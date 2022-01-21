How to set up a Fire Stick and use Fire TV to get fitter this Spring

Once you know how to set up a Fire Stick you can start watching all the latest TV shows. But that's not all you can use it for. You can also use Fire TV apps to get fitter this Spring.

Amazon’s smart TV service works with all the best TV brands. But knowing how to set up the Amazon Fire TV Stick correctly is key to getting the best from the comprehensive service, which is why we’ve highlighted the step-by-step instructions here. We've included advice on troubleshooting the Alexa remote and how to set up parental controls on your Fire TV too.

Using your large TV screen to follow the best fitness classes can also be motivating. We prefer it to following classes on small and awkwardly positioned smartphone screens, for example. Once you’ve worked out how to set up your Amazon Fire TV Stick, a great way to start using the service is by browsing its latest offering of best fitness apps. We’ve outlined a few of our favorites that have us reaching for our yoga mats and pulling on the Fabletics to get moving. The comfy sofa is conveniently positioned nearby at all times, of course.

How to set up a Fire Stick - 7 simple steps to TV heaven

(Image credit: Amazon Fire TV Stick )

While there is an ample range of Fire TV devices you can buy, here we have focused on set up for the latest Fire TV Sticks. What is a fire stick, you might ask? It's a device which allows you to access Amazon's services, and includes the Fire TV Stick 4K, The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, the Fire TV Stick Lite and the Fire TV Stick. Bear in mind that while all generations aren’t exactly the same, they are similar. You will need to have an Amazon account to sign in too.

1. Start by putting batteries in your Fire TV remote and having your WiFi password to hand.

2. Next plug your Fire TV Stick into the TV’s HDMI Port. Next, plug the power adapter into an outlet.

3. You will need to use the USB cable to connect the power adapter to your Fire TV device.

4. Your remote should pair automatically. If it doesn’t press the Home button until ‘Press to start” appears on your screen. This should take around 10 seconds. If you can't pair your Fire TV remote during set up then move your remote closer to the Fire TV device. It needs to be within 10ft.

If that still doesn't work then remove the batteries, wait 30 seconds and press hold and the Home button again. Then reset your Fire TV remote.

5. Connect to your home Wi-Fi network by following the onscreen instructions. Download the latest software update if prompted.

6. Sign in with your Amazon account.

7. If you want to download apps and games, you can add a default payment method to ‘Your Payments’ on your Amazon account.

Which Fire TV Stick is best?

There are a number of Fire TV devices you can now buy depending on your budget. Ready to ramp up your living room TV ideas are the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite that can stream content in Full HD quality 1080p. The latest Fire Stick 4K Max gives you an even sharper picture as it gives you Ultra HD streaming and it is 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K.

You can also buy the Fire TV Cube, Fire TV soundbars and actual Fire TVs with Fire TV built in.

All these Fire TV Devices will give you access to the latest content and apps with Alexa voice control, but the latest versions will have the 'all-new Fire TV experience'. This gives you an updated main menu, Fire TV profiles, and options to customise your use.

(Image credit: We by Loewe)

How to set parental controls on a Fire TV Stick

If you have young kids you may want to set up parental controls straight away. It's only a matter of time before they master the art of navigating the remote, so ensuring the best security features to restrict playback of videos with certain age ratings is a good idea. To set parental controls on a Fire TV all you need to do is:

1. Go to settings on the Fire TV homepage.

2. Select the menu item Preferences.

3. Select Parental Controls.

4. Enter your PIN to enable parental controls.

5. Select the level of viewing restrictions.

(Image credit: We by Loewe)

Top 5 fitness apps on Fire TV

Once you install Fire TV it's easy to make use of a range of fitness apps to follow direct on your TV screen. And many of them will fit seamlessly into your home gym ideas. You will need to sign and pay a subscription to use them, but many come with a free trial that can be easily cancelled when you've decided enough is enough. Our favorite fitness apps on Fire TV include:

1. Peloton app

While it’s known for its coach-led cycling classes, Peloton also offers a selection of strength, toning, meditation and yoga sessions. We particularly like the Pilates and Barre-based classes. You can currently get two months free trial when you sign up.

2. FiiT app

With the FiiT app you can choose from a wide range of workouts to follow including dumbbell and kettlebell classes, bodyweight workouts, HIIT classes and more. FiiT currently has a 14-day free trial when you sign up for monthly membership.

3. Gymondo app

Gymondo has a wide range of motivational workouts on its app from Yoga basics to a total bodyshape class. You can also try Hip Hop Cardio, Salsa Fusion and more. There’s currently a 7-day free trial for those that sign up for monthly membership.

4. Les Mills+ app

You can add a wide range of classes to your workout timetable with the Les Mill+ app. Choose from specialised high-intensity interval training classes to a selection of group classes including Les Mils Core, Tone and Barre. At the time of writing Les Mill+ is offering a first month free trial and 70% off your second month when you sign up for a monthly subscription.

5. Gaia app

If yoga and meditation is more your thing than body pump, the Gaia app will stand you in good stead. It has a wide selection of yoga and meditation classes you can follow as well as a library of thousands of thought-provoking short films and documentaries. The app is currently offering a 7-day free trial.