Patterned Quilts Are the Underutilized Heroes of Bed Styling Right Now — Here's How to Do It, and the Styles That Work
Designers love this cozy finishing touch that makes your bed feel more intentionally styled
As a home wellness writer, I strongly believe that a bed benefits from minimalism for a more soothing atmosphere. But for some reason, around this time of year, I feel the need to spice things up a bit — and patterned quilts are an underrated way to do so.
With traditional patterns and ornate trim being some of the biggest bedding trends this year, it makes sense to lean into these indulgent layers. Especially since many beds treat patterned quilts as a decorative finish rather than a fabric to tuck into.
So I spoke to an interior designer for some advice on how to style them and rounded up the coolest designs to match an array of interior aesthetics.
How Do You Style Patterned Quilts?
"Everyone spends their styling budget on the headboard and pillows and completely forgets the quilt is the biggest single surface in the room," says interior designer Alana Marie. "I used a blue denim patchwork on the sofa bed in a tiny 500-square-foot cabin at Paradise Cove (pictured above) for exactly this reason."
"It brought color and history to the room without adding a single extra object," she adds. "A patterned quilt on a bed does the same job. It adds warmth and a sense of story that minimal bedding just can't."
She tells me that dressing a bed with a vintage or artisan-patterned quilt lets you layer in a few solid pillows and a textured throw without the room feeling busy, because the pattern's already doing the heavy lifting. So if you're as drawn in by these plush coverlets as we are, here are some cool designs to shop.
Since blue is one of the best bedding colors for sleep, this abstract patchwork quilt from TOAST is worth styling in your room.
This Diamond Patchwork Quilt from John Lewis is a lovely example of how quickly a plain bed recipe can feel less serious and so much more inviting.
This Pink Abstract Wiggle Stripe Quilted Bedspread from Next might be one of my favorites for summer bed recipes.
Alana Marie is a Los Angeles-based interior designer creating luxury residential interiors that are as immersive as they are beautiful. As Principal of her studio, Alana Marie Interiors, she is known for crafting homes that feel layered and endlessly curious, where every detail tells a story.
Another trend that's twisting traditionalism to fit contemporary interiors is bed valances. They frame the base of your bed and elevate the space you sleep in.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.