Should Your Carpet Be A Darker Color Than Your Walls? How to Make This Bold Look Work
Though a chic look, not every room can get away with a carpet that is darker than the walls. Designers share when and where this combination works best
I can't believe I am saying this, but carpeted flooring is cool again. I know it may not be what you were expecting, but it turns out the retro look is not always grounds for removal. In fact, a bold color spanning wall-to-wall can be a chic design statement. However, don't be mistaken, there are still right and wrong ways to install carpet in your interior, and color has a lot to do with getting it right.
Where we once wanted to hide the fact a room was carpeted by choosing a light carpet color, contemporary carpet trends are embracing a bit more drama and creativity by going dark. Designer and founder of Art+Loom, Samantha Gallacher, says, "A darker carpet can be grounding and contrast beautifully against lighter walls, creating a more balanced look." Samantha adds, "It can also help hide dirt, wear, and stains in high-traffic areas."
So should your carpet be darker than your walls? Short answer: yes — with the emerging trend for bold colored carpets, a dark-carpet-light-wall look will be sure to score on style. However, before you make any permanent decisions, here are a few designer tips to consider.
Samantha is a designer who graduated from The New York School of Interior Design and has a degree in Marketing from Lehigh University. Her career began with some of New York’s top designers such as Glenn Gissler, Bob Kaner, and Kureck and Jones, among others. She is now the founder and CEO of bespoke rug brand, Art + Loom.
Much like a ceiling, I like to think of your floor as a sort of fifth wall. And just like when painting a dark ceiling with light walls, a dark carpet has a certain time and place when it works best. "Using a darker carpet grounds the space, anchoring it while pulling the eye upward," says San Diego-based interior designer and founder of Christina Kelley Interiors, Christina Kelley. Christina adds, "I prefer darker carpets for cozy spaces like family rooms, bedrooms, and playrooms."
When picking a shade of carpet, consider the light the room receives, its use, and the surrounding finishes. Samantha Gallacher says, "A dark wall-to-wall carpet can make a room feel cozier or more intimate, but it can also make small spaces feel cramped or darker." The color of your carpet affects everything from how large or small your room feels to the overall aesthetic you are trying to create. So you want to be sure you are choosing a carpet that works well in your unique space. Samantha says it is all about finding the right harmony between the walls and the floor. "Your carpet color should balance the room’s size, lighting, function, and overall aesthetic," says Samantha.
If you want to add depth and personality to your space, a darker carpet color will certainly amp up the visual appeal. Don't know where to start? Earth tones (like warm taupes, soft beiges, and charcoals) remain timeless, tried, and true go-tos. However, there are plenty of ways to incorporate a darker carpet than your walls without fear of dating your space.
Design principal and founder, Christina earned her BFA in Interior Design from Savannah College of Art and Design. She has now started her own studio, Christina Kelley Interiors, based out of San Diego, CA. Christina has an eye for detail and excels at creating fresh, classic, modern spaces that feel both curated and collected.
When Carpet Should be Darker Than the Walls
In Large Rooms with Good Natural Light
One of the easiest and best places for a carpet that is darker than your walls is in a large room with good natural light. If you have a lighter color on your walls, a darker carpet helps create a distinguished visual contrast while maintaining a softness from the material. Samantha says, "They can create a more grounded and formal look when there is more spacious of a setting."
In large spaces, start with a solid color carpet, and work from there. When working with an open floor plan or in spaces that get a lot of sunlight throughout the day, a solid, dark carpet won't feel too heavy. As for if you should put rugs on the carpet? Yes, you should. Layering textiles will add dimension and create different perceived areas in the room.
In High Traffic Areas
Though I have always been impartial to hardwood floors, the idea of living room carpet is starting to grow on me. Imagine a chic living room donning a 70s color palette of off-white walls and a chocolate carpet, or warm wood walls and a bright red carpet — the dark-light combo is retro-chic in all the best ways.
If you're concerned about stains, dirt, and wear, Samantha says, "darker carpets are often easier to maintain in spaces like hallways, living rooms, or offices."
When You Need a Touch of Drama
The most obvious reason for opting for a carpet that is darker than your walls is when you want to create contrast in your interior. Samantha says, "If you want to create a bold statement with light-colored walls or a more dramatic effect, darker carpets can make a strong accent."
To Create a Warm and Cozy Setting
A darker carpet color than the walls works wonderfully in cozy settings. Dark carpets can create a sense of serenity and warmth, "perfect for bedrooms or lounges where you want a more intimate atmosphere," says Samantha.
Carpet gives our feet a soft place to land when getting out of bed or just lounging at home — a warm, rich color will only highlight that comfort more. My mind immediately goes to jute rugs in cozy seaside cottages, but even a carpet that just mimics that same tan color as jute will add warmth to lightly colored walls.
Shop the Look
Monochromatic Color Schemes
A carpet that is darker than the walls also works wonderfully in monochromatic color schemes. Monochromatic rugs that match the color of the wall but in a darker tone can be a stylish and subtle choice, offering a harmonious and cohesive look. The smooth transition between the floor and walls will feel calm and cohesive. "This look works well in minimalist or contemporary spaces where simplicity and clean lines are key," says Samantha.
Color drenching a space is a bold design choice, so choosing a carpet with a slightly darker variation of the color will have a more grounding effect in the room. And it won't affect the 'drenched' look — Christina says, "A carpet in a similar tone as the walls will still read as one continuous plane with less visual interruption."
When you choose a carpet that is darker than your wall color, the result is a room that feels grounded, refined, and even daring. Will you be bringing back color carpet this year?
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
