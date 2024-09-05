Forget Painter's Tape — This Viral Buy Keeps Your Windows Clean From Paint Splatter While You're Decorating

Of all the home projects that offer a quick facelift, painting a space a new color is probably our favorite. It's easy, fun, and a surefire way to give any room a new life. But one of the most common mistakes linked to DIY painting is not protecting your windows well enough before laying on a fresh coat on window frames.

This simple error leads to what looks like a sloppy job, with paint splattered across your once spotless window. And in the aftermath, you're left wondering how to get paint off windows. But instead of having to get to that point in the first place, keep your windows clean and clear of paint during a remodel.

There are a few ways to do this, but we've been sold by this masking liquid, like this from Amazon) going viral online as the easiest way to get the job done. Unlike painter's tape, which is traditionally used by decorators who don't have the exacting skills to do freehand, it's quick and easy to apply.

What You'll Need

We came across a brilliant video by Nik Stophel showcasing how to keep windows clear of paint while restoring color to a room and were curious to know what the experts thought of his nifty hack. Turns out the professionals are all for it and also find that the trick to paint-free windows is preparatory priming. But before we get to putting this magical product to use, let's break down everything we need for a seamless application.

1. Window Cleaner — Try out Windex Glass Window Cleaner to get rid of those window streaks.

2. Brushes or Rollers — If you want more for your money, this ValueMax Paint Brushes Set 6-Pack from Walmart, is the ideal choice.

3. Masking Liquid — Like this one from Amazon sold at $32.

When it comes to painting tips, this hack is definitely one to save. And the best part is that you only need these three things to get your windows ready, two of which you already probably have at home. Window cleaner is typically a household staple and if you're a seasoned home painter, you probably already have your trusty brushes. So the only thing you might be missing is masking liquid and that's really the star of the show.

Besides the actual materials themselves, cleaning expert Eliana Coca from EC House Cleaning, tells us that patience is key. She finds that with the proper technique and product, paint-on window primers can be an effective trick. "However, without patience and the right tools, they often create more work for cleaning services to remedy," she says. "There are no shortcuts to professional results."



With that in mind, let's move on to using the primer for a clean paint finish.

How to Protect Your Windows From Paint

(Image credit: Gundry Ducker)

In conversation with the founder of Intrabuild, Nick Chatzigeorgakis, he tells us that while primer can be effective for protecting windows, proper application is critical. In his experience, he finds that rushing the process or choosing the wrong product often creates more work to fix splatter or drips.

For the best results, Nick recommends cleaning the windows thoroughly, lightly sanding any rough spots, and testing the primer in an inconspicuous area. "The key is applying two to three thin coats of glass-friendly primer, waiting 15 minutes between each coat," he says. "It's also important to note that more coats provide an impermeable seal but take patience."

Once painted, the primer should peel off easily with no residue. This peelable coating liquid masking film from Amazon should do the trick! Now, any and all painting mistakes will not be preserved on glass for the rest of time, thanks to this clever home hack.

If you're perusing paint ideas for walls in your home, specifically in rooms with lots of windows, this trick will come in super handy. The whole point of painting without external professional services is to save yourself some money and staining your windows is in direct contradiction of this effort.

So while we understand that this is yet another step to add to your routine, we can't deny that it's well worth the time. In doing so, you'll be left with a renewed room in new color and spotless windows that'll complement your newly refurbished space.

If you do get paint on the window, still, then you can remove it with a razor blade scraper, such as this one from Amazon. While it might feel scary to take a razor blade to your glass, just remember glass is a surprisingly hard material — so once you've wet the surface, you can scrape as necessary without risk of damaging the glass.

How do you protect window trim from paint?

(Image credit: Shutterly Fabulous)

Since this primer is meant for glass, we recommend using regular painter's tape and drop cloths over your trim and any other spots that you're looking to protect from paint. Just be sure to buy painter's tape that caters to paint jobs. Frogtape, like this from Amazon, is widely considered one of the best, but it does cost more than basic "masking" tape.

Additionally, it's always good to take your time when applying the tape, especially if your home is blessed with curved sills and multi-dimensional molding.