How to Propagate a Snake Plant — Bring New Life Into Your Home With These 4 Methods Experts Swear By

All snake plant parents are well aware of the fact that these striking houseplants are a winning addition by all means. And as they grow, you might feel the need to take on a new little sapling and watch it flourish. Now, this is where snake plant propagation comes in.

With a well-laid-out propagation guide in one hand and a snake plant care guide in the other, you will have your hands full with all the makings of a burgeoning cohort of budding snake plants.

Now, since we already have the latter ready for you, we figured we'd get to curating the best techniques detailing how to propagate a snake plant. So let's get into it.

How to Propagate a Snake Plant in Soil

"Growing snake plants is one of my favorite projects because it’s easy and versatile," says Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery. She tells us that this four-step method is the best way to propagate these popular houseplants in soil.

Step 1 — Cut: "To propagate in soil, I start by cutting a mature leaf. preferably at the base of the plant," she says.

Step 2 — Dry: Next, she tells us to let it dry for 24 hours to stave off any possible rot that may infect the plant.

Step 3 — Sow: "Then, I put the cut end in a pot with well-draining soil, like a cactus mixture," she notes. We love this Rosy Soil Cactus & Succulent Mix from Walmart.

Step 4 — Hydrate: "I recommend watering the propagated leaf lightly," she says. "But only enough to keep the soil a little moist — never wet."

Step 5 — Wait: Lastly, she tells us to be patient, and within just a few weeks, roots will emerge.

Tammy is the founder and CEO of TN Nursery in Tennessee. She is a plant expert who studied horticulture at Texas Southern University. She also has certifications at Harvard University on Entrepreneur Essentials.

How to Propagate a Snake Plant in Water

Snake plants are known to be one of the best low-maintenance plants for indoor gardening. And their non-fussy behavior makes them a great candidate for water propagation.

While it may seem to be a tad trickier, Tammy tells us that it's actually fairly straightforward and can be accomplished in just four quick steps.

Step 1 — Cut: "To propagate in water, I begin by cutting a leaf off the snake plant and sticking the blade end into a bowl of water," she explains. "While putting it in water, try to make sure that only the base is submerged."

If you're looking for a pair of trusty pruners to help you ace the perfect cut, we recommend investing in this Fiskars Bypass Pruner Gardening Tool from Walmart.

Step 2 — Refresh: "After placing the fresh cutting in water, I find it best to change the water once a week," she says.

Step 3 — Wait: "Next, patiently watch for roots," she says. "They usually tend to show up after just three to four weeks."

Step 4 — Sow: "Once the roots are about an inch long, I recommend setting the cutting in well-draining soil and leaving it to grow," she concludes.

How to Propagate a Snake Plant By Division

According to Tammy, propagating via division is great for plants that are a few years old. So if you have an adult snake plant amidst your collection, here's what you need to do.

Step 1 — Divide: "Whenever my snake plant outgrows its planter and I decide to repot my houseplant, I gently remove segments of the plant, making sure each has a healthy root system," she shares.

Step 2 — Sow: "Then, I gently plant them in separate grower pots and leave them to thrive," she says.

How to Propagate a Snake Plant Through Rhizomes

Last but not least, we have rhizome propagation. "Rhizome propagation involves cutting a rhizome i.e. the roots that underlie the soil and sowing them for new plants," she says. Here's her reliable technique for utilizing snake plant rhizomes in propagation.

Step 1 — Divide: Firstly, Tammy tells us that you need to use your pruners to gently cut off a rhizome that's well developed.

Step 2 — Choose Your Medium: Next, she tells us to pick our medium for propagation and go from there. "Both water and soil work, but I prefer soil growth as it occurs more rapidly for longer-term development," she notes.

Step 3 — Propagate: Once you pick your medium, you can follow one of the methods outlined above and before you know it you'll have plenty of little bookshelf plants to adorn your barren shelves.

FAQs

Is it Better to Propagate a Snake Plant in Water or Soil?

As with propagating a fiddle leaf fig, both mediums of soil and water are effective when cutting a snake plant. However, we find that rooting in soil tends to be a touch more reliable since there's less chance of rot, as compared to when submerged in water.

Additionally, propagating a snake plant in soil also allows the houseplant to advance at a quicker pace and will show results sooner.

Can You Replant a Broken Snake Plant Leaf?

"Of course broken leaves can be replanted," affirms Tammy. "I treat them as usual, let them dry for 24 hours before tucking them into soil."

She explains that since snake plants are incredibly resilient, they are able to sprout back and grow into tall, healthy plants through attached and broken leaves alike.

Now, all that's left to do is take your pick. Would you rather propagate in soil or water? Or via division or rhizomes?

But as you nurture your propagated saplings and grow them into full-fledged adult plants, it's important to be consistent with the TLC you provide your houseplants at each stage.

That's the only way to ensure your snake plants age to be healthy, vibrant focal points of foliage for as long as possible.