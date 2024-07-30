How to Restore Your Graying Wood Pergola Like a Pro — 3 Steps to Help Refresh Your Outdoor Furniture

The warmer months are the key seasons during which we retire outdoors for a meal al fresco or even just to unwind after a long day. And while pergolas are often vital to this outdoor ambiance, they can also be an eyesore when left unmaintained.

You might notice that your pergola has lost its beautiful brown finish to a graying hue that automatically drains the space and makes it look unkempt. And while you might think that this change in color means it's time for a new pergola, that's simply not the case.

All it really needs is a bit of restoration. And after hearing what the professionals have to say about restoring pergolas, we have to admit that it's far easier than we thought it'd be. So if you're looking for pergola ideas but aren't in the mood to flesh out some money on a new backyard feature — here's how you can restore your graying wood pergola.

What you'll need

Most classic pergola kits come with a wood finish that perfectly aligns with most outdoor aesthetics. And the last thing you want is a patchy gray hue cloaking your gorgeous wood pergola.

According to Nick Chatzigeorgakis, sanding and refinishing the wood with protective sealants is the best way to bring a pergola back to life. "This refreshes the wood and protects it from future weathering," he says.



Aaron Brundage, Director of Operations at System Pavers, echoes Nick's call for refinishing and tells us that fresh staining is a necessary part of pergola upkeep. "Typically, when you see a pergola that has changed color over time – going from a light red to silver or gray – it’s made of cedar," says Aaron. "I recommend choosing a translucent oil-based stain for wood pergolas, as this allows the natural beauty of your wood to shine through."



Treating your pergola to a fresh coat of stain is one of the best ways to beautify your backyard. But besides staining for your wood, you'll also need a wood sander and a brush to coat the wood for total restoration. And landscaping expert Marco Picano tells us that you can also use Danish oil for a rejuvenated finish.

How to restore your graying wood pergola

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that you have everything you need to treat your outdoor feature and turn that gray around, you're only a couple of steps away from sifting through backyard ideas to further spruce up your space. But first things first, here's how to restore your graying pergola:

Step 1: First, Aaron recommends hosing down the pergola to get rid of any buildup. "You can use warm soapy water or a mixture of bleach and water," he says. "This helps remove stains and mold, especially in hard-to-reach places."



Step 2: Once the pergola is all clean and completely dry, Marco tells us that it's time to sand. Giving your pergola a light sanding helps prepare it for staining by refreshing the grain and giving it a clean surface to bond with.

Step 3: Finally, Marco recommends applying 2-3 coats of oil or the stain, and waiting 15-30 minutes between coats. "The oil restores the wood's natural oils and protects it from UV damage, resulting in a natural matte finish," he says. And if you opt for a wood stain, follow the same approach or go off of the instructions attached to your chosen product.

After the stain has dried or the oil has set, you'll be left with a fully refurbished wood pergola that will naturally draw attention to your outdoor space.

Not only do pergolas act as a charming outdoor feature but they're also one of the best backyard shade ideas to imbibe into your home. And while severely damaged wood may call for a totally new pergola, most ones are still within the fixing state.

So if you spot graying wood on your aging pergola, give this guide a go and gift your pergola a facelift. This simple restoration technique is all you need to make your backyard look fresh for the season. And we have a feeling it'll quickly become your favorite new outdoor spot to lounge beneath.

FAQs

What's the lifespan of a wood pergola?

Aaron tells us that with regular maintenance and staining, you can expect your wooden pergola to last around 15 to 20 years.

However, he also adds that this lifespan will be dramatically reduced if you aren’t staining it or consistent with upkeep.

How often should you restore your pergola?

According to Aaron, to keep your pergola’s original color, you’ll need to apply fresh stain every two to four years. This aligns with the average wear and tear of a pergola and gives you a chance to do a deep maintenance routine regularly enough to make sure it lasts for as long as possible.