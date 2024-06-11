This Professional Organizer's Tricks for Organizing a Craft Room Will Make a DIYers Life So Much Easier

Craft rooms are an essential for those that love a bit of DIY. Whether it's traditional crafting, embroidery or ceramics, having a tidy and organized place is the first step into creating beautiful forms of art. But sometimes, as you hurry to find the right materials and tools, your craft room can turn from clean, to no longer serene — which in turn makes your home cluttered and messy.

Learning how to declutter a room and organize your craft supplies may seem daunting at first, but once its done, you'll have more time to focus on your creativity. Professional organizer, founder of At Home With Nikki and author of 'Beautifully Organized: A Guide To Function And Style In Your Home,' Nikki Boyd, has shared some advice on how you can tackle those messy tools and materials lying about in your craft room.



If you want to get creative in a clean space, here are a few methods Nikki Boyd finds useful when it comes to organizing a craft room.

Nikki Boyd Social Links Navigation Professional organizer and founder of At Home With Nikki Nikki Boyd is a professional organizer and founder of At Home With Nikki, where she helps bring beautiful order in homes around the world with her business, blog and YouTube channel. What began as a hobby is now a successful home organizing business, a popular blog, and YouTube channel, with thousands of readers coming to her site for creative and straightforward ways to beautifully organize their homes. She lives in Charleston, South Carolina with her husband and two puppies and is the mother of three children.

Steps to take for an organized craft room

(Image credit: Photo: Christopher Shane)

Hobby rooms are surprisingly popular. People turn spare bedrooms, large closets, or even garages into craft spaces filled with things to help them express their creativity. Many people even start small businesses at home.

She continues: 'One pitfall of a craft room space is it can quickly become a disaster zone of materials used in the creative process. A craft room must have workable systems in place to function beautifully. You have to first understand how you will work in the space and then establish systems that will help you maintain order. After all, your craft room should be an enjoyable space rather than a source of frustration'.



Now, let's find out how you can organize your craft room.

1. Declutter your craft materials

(Image credit: Katie Charlotte)

You'll need to declutter, as it's nearly impossible to organize a room with too much stuff. As hard it may be, it's time to let go of items that no longer benefit you or your creative space.

Nikki tells us: 'Before you attempt to organize your craft room space, first take time to declutter. You likely have a number of items that you do not (and will not ever) use. I recommend that you begin by following the decluttering process that I shared early in this book. Rid yourself of unused supplies and tools. If you struggle to let go of items, you might consider donating them to a teacher or to your church. Schools and churches are always in need of supplies and it can be easier to release your excess items when you know they will go to someone who can use them'.

She continues: 'Another idea is to divide items into little kits to donate to a local shelter for children. I also encourage you to commit to "create in the present." I notice that creative people often collect items with the intent to work on future projects. They may fall victim to a great sale at a local craft store and load up on beads-beads that remain untouched for years. I have been guilty of this myself! When you declutter your craft room, keep only the things that you presently enjoy as a crafter. If you get bored with a specific type of craft, pass on your remaining supplies to someone who will appreciate and use them'.

2. Organize your craft room

It's time to begin the process of organizing your craft room.

Nikki says: 'You now know where everything will go, so it is simple to determine the size and type of organizers you will need for your space. I encourage you to think beyond traditional craft organization systems on the market as these can be quite pricey'.

For this Nikki advises using bins and storage baskets. She note, 'you can find bins and baskets that function just as well for a fraction of the price. Crafters all work differently. Some people love to set up craft rooms to be able to see all of their items; this stimulates their creativity. Others (such as myself) get overwhelmed by too much visual stimulation. I prefer for my craft materials to be concealed but easy to access. One approach is not better than the other, but you do need to figure out what motivates you to create!'

Beautifully Organized: A Guide to Function and Style in Your Home View at Amazon Hardcover price: $17.13

Was: $25.61

Craft Table Organization

The craft table is where all the magic happens and Nikki says it is 'the main attraction of the craft room, just like the bed is the center of attention in a bedroom. If your bed is messy, the entire room looks messy. Have you ever seen a craft table covered with so much clutter that you wonder how they work in the space? Ideally, your craft table should remain relatively uncluttered to allow you to work effectively'.

To do this, Nikki recommends that you 'utilize one caddy on top of your craft table to hold all of your crafting tools. For my craft table, I selected tools that are the same color; this helps me to quickly identify items that belong, and it makes the area look pretty. If you have a small craft space, consider a craft table that offers storage in drawers or shelves under the table, allowing you to keep your tabletop clear.

What you need to organize your craft room

(Image credit: Photo: Christopher Shan)

Tools are an essential part of keeping things put together. Here are Nikki's picks:

Pegboard Organizers

Pegboards are handy for keeping your tools in place such as screwdrivers, wrenches and other tools that already have holes in their handles. Your essential tools can be hung onto pegboard hooks for easy access. 'Pegboards are a budget-friendly way to organize a variety of crafting items, ideal for people who prefer to see their things,' Nikki says. 'Although I prefer to conceal most of my craft items, I do utilize a pegboard in the closet of my craft room. This allows me to simply close the door when I wish'.

Why not decorate your pegboard to add some style into your home? Nikki adds: 'Pegboards can be beautifully styled to showcase your tools. However, a lot of thought goes into a well-functioning pegboard system. I recommend that you arrange the pegboard into categories; this is visually appealing and will help you quickly locate the item you need. Don't forget to incorporate decorative elements into your pegboard to enhance the overall look. Choose items that provide both function and beauty, such as a small wall clock or a print with a motivational quote. Have fun and experiment with different looks! The great thing about a pegboard is that you can play around with the arrangement without putting holes in your wall'.

You can find pegboard to buy from retailers, DIY stores and there's even a popular IKEA pegboard DIYers love to use.

Wanston 24"H x 48"W Pegboard View at Wayfair Price: $27.99

Material: Plastic

Project Bins

The second thing Nikki highlights are project bins. She says: 'One thing I know is that creative people are not likely to work on just one project at a time. From a clutter perspective, this is dangerous as you will invariably create messes as you work on different projects. To manage this issue in my own craft space, I use project bins'.

'These five simple bins allow me to store my projects and the associated materials individually. When I want to work on a project, I pull that specific bin and bring it to my craft table. This helps to keep my craft table free of unnecessary clutter and allows me to focus on one project at a time. Have fun as you organize your crafting space; harness your creativity and use it to make a beautiful and fun area to spend time,' Nikki adds.

She advises that you also, 'commit to a routine of tidying the area when you are done using it. Remember: if you take five minutes to put things away after you work, you won't have to spend hours cleaning later on'.

IRIS USA 6 Pack Fits 8.5" x 11" Portable Project Storage Case View at Amazon Price: $39.06

Material: Plastic

MY TOP PICKS FROM NIKKI BOYD