White sheets? Not in 2026, thank you. As our lives become increasingly defined by convenience and automation, at home (especially in the bedroom — a particularly personal space), we're looking for ways to add more emotion, and bold color and a little touch of nostalgia are easy ways to do it.

When it comes to bedding trends, we're going for layered and lived-in, rather than crisp and clean. And Cozy Earth has just released four new colors — Eclipse, Sandalwood, Coconut-and-Sandalwood Ticking Stripe, and River-and-Sea Salt Ticking Stripe — as part of its soft-wash cotton bedding collection, which tap straight into the look.

Whether you opt for the nostalgic French farmhouse-inspired ticking stripe, or a rich, moody dark blue, the new colors feel like a shortcut to a softer, warmer look (plus, it helps that the material feels perfectly worn in from the first night).

How should you style the popular bedding brand's new collection? Given the navy blue Eclipse set is so rich, our Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Miaad Latoof suggests leaning into the depth. "It can look really beautiful styled with crisp whites, warm creams, or soft oatmeal tones for contrast, especially if you want the bedding to feel fresh."

To make it feel more layered, she'd introduce deeper jewel tones like burgundy and forest green. "Pair these with materials like dark wood, brushed brass, or ceramic lamps with textured surfaces to give the room a more elevated feel," Miaad adds.



For the Sandalwood bedding, Miaad recommends pairing it with natural textures and tones; "Think rattan, light oak, linen, bouclé, or woven accessories, then layer in subtle accent colors like olive green, terracotta, clay, or soft rust to keep it warm and grounded," she says. "It could also look lovely with off-white and pale stone tones if the aim is something calmer and more minimal."

The Eclipse color is a dark, unexpected choice for bedding. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

For that more nostalgic look, choose either of the ticking stripe sets. Iokasti Sotirakopoulou, our other Design Lab by Livingetc’s stylist, says the coconut-and-sandalwood colorway feels more organic. "Pair it with natural materials such as linen, oak, and woven textures to enhance that relaxed, lived-in feel," she adds.

“You could also introduce cushions in warm terracotta, rich olive green, or deep tobacco tones to add depth and warmth while complementing the earthy palette," Iokasti continues. "It's a great option for anyone who wants to introduce patterned bedding without committing to anything too bold.”

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But, if a French-inspired elegance is what you're after, Iokasti recommends the river-and-sea salt ticking stripe. "It would work beautifully with warm whites, aged brass, and natural wood finishes," she says. "I'd style it with layered bedding and a mix of textures to lean into its effortless, airy quality."

The Sandalwood Stripe is classic, but with a bit of a contemporary edge. (Image credit: Cozy Earth)

To add a little more depth, Iokasti says to layer a navy blue throw with a subtle geometric pattern at the end of the bed, alongside cushions in varying shades of blue, from soft powder blue to deeper navy tones. "Layering bedding color combinations within the same color family creates a relaxed, cohesive look that feels calm, collected, and timeless," she adds.

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