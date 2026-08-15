As a home wellness writer, I strongly believe that a bed benefits from minimalism for a more soothing atmosphere. But for some reason, around this time of year, I feel the need to spice things up a bit — and patterned quilts are an underrated way to do so.

With traditional patterns and ornate trim being some of the biggest bedding trends this year, it makes sense to lean into these indulgent layers. Especially since many beds treat patterned quilts as a decorative finish rather than a fabric to tuck into.

So I spoke to an interior designer for some advice on how to style them and rounded up the coolest designs to match an array of interior aesthetics.

Latest Videos From Livingetc Watch full video here:

How Do You Style Patterned Quilts?

Notice how the patterns on this quilt take the allure of the bedscape to a whole new level. (Image credit: Mark Durling. Design: Alana Marie Interiors)

"Everyone spends their styling budget on the headboard and pillows and completely forgets the quilt is the biggest single surface in the room," says interior designer Alana Marie. "I used a blue denim patchwork on the sofa bed in a tiny 500-square-foot cabin at Paradise Cove (pictured above) for exactly this reason."

"It brought color and history to the room without adding a single extra object," she adds. "A patterned quilt on a bed does the same job. It adds warmth and a sense of story that minimal bedding just can't."

She tells me that dressing a bed with a vintage or artisan-patterned quilt lets you layer in a few solid pillows and a textured throw without the room feeling busy, because the pattern's already doing the heavy lifting. So if you're as drawn in by these plush coverlets as we are, here are some cool designs to shop.

Alana Marie Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Alana Marie is a Los Angeles-based interior designer creating luxury residential interiors that are as immersive as they are beautiful. As Principal of her studio, Alana Marie Interiors, she is known for crafting homes that feel layered and endlessly curious, where every detail tells a story.

Another trend that's twisting traditionalism to fit contemporary interiors is bed valances. They frame the base of your bed and elevate the space you sleep in.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And for more design advice, sign up for the Livingetc newsletter.