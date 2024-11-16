How to Wash a Down Comforter — You Can Finally Stop Putting Off This Chore With 5 Simple Tricks

Washing our bed sheets is a weekly affair. Washing our comforters, however, is a task we tend to put off until absolutely necessary, especially if they're down-filled. Besides being a more labor-intensive job, it's one that most of us don't exactly know how to do, but we're here to tell you it's easier than you think.

We all want to feel like we're being swaddled in cocooning bedding while we sleep (except for those sticky summer nights, of course), and down is one of the best types of bedding for the job. The soft, pillowy feel of the feathers offers unrivaled warmth and comfort, but it's also trickier to clean than synthetic alternatives.

Bulky as they may be, the good news is that most down comforters are machine washable. The downside? There's a bit more to it than just throwing your bedding into your machine and hoping for the best. In order to keep the feathers soft and fluffy, you'll need to follow your manufacturer's instructions closely and take extra precautions to dry your comforter properly. To help you on your way to a clean, fresh-smelling down comforter, we've asked some cleaning and bedding experts for their tips.

What You’ll Need

The reassuring news when it comes to washing a down comforter is that the vast majority are in fact machine washable, meaning there's no need for specialist equipment. For the most part, you can treat your comforter the same as you would when washing bed linen. You will have to use a more delicate detergent, however, to keep the feathers soft and fluffy.

You Will Need

• Washing machine with a gentle setting

• A mild laundry detergent (liquid ones are best, like this formula from Charlie's Soap, available from Amazon)

• Dryer balls, like these ones from Walmart, to achieve a softer and more even tumble dry. (Tennis balls also make a great alternative.)

How to Wash a Down Comforter

The best comforters are machine washable, so as long as your washing machine is large enough, washing your down comforter shouldn't be too taxing. According to Taylor Sutherland, President of laundry brand Charlie's Soap, the thing to remember is that down is a natural material.

"It's got these little tubules that make up the feathers, and it's essentially like washing a million little straws," he explains. "If you're not careful, you can trap dirt, detergent, or worse in those little tubules and end up with a smell you can't remove." This means you'll need to wash your comforter on a delicate setting and take extra care to dry it completely before re-use.

Step 1 - Check your comforter's label

All manufacturers have different care instructions, so be sure to read the label before you dive in. "Make sure you follow the care instructions on your comforter for water temperature, agitation, and drying," says Taylor.

Step 2 - Load into the machine

For front-loaded machines without an agitator, there's not much more to it than loading your down comforter in. If you have an agitator and a top-load machine, however, Taylor suggests snaking the comforter around it gently but snuggly, until all of it will be below the water line. "You're going to lose a lot of agitation with something that bulky, so you may have to wash it twice," he says.

Step 3 - Choose a mild detergent

Down is one of the best bedding materials, but that demands special care. Harsh detergents can strip down feathers of their natural oils and damage the delicate fibers of the feathers, so be sure to use a mild formula. Taylor also suggests liquid laundry detergent rather than powder.

"This is because a bulky comforter might have sections that rise above the water line, and you don't want to have powder sitting out of the water unable to dissolve," he says. "Also, the detergent leaves no residue behind, ensuring you get a thorough clean."

Step 4 - Choose a gentle, lukewarm setting

The exact setting and temperature will depend on your comforter's instructions and your washing machine, but a delicate cycle is always best. "Set the water temperature to cold or lukewarm, and the cycle setting to gentle," recommends Nichole Mondshein, a sleep product expert at Sleepopolis.

Step 5 - Dry thoroughly

The majority of down comforters can be put into the dryer on a gentle setting. "Dry fully on a low setting with wool dryer balls or tennis balls to properly fluff and redistribute down," adds Parima Ijaz, a textile expert and the founder of bedding brand, Pure Parima. "Hold at the corners and shake to fluff after it is removed from the dryer for a fluffy, evenly distributed fill."

The most important thing is to make sure your down comforter is completely dry. "If you don't, you can end up with festering water inside the calamus of the down and that's where the musty smells will come from," says Taylor. "If your dryer is too hot for the fabric, you can line dry in direct sunlight (this will also disinfect!)"

How to Make Your Comforter Smell Nice

A clean comforter will make your bed so much more inviting, but it helps if your comforter smells good, too. Regular washing will of course help with this, but there are a few additional tricks to try to keep your down bedding ideas fresher for longer.

"The best hack is to get a duvet cover to go over your down comforter that can be washed more frequently so you can keep everything smelling nice," says Jill Zwarensteyn, a certified sleep science coach with Sleep Advisor. "If you don’t want to do this, invest in a bedding or sleepy time spray that will keep the comforter smelling nice." We like this sleep mist from Jo Malone, infused with lavender and moonflower, both of which have relaxing properties.

"A few drops of essential oils on dryer balls or cloths that are tossed into the dryer with the comforter can create a soothing aroma as well," adds Parima. "Or, perhaps consider adding a scented sachet with the bedding in storage for a luxuriously scented comforter during the next use."

FAQs

How often should you wash a down comforter?

Knowing how often you should wash your bed sheets means your bed will always be fresh and inviting at the end of a long day. Washing a down comforter is easy enough, but it's quite a big undertaking if you need do it regularly. The good news is, that's not the case.

"Down comforters don’t need to be washed as frequently as you might think," says Nichole. "Those who sleep with kids or pets, or who eat in bed or are generally sensitive to allergies, should probably lean towards washing their comforter around four times a year. For others, once or twice a year is okay."

Of course, if you don't use protective measures like flat sheets or duvet covers, you'll want to clean your comforter far more regularly. For large spills or accidents, you should also spot clean immediately to avoid permanent stains. Otherwise, these lengthy laundry instructions only need to be a bi-annual occurrence. Now you can sleep peacefully knowing your comforter is fresh, clean, and easy to care for.