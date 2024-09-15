Should a Bathroom Door Open In or Out? Generally In, Apart From These Exceptions

When deciding which way a bathroom door should open, there are certain conventions. So, which way does a bathroom door open as standard?

“Typically in the United States, bathroom doors open inward,” says award-winning designer and project manager Jonathan Culp. “The standard for doors should almost always open into a room and typically are designed in a way in which the door panel rests up against a wall when fully open.”

However, though it's the standard, it's not a given that a bathroom door needs to open inwards. If you have recently moved home or are looking to remodel your bathroom, the design and layout of your bathroom has to consider how busy your household can be. Whilst the difference between an outward and inward opening door may seem small, it could have a significant influence on your everyday life.

Here, we get to the bottom of why it matters, and why you might want to break with convention.

Is a bathroom door opening in or out better?

As designer Jonathan Culp explains, in most cases an inward-opening door is generally better for bathrooms. This design choice allows the door to be more securely installed, helps keep the door clear of any obstructions in adjacent spaces, and provides more privacy. Also, if you’re using the bathroom’s interior space, an inward-opening door won’t swing into a hallway or another room, which can be important in smaller spaces.

It's also worth considering it's what most people are used to, if not subconsciously, meaning that guests are likely always going to try push rather than pull the door.

At present, which way a bathroom door swings isn't codified by the likes of the International Residential Code.

(Image credit: Mike Schwartz)

According to Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors, there are situations where an outward-opening door might be more practical, such as in very tight spaces where a small bathroom layout is an issue and where an inward swing might be too restrictive. “Suddenly, you’ve got more room to move around, and the space feels less claustrophobic,” says Bethany. “Outward-opening doors are also good in situations where privacy isn't a big deal, such as in family homes with small children who may need care to visit the bathroom.”

However there are compromises to outward opening bathroom doors too. Outward-swinging doors can be a hazard if it’s opening out into a narrow hallway or a busy area. The last thing you would want to happen is to accidentally open the door into someone when leaving the bathroom. However, this is going to be less of a problem for a space such as an ensuite.

Which is better if you have accessibility issues?

Pocket doors can be even more effective than outward swinging doors for accessible bathrooms. (Image credit: Anna Stathaki)

For people with mobility challenges or accessibility issues, an outward-opening door mis preferable, as this allows for easier entry and exit. Outward-opening doors provide clearance, they allow enough space for walkers, wheelchairs and grab bars. Outward opening doors also ensure that, in case of a fall or medical emergency, someone outside can access the room without being obstructed by the door.

Pocket doors - doors that slide into walls - are another good option when space is limited but accessibility is a priority. They provide the benefits of an outward-opening door without encroaching on adjacent space. For a lot of new homes, building regulations often require at least one fully accessible bathroom with an outward-opening door and enough maneuvering space for wheelchairs and walkers.

FAQs

Should a bathroom door have a gap at the bottom?

If there is a humidity or moisture concern in your bathroom, it may be worth having a small gap at the bottom of your bathroom door to allow air flow and circulation. This will help to move the air around and prevent the buildup of mold and mildew.

Our verdict

Whether you choose to open inwards or outwards, safety and practicality should always be the primary considerations.

For most families, opening inwards may be more common and practical, while for families with special requirements, opening outwards may provide greater convenience and safety. The ideal solution balances these factors based on what works for you.

The norm may be opening inwards, but on a newly built home where size is less of an issue in terms of hallways, opening outwards is potentially a better way of future-proofing the design.