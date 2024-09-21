How to Get Rid of Moths in Rugs — A Guide on Taking Care of Your Delicate Flooring (And Preventing Damage)

Finding moths in rugs can be quite a nuisance, and it can lead to your much-loved investment getting damaged. Moths enjoy feasting on natural fibres, and rug areas seem to be their go-to form of nourishment — especially when it comes to wool rugs.

To avoid further rug damage, it's important to know how to clean a rug properly and learn how to get rid of these pesky insects. Cleaning expert Ken Doty, from The Maids tells us: "Carpet moths can cause significant damage to rugs. They're attracted to the keratin found in these materials (like wool), which serves as a food source for their larvae." He continues: "If left unchecked, a moth infestation can lead to large holes and bare patches that damage the appearance of rugs. This damage can be irreparable."

It's time to get to work and get rid of these creepy critters that may be lingering deep in your rug. Here's what you need to know about moths in rugs and how to get rid of them.

What You'll Need

To avoid any rug cleaning mistakes, you'll need the right tools to get you started. Getting rid of moths can be quite a challenging task, so be patient and careful as you do not want to risk ruining your area rug.

TOOLS

• Vacuum

• Natural moth repellent like this Cedar Oil Can from Amazon, priced at just $27.99.

• Lavender sachets — This Enoz Lavender Scented Moth Balls, from Walmart is the perfect pick and it's priced at just $3.77.

How to Get Rid of Moths in Rugs

Now that you've gathered your tools, it's time to grab your moth filled rug and get to cleaning. Cleaning expert Ken Doty, from The Maids says for delicate and valuable rugs — professional cleaning is your best bet, to ensure proper care and avoid further damage. However, if your rug is quite tough and can handle some DIY magic, Ken says there are a few ways you can get rid of moths.

Vacuuming: First up, take your rug into a space where you can give it a thorough vacuum and clean. Once you've done that, Ken says, "start by vacuuming both sides of the rug, paying close attention to the edges and any areas underneath furniture to remove eggs and larvae that may be hidden in the fibers."

Apply a repellent: After you've given your rug a good vacuum to get rid of surface level dust, debris and possible moths — the expert says you should apply a natural moth repellent, such as cedar oil or lavender sachets. Ken notes that these "scents are unpleasant to moths and can help deter them from returning."

Sticky moth traps: You can also place sticky moth traps, like this Dr. Killigan's Premium Double Potent Clothing Moth Traps, from Amazon. Ken tells us: "For added protection, place sticky moth traps around the affected area to catch adult moths."

Consider using diatomaceous earth: Last but not least, in case of severe infestation the cleaning expert says you should "consider using diatomaceous earth or a specialized carpet moth killer kit, following the manufacturer's instructions carefully."

If you've spotted a moth or two in your rug, why not give one of these methods a go and see how it goes!

How to Prevent Moths From Getting Into Rugs

If you notice your bedroom rug looking a little tired, or you spot a few larvae shells around your home — this may be a sign of moths being present in your rug. But how exactly do you avoid this from happening?

Ken tells us that prevention can be difficult, but there are things you can do to help keep moths at bay. ﻿"Regular vacuuming is crucial, especially in low-traffic areas where moths tend to thrive undisturbed," says Ken. "Maintain a dry environment in your home, as moths prefer humid conditions."

When you store a rug that is no longer in use, Ken says, "ensure it is clean and completely dry before placing it in airtight containers or bag. Periodically rotating and exposing rugs to sunlight can help, as moths prefer dark, undisturbed areas."

You will also need to﻿ establish and maintain a regular cleaning schedule for your rugs and carpets. The expert says you should also remove any potential food sources for moth larvae, and also ensure you make time for a regular rug inspection.

FAQs

How would i know if there are moths in my rug?

(Image credit: Kitesgrove)

Small holes and bare patches are the first signs of moths being present in your rug, according to Ken. He says you should keep an eye out for for these in the rug fibres, which are often the first visible signs of moth activity. "You may also notice adult moths fluttering around the affected area, particularly in the evening when they are most active," he adds.

Ken suggests inspecting the rug closely for silky tubes or webbing in the pile, which have been created by moth larvae as they move through the fibers. "The presence of small, cream-colored larvae in the rug fibers is a clear indication of an active infestation," explains Ken. "Another tell-tale sign is excessive shedding of rug fibers when rubbed or disturbed."