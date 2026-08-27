5 Kitchen Maintenance Jobs That People Always Overlook, and Keep Your Investment Looking Its Best for Longer 

A well-designed kitchen is built to last, and that’s the way it should be — but even the most carefully chosen materials need a little attention to keep them looking and performing their best. The secret to longevity often comes down to the jobs we’re less likely to discuss, and they’re easily overlooked.

I’m talking about grout lines, tending to chips and scratches in kitchen countertops, and even keeping those moisture-prone areas in check. We’ve spoken to the experts to uncover the maintenance jobs that are really worth adding to your to-do list, from the small fixes that keep everything running smoothly to the simple steps that can protect materials you’ve invested in for years to come.

So whether your kitchen is brand new or just a few years old, these easy-to-miss details will help your space stay looking (and working) as good as it did when it was first installed.

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1. Grout and Sealant Care

Neat edges complete surfaces. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Studio Emblem & Co)

Much like bathrooms, kitchens are a victim of discolored grout, especially behind areas like the hob. Unfortunately, this is a job that requires time and patience. “To rake out grout lines is arduous and can be a little stressful as you'll need to ensure you don't chip the tiles,” Chris Carroll, founder and director of All In One Design and Build Studio, says.

He suggests using a good diamond cutting tool for a quicker and cleaner removal. “If the affected area is solely behind the hob, a quicker solution would be to source a solid splashback that works with your kitchen and tiles for an easier wipeable surface.”

You can find a great selection of diamond cutting tools on Amazon to help with your grout maintenance.

Mastic also has a habit of discoloring or lifting from the worktop. This can lead to further issues of water permeating into timber worktops or even behind the carcasses, leading to further problems. “Resealing internal corners to all parts of the kitchen will give a quick look of a sharply maintained space and the peace of mind of water management,” recommends Chris.

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It’s also worth checking seals around sinks and taps at least once a year. Sam Harris, senior design consultant at Ashford Kitchens & Interiors, agrees, “They don't last forever, and replacing aging sealant before it fails is one of the cheapest ways to avoid water damage inside cabinets.”

Sam Harris Senior Design Consultant at Ashford Kitchens & Interiors Passionate about designing dream kitchens, bedrooms, and home living spaces that reflect each client’s unique lifestyle, Sam's creativity and meticulous attention to detail ensure every design is both beautiful and practical — a space clients will love living in for years to come.

Chris Carroll Founder and Director of All In One Design & Build Studio As the founder and director of All In One Design & Build Studio, Chris is commited to delivering quality design and workmanship. He works closely with clients to transform their ideas into beautifully designed, practical spaces, always with a strong focus on attention to detail.

2. Cabinetry Wear and Tear

Consider the location of things like coffee machines to avoid unnecessary excess moisture. (Image credit: Space Shack Studio)

"The maintenance job most homeowners forget is simply paying attention to moisture,” says Sam Harris. While a little steam is inevitable in a busy kitchen, it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on where it settles. “Repeatedly leaving condensation to settle on cabinet doors, especially around kettles, coffee machines and dishwashers, can gradually affect painted finishes and timber over time.” Wipe away excess moisture whenever you can, particularly around the harder-working areas.

These Somerway Microfibre Cleaning Cloth Wipes on Amazon would do the job.

Of course, even the best-kept kitchen cabinetry will eventually show signs of everyday wear and tear. The good news is that, unlike countertops, wooden cabinetry has the advantage of being able to be refreshed rather than replaced. Chris advises repainting as a simple way to give tired cabinetry a new lease of life.

“There are numerous paint companies to choose from for a product to suit kitchen doors and drawers, but not all carry the guarantee that they will not chip easily,” he explains. "Whether you opt for an oil-based paint or water-based paint, the key is to allow plenty of time for it not only to dry, but they must be left to cure.”

An easy step to underestimate, but he assures us this is the most important part to take into consideration. Often, the better products can take up to two weeks to fully cure and harden, which means you either keep the fascias off in a safe place or use them very carefully. Get this part right, and “Once the curing process is complete, your door fronts will have a new lease of life for a fraction of the cost of replacing them.”

3. Countertop Maintenance

Statement stone will always bring a level of grandeur to any space. (Image credit: Mary Wadsworth. Design: Nancy Gouldstone)

It’s not easy to be precious about your countertops, but when you invest in something special, you want them to last as long as possible in their best condition. Chris explains how stone worktops are so versatile: "They look great, they’re hard-wearing, and they’re often in keeping with the period of the house, or can be used to create a traditional look in a modern build." However, they are still susceptible to chips, stains, and scratches, but he reassures that a good stone mason could bring them back with some attention.

When it comes to solid wood countertops, they vary in tones and grains, can be highly lacquered for protection in either a gloss or a matte finish, and can have under- or over-mount sinks. Much like stone, small chips in a timber countertop can be repaired easily. “Timber is one of the better timeless materials to use on a property,” says Chris. “ A common misconception is that they need to be resealed every six months, but this only applies to oiled worktops. A lacquered worktop does not need resealing when done right the first time.”

4. Limescale Build-Up

It's amazing how a new tap can transform a space. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: Bradley Van Der Straeten)

Often, especially in hard water areas, kitchen taps can suffer from a high level of limescale. If this occurs, Chris recommends replacing the tap: “It’s the quickest way to give your kitchen a little facelift,” plus they require the same universal hole cutout in sinks and worktops.

“There are hundreds to choose from, and the satisfaction of a free-flowing tap without limescale build-up or stiff glands is a really simple pleasure.”

Buster and Punch ROW Uk Kitchen Tap / Pull-Out Mixer / Cross - Brass £335 at uk.busterandpunch.com Good quality fixtures and fixings will no doubt last much longer.

5. Aging Hardware and Discontinued Details

Go for quality timeless hardware to aim for longevity. (Image credit: Armac Martin)

In most cases, quality cabinetry handles and knobs will last for years, yet if you’re at the stage where these elements are damaged or simply aren’t relishing in their natural patina, they may just need replacing. The problem lies in the situation where the exact design and finish you originally chose has been discontinued.

Replacing the current design with a new and updated look is a great way to quickly style up the look of a kitchen without replacing door and drawer fronts, but the problem lies in the positioning of the fixing holes. “The chance of finding a handle with the exact hole centers is almost impossible. There are options of handles with a back plate which would cover the holes externally, but this would be down to taste and preference,” explains Chris.

However, with a newly painted door, you can simply fill the holes, sand, and paint to a flush finish. Now you can choose any handle or knob to go in the original spot, or a newly-placed location, and voilà!

Plank Hardware Bobbin Handle - Antique Brass £26.95 at plankhardware.com Think of the handles like door jewelry and choose something you really enjoy.

People often think kitchen maintenance means buying specialist products, but in many cases it's simply about spotting small issues before they become expensive ones. Sam advises, at the very least, spending ten minutes every few months checking hinges, seals, and other details around the kitchen, including those hidden or in less obvious areas.

It might not be the most exciting item on your to-do list, but a little regular upkeep can go a surprisingly long way. Catch a loose handle, a tired seal, or a tiny chip early, and you could save hundreds, if not thousands, in repairs later down the line. After all, the kitchen is probably one of the biggest investments in a home, so giving it some attention now is much easier than having to replace the whole thing a short while after.

There are also some design mistakes that can make your kitchen harder to clean, which experts recommend avoiding when designing a low-maintenance kitchen.

And for more ideas for your kitchen and beyond, why not subscribe to the Livingetc newsletter?