“I suggest setting a monthly reminder to dust and wipe down your fixtures — it’s a small task with a big impact,” says professional organizer Christian Pfeiffer. “Consider also replacing old light bulbs with warm, energy-efficient LED bulbs [like these from Amazon] for a cozy and well-lit atmosphere that enhances your home's overall ambiance.”

Insufficient lighting can also make spaces feel uninviting. Guests will likely notice the lack of brightness if your home feels dim. To enhance the lighting, incorporate layered lighting options. Use a mix of ambient, task, and accent lighting to create a warm atmosphere. Adding stylish lamps or replacing overhead fixtures with modern designs can completely transform the mood of your space.

4. Worn Textiles and Furniture

Throw pillows, rugs, and even bath towels can lose their charm over time. Guests will notice these subtle details, and nothing says "tired" like flat pillows or threadbare rugs. Fresh, vibrant textiles can instantly uplift a room and show you really care.

“I recommend investing in a few high-quality pieces that can be easily swapped out for a fresh look,” says Logan Taylor, owner of Dazzle Cleaning Company. “Layering different textures, such as velvet, linen, or faux fur, can add depth and interest to your decor, making your home feel luxurious and thoughtfully designed.”

The furniture arrangement in your living space can affect how welcoming your home feels. If your seating is too spread out or obstructed, it can discourage conversation. Configure your living room layout to create cozy conversation areas, ensuring there’s enough space for guests to move comfortably. Adding some soft cushions or throws can also encourage relaxation.

“Also be mindful of your wall decor. Blank, unadorned walls can make a space feel sterile,” adds Logan. “Showcase your personality by incorporating artwork, family photos, or even a gallery wall that tells your story. This not only adds character to your home but also sparks conversation among your guests.”

5. Bathroom Cleanliness

A guest bathroom should never feel like an afterthought, and there are certain things people should have in good guest bathrooms. Make sure it’s spotless, with extra toilet paper in plain sight, fresh hand towels, and perhaps even a small vase of flowers or a luxury hand soap.

A scented candle or a reed diffuser can also add a touch of elegance and keep the space smelling great. These small touches make guests feel comfortable and show that you care about their experience. Don’t forget to check that all toiletries are fully stocked and the mirror is clean — these details matter.

Your home is more than just four walls, it's also a space you want people to feel relaxed in. By focussing on areas that guests will naturally pay attention to, you can ensure that they’ll leave with more than just a fleeting impression.

They’ll remember how your home made them feel— whether it was cozy and welcoming, or chaotic and disjointed. With thoughtful attention to detail, you can turn your home into a space that speaks volumes, long after the guests have left.