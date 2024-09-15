How to Store a Rug — Should You Roll or Fold Your Floor Covering? Here's What the Experts Say

When storing your rug away, whether you're not using it for now, are redecorating, or moving, it's important to do it the right way — so you can avoid damaging it during storage.

First things first, you need to learn how to clean a rug before storing it, but what then? Is there really a correct way to store a rug? It seems so. "Simply because unrolling a perfectly stored one is so satisfying," says Elizabeth Shields a cleaning expert from Super Cleaning Service Louisville. "A rug laying flat without creases with neat edges. The colors and patterns look just as they should, without signs of fading or wear. There's no stiffness or musty smell, no moths or any bug nest, and it feels ready to use right away. If you do it the proper way, a rug will last you for many years. You might even give it as a family heirloom."

We've spoken to the experts to find out more about how to store a rug (the right way) and this is what they had to say about it. Here is everything you need to know.

How to Store a Rug

A rug cleaning mistake you'll want to avoid is not vacuuming your floor area rug properly to remove any dust and debris before storing it away.

Elizabeth Shields, a cleaning expert from Super Cleaning Service Louisville says there are a few steps you'll need to take to prepare your rug for storage, which will sustain its material as well as looking as great as it did when you first bought it into your home. So, here's how to store a rug, the right way.

Vacuuming: Cleaning expert Elizabeth suggests as a first step you begin vacuuming your rug. "I’d still suggest vacuuming it first from different angles to get hair and dust out. If it has fringes, use a nozzle attachment."

Baking powder: Next up, grab some baking soda (this Arm & Hammer Baking Soda from Amazon should do the trick) and sprinkle it onto your rug. Elizabeth says you should "spread baking soda to deodorize, covering all areas, and let it sit for at least 20 minutes, then vacuum again." This will help remove any lingering odors.

Rug cleaner: You can then move onto spraying your rug with a rug cleaner. We recommend you try out the Resolve High Traffic Carpet Foam from Walmart — as it's been rated a 4.6/5 stars and has over 1,500 reviews from users. Elizabeth says when spraying your rug, you should work in small sections and scrub as you go along.

Rinse: Once you've finished with the entire surface, Elizabeth says it's best to rinse your rug with water. "It’s better to start from one end and work to the other," the expert notes. "If you’re satisfied, flip and repeat."

Remove excess water and dry it out: Once you have rinsed your rug, you can then press down firmly so there’s less water left and let it air dry on a clean surface. Elizabeth says, “you can also hang it on a clothesline with sturdy clips.” Ensure you check it every now and then to see if it’s dry. Sometimes it might take a whole day for your rug to dry — so be patient!

Where to Store a Rug

When it comes to finding a spot for spare rugs, there are plenty of storage ideas, even for small spaces. There are a few places you can store your rug and keep it tucked away until you need to use it next. "In a closet or storage room, under the bed or large furniture, in the attic or basement," explains Elizabeth. "Closets offer a nice, controlled environment that shields your rugs from sunlight and moisture, which can be pretty damaging."

Placing your rug under your bed is another option says Elizabeth and quite a fine under bed storage idea solution. She adds: "Under the bed is usually clean, dry, and not to mention, protected from foot traffic."

Elizabeth continues: "While the area under a couch or large furniture often gets ignored, and since it's shielded from sunlight, it's a sweet spot too. You can consider the basement only if it’s dry and climate-controlled. That way, there’s minimal moisture and you don’t have to worry if rugs will be stashed away for a longer time."

However, Elizabeth says if you have pets, it's best to store your rug away in a closet or storage room. "Since these spaces can be easily closed off, it reduces the chances of accidents. No chewing, scratching, or shedding all over it," the expert explains. "Plus, having the rug in a closet can also protect it from accumulating pet hair, which is a real pain to remove."

FAQs

Is it better to roll or fold a rug?

Cleaning expert Elizabeth says it's best to roll your rug if you're storing it away rather than folding it.

"Rolling is still the better way," she notes. "If you choose to fold, expect to see creases. Those lines just won’t go away once they’re there. But, if you fold a rug instead, the pressure spreads out evenly, reducing wear and tear. Rolled rugs are just easier to store too."

Should I store rug vertically or horizontally?

Vertically is the best way to go it seems. "When you store a rug horizontally, it can get squished and creased from the weight of the rug and anything else sitting on top of it," says Elizabeth. "But if you do it the other way, there’s lesser chance it’ll be out of shape."

Elizabeth says you can also hang up your rug to help let air flow around it, which in turn keeps moisture at bay. "There’s no need to move other items around. Just pull it out, and you're good to go," the expert adds.