5 Kitchen Cabinet Details to Avoid If You Don't Want Your Space to Look Old-Fashioned

The world of kitchen design can evolve so rapidly that it can be tricky to stay on track with how your space should look according to the latest advice. Whether it’s patterned worktops, metallic handles, or the surface texture of your cabinets, there’s always a new trend to incorporate to ensure your space remains fresh and stylish. But there are a few kitchen cabinet details you should avoid, according to the experts.

And thanks to the greater cost of installing new floors, countertops, and joinery, the kitchen can be one of the most expensive rooms in the house to refurb, compared to other rooms that can be updated with a fresh lick of paint and a few key pieces of furniture. That’s why it’s so important to choose cabinetry that stands the test of time. Smaller details, such as handles, can be updated without too much effort and expense, but it's important to choose kitchen cabinets that'll last for years without going out of style.

We spoke to the experts to learn which kitchen cabinet details to avoid to ensure that your space remains in style for years to come.

1. Glossy Cabinetry

Do Instead: Add texture to your cabinets to make a bold statement. (Image credit: Beth Davis. Design: A New Day)

They might seem modern on the surface, but steer clear of those slab door, high-gloss kitchen cabinets if you actually want a space that feels contemporary. "The look feels clinical and lacks any character," says Andrew Griffiths of A New Day, a London-based interior design studio. "It’s not necessarily old fashioned, but it’s a look which lacks warmth and texture."

Instead, choose cabinets with a soft matte, satin, or even a natural wood finish. This surface texture brings a timeless, more refined feel to the space.

This project by A New Day is a masterclass in mixing and matching different cabinet surface textures to great aesthetic effect. The slab front cabinets in navy blue feature a soft matte finish. These work beautifully alongside the kitchen island, which has a playful, fluted surface.

Andrew Griffiths Director of A New Day Interior Design Studio Andrew Griffiths is Director of A New Day Interior Design Studio. The studio works on large scale residential projects with a focus on design that balances creativity, functionality and individuality. Working across a range of property styles from Grade II Listed townhouses to modernist apartments, Andrew is adept at getting the most out of a kitchen design.

2. A Cold Color Palette

Do Instead: Choose color as it adds character to the space. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: BVDS Architects)

There are some rooms that work beautifully with a cooler palette of hues, but the kitchen isn't usually one of them. "A cold, gray palette is something I’d strongly avoid," says Andrew. "Kitchens are generally spaces we spend a lot of time in, and they work hard as a space, so you should make sure there are key elements to bring some joy."

Choosing warmer kitchen color ideas — or even one or more colors for your cabinetry can work well to bring vibrancy into the space, as the varied color palette in this extension by Bradley Van Der Straeten demonstrates. Inspired by the work of American artist Donald Judd, the owners of the house were keen to incorporate a selection of bold shades to enliven the space. Cabinets in coral pink and jade green are complemented by the varied patterns and hues seen in the countertops, wall and floor tiles.

3. Bulky Cabinets With Lots of Detailing

Do Instead: Keep things sleek and subtle with airy tones across the kitchen. (Image credit: French + Tye. Design: MW Architects)

Heavy, bulky cabinets with lots of ornate detailing can make your kitchen appear outdated, too. "Overly ornate designs and heavy moldings can make the space feel cluttered and old-fashioned," says Melissa Robinson of MW Architects. "Instead, opt for clean lines and lighter materials that reflect light and create a sense of openness."

If you are keen to incorporate intricate designs and detailing, limit this to cabinet knobs and handles that can be updated every several years for a fresh, current aesthetic.

This project by MW Architects lets its vivid color palette do most of the talking, while the pink kitchen cabinets from kitchen brand Pluck are sleek and unfussy. The smooth finish of the turquoise vinyl floor complements the minimal cabinet fronts, while the patterned terrazzo worktop from Resilica adds an element of pattern.

Melissa Robinson Director and Architect Melissa is a director and architect at the practice. She has creativity in problem solving and a keen focus on materiality and construction detailing that ensures realised designs are achieved as intended and has worked on a significant number of built projects for her age.

4. Fussy Hardware

Do Instead: Choose minimal hardware if you don't want your kitchen to look old fashioned. (Image credit: Pete Helme. Design: Husk Kitchens)

Freya Gibbons from HUSK Kitchens recommends steering clear of fussy, ornate kitchen hardware if you want to avoid making your kitchen look old-fashioned. "For a modern and cohesive look, choose hardware that complements your design without overwhelming it," she says. "Sleek, minimal handles and knobs enhance your cabinetry while keeping the overall aesthetic clean and sophisticated."

HUSK Kitchens designed and kitted out the space in this historic family home, which is Grade II listed. Integrated scalloped handles ensure the Fenix cabinet fronts remain sleek and simple. Shades of Rosso Namib, Verde Comodoro, and Blu Shaba infuse the space with personality and design panache.

5. Rustic or Distressed Finishes

Do Instead: Incorporate subtle finishes that allow natural materials to shine. (Image credit: Cathy Pyle. Design: Yoko Kloeden Design)

Finishes that are distressed or overly rustic should be skipped over if you want to avoid making the space appear dated. "Rustic charm is popular but subtle, natural finishes allow the beauty of materials to truly shine," says Freya from HUSK. "Opt for finishes that highlight the inherent texture and quality of the wood, creating a sophisticated and lasting aesthetic."

Yoko Kloeden Design worked closely with the owner of this Victorian property in South London to completely reimagine the interiors. The owner, a chef, wanted materials that mirrored their 'straight from nature' culinary philosophy. Handleless cabinets mean the natural grain of the wood surfaces makes the main design statement in this serene space and also makes for the perfect small kitchen idea.

FAQs

What Kind of Kitchen Cabinet Never Goes Out of Style?

Most of the designers we spoke to for this feature agreed that Shaker-style cabinets offer a timeless look that can be updated and tailored to suit pretty much any type of home. "It might not be the most exciting idea, but I think a simple Shaker-style cabinet with a wood trim around the edges never goes out of style," says Leo Wood from Kinder Design.

Melissa Robinson from MW Architects agrees. "With their clean lines and simple, functional design, they work well in a variety of settings, from traditional period properties to modern, urban spaces," she says. "Their versatility allows them to adapt to changing trends while maintaining a timeless appeal. For example, bright colors and different hardware can really change the look of their design."

The modern kitchen is a multi-functional zone, so planning a space that’s both functional and aesthetically inviting can present numerous challenges. Working with a professional designer can help you to maximize the space you have, allowing you to develop a zone that ticks all the boxes in terms of practicality and looks.

It’s also important to plan a space that reflects the quirks of your personality, especially if you’re worried about becoming a slave to the whims of all the latest trends. The kitchen is a room that needs to wear a lot of hats, from food prep and casual dining on weeknights to a more elegant zone for socializing and entertaining on the weekends. Therefore, it should always be a space that brings you joy. Ultimately, the overall design theme and the cabinetry you select should be specified to reflect that, too.