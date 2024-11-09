How Do I Get My Paperwhites to Bloom? 5 Simple Steps to Bring These Flowers to Life During Christmas

Paperwhites, also known as Narcissus papyraceus, are pretty little blooms that can certainly leave a lasting impression. They have a way of bringing the festive and delicate holiday feel into the home, and I absolutely adore them. Native to the Mediterranean region, these blooms make a great addition to a home.

Paperwhites are the perfect indoor plant, and as plant expert Andrew Gaumond from Petal Republic tells us: "Paperwhites are among the simplest flowering bulbs to grow indoors, perfect for anyone seeking beautiful winter blooms to brighten up the holiday festivities at home. These lovely flowers display delicate white petals and offer a sweet, pleasant fragrance. Unlike many other bulbs, they don’t need a cold dormancy period, making them ideally suited for indoor winter blooming." If you're wondering when to plant paperwhites, now would be the right time, but how can you get paperwhites to bloom, and how long does it take?

Here is everything you need to know to ensure that your paperwhite flowers blossom beautifully during the festive Christmas season.

How to Get Paperwhites to Bloom

To ensure that this beautiful houseplant blooms successfully in your home, Plant expert Andrew Gaumond from Petal Republic says you'll need to consider the following and provide your bulbs with a few key ingredients.

Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for.

1. Give it Bright, indirect light

If you're looking for an indoor flower to plant now in time for Christmas, then the paperwhites is the perfect little pick for your home. But when bringing these beauties into your home, you'll need to ensure you give it enough light. The amount of light is important if you want to see this flower bloom.

Andrew tells us: "Paperwhites need plenty of bright, indirect light to thrive. If available, I recommend placing them a few feet away from a sunny east, west, or south-facing window protected by partially drawn sheer curtains or blinds."

He continues: "If natural light is limited, supplement with a grow light, keeping it about 6-12 inches above the plant."

2. Choose the Right Soil Type

Many popular houseplants thrive is well-draining soil and this includes the ever so abundant paperwhite blooms. "For the ideal soil base for paperwhites, choose a lightweight, well-draining potting mix, preferably one formulated for indoor plants or bulbs."

Andrew says you should look for a mix that includes components like peat moss, vermiculite, or coco coir to retain moisture without becoming overly dense. This Wonder Soil Organic Potting Soil from Amazon is a great pick for your flowers.

"To further enhance drainage, add a small amount of sand or perlite, which helps prevent water pooling around the bulbs and reduces the risk of rot," he adds.

3. Plant it Correctly

As well as the planter style, the overall functionality of your planter is just as imporant. For paperwhites, Andrew says it needs to be planted corrected in a container with drainage holes.

To do this correctly, the expert notes: "Plant the bulbs in a shallow container with drainage holes, pressing them gently into the soil and leaving the top half exposed. As an alternative, you can also grow paperwhites in water, using a shallow container without drainage holes and fill the bottom with pebbles or glass beads to anchor the bulbs."

He continues: "Place the bulbs on top, pointed end up, and add water until it just touches the base—avoid submerging to prevent rot. Keep the water at this level throughout growth, topping up every few days as needed."

4. Ensure the Temperature is Just Right

Knowing how to get the humidity level right for houseplants is a must, and Andrew says, "Paperwhites thrive best in ambient temperatures around 65°F (circa 16-18°C). Cooler nighttime temperatures are fine as long as they don't drop below 50°F."

To ensure a happy, healthy, and thriving plant, check the temperature of the room where you've placed your paperwhites.

5. Have a Watering Schedule

Watering houseplants correctly and at the right time is the key to their longevity. Overwatering can damage and harm them, which is why plant expert Andrew says it is important to provide your paperwhites with a set watering schedule.

"Paperwhites need consistent moisture to thrive," explains Andrew. "Start by watering thoroughly when you first plant the bulbs to settle the soil. During initial growth, check every 2-3 days and keep the soil medium consistently moist, watering whenever the top inch feels dry."

The expert says you should be cautious not to overwater or submerge your bulb completely as this can lead to bulb rot. "Indoor heating can dry out the air, so check moisture levels regularly to prevent the medium from drying out too quickly," says Andrew.

Andrew Gaumond Horticulturist & Editorial Director at Petal Republic Andrew hails from a family of horticulturists and growers and spent much of his childhood in amongst the fields of flowering blooms and greenhouses filled with tropical plants, cacti, and succulents from all over the world. Today, Andrew holds a BSc degree in Plant Sciences and is the Editorial Director at Petal Republic.

How Long Do Paperwhites Take to Bloom?

So, how long does it really take for paperwhites to bloom? Plant expert Andrew says: "Paperwhites typically take about 4-6 weeks to bloom from the time they’re planted, so timing is key for Christmas blooms."

For holiday flowers, Andrew says you should plant them in early to mid-November. "If you need to delay blooms, consider chilling the bulbs for a few days before planting, which can slow growth," he notes.

FAQs

Will Forced Paperwhites Bloom Again?

"Once forced to bloom indoors, paperwhites rarely rebloom in my experience, as the process uses much of the bulb’s stored energy," explains Andrew.

He says that most houseplant parents treat forced paperwhites as annuals and replace them each year. "Alternatively, spent bulbs can be composted or discarded after blooming."