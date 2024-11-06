When Should You Plant Paperwhites? Grow These Pretty Blossoms Now — For a Delightful Christmas Bloom

Pretty, poise, and full of allure — paperwhites, also known as Narcissus papyraceus in the plant world, are simple to care for and fast to bloom. Though native to the Mediterranean, and warmer shores sweeping from Greece and Portugal to Morocco and Algeria, paperwhites have perhaps counter-intuitively become a staple bloom throughout the chillier months and holiday season. As their name suggests, paperwhites’ petals are white and bright as snow, bringing the romance of a snow-capped Christmas day inside your home.

Paperwhites’ popularity during the Christmas season is thanks to their ability to grow inside with relatively little fuss, making them one of the perfect indoor flowers to plant now in time for Christmas . As plant expert Tony O'Neill from Simplify Gardening tells us, “paperwhites are beautiful, fragrant flowering bulbs, often forced indoors during winter. Their clusters of small, white blooms make them a popular choice for Christmas displays, bringing a touch of elegance and a fresh scent to any indoor space. Paperwhites are also quite low-maintenance, making them a favorite for holiday decor.”

Although paperwhites are an easy flower to care for, a little preparation is still required to have them blossoming in time for Christmas. So whether you’re leaning into the festive spirit or hankering for a replacement for the daffodils of early spring, here's when you should plant paperwhites and how to do it.

When to Plant Paperwhites

So, when should you plant paperwhites and how much time do you need to allow to have these beautiful houseplants ready for Christmas?

According to gardening expert Tony O'Neill, “To have blooming paperwhites by Christmas, plant them about 4–6 weeks in advance, typically around mid-to-late November."

The expert says paperwhites do not require a cold period like other bulbs, "so they can be easily forced indoors, ensuring you have fresh blooms right in time for the festive season."

Christmas is right around the corner, so if you want to introduce these flowers into your home, now would be a great time to start planting.

How Do I Plant Paperwhites?

It's time to bring these festive, Christmas flowers into your home. Follow these six simple steps to grow your own pretty paperwhites and bring a much-welcomed mid-winter freshness into your home.

Step 1 - Choose a Container: Tony recommends selecting a shallow pot or bowl without drainage holes – “paperwhites can thrive in containers with just pebbles and water.”

Step 2 - Add Pebbles or Soil: Fill the container with about 2 inches of pebbles, gravel, or potting soil, like this Wonder Soil Organic Potting Soil from Amazon. “This will help anchor the bulbs in place,” says Tony.

Step 3 - Position the Bulbs: ‘Place the bulbs on top of the pebbles or soil, pointed end up,” instructs Tony. “Ensure that they’re snug, but not buried.”

Step 4 - Add Water: Carefully add water until it just touches the bottom of the bulbs. The expert says it’s important to avoid submerging the bulbs to prevent rot.

Step 5 - Place in a Cool Location: According to Tony, the container should be kept in a cool, dark place for about a week, “until the roots start to grow.”

Step 6 - Move to a Sunny Spot: The final step, says Tony, is that “once you see root growth, move the container to a bright, sunny location indoors. In about 3–5 weeks, your paperwhites should start blooming.”

Popular Types of Paperwhites

There is a beautiful variety to choose from, but according to Tony the most popular paperwhite varieties with the best winter foliage include:

Ziva: “Known for its early bloom and strong fragrance, this is one of the most common paperwhite varieties.”

Ariel: “A shorter variety with a milder fragrance, Ariel is ideal for tabletop displays.”

Inbal: Tony says this variety is “known for its pure white flowers and lighter fragrance, making it a great option for those who prefer a subtler scent.”

FAQs

Can I propagate paperwhites?

While it is possible to propagate paperwhites, our plant expert says, "they’re typically treated as disposable bulbs after they’ve bloomed indoors. They don’t store well for replanting the next season as they expend most of their energy during the forced blooming."

However, if you’re one of the lucky few who lives in a warmer climate (zones 8-11), “they can be planted outdoors after blooming, where they may establish and flower again in subsequent years," says Tony.

What are the common problems with paperwhites?

Though an easy-going, low-maintenance plant to grow in your home, there are still some common problems that can arise when nurturing paperwhites. According to Tony, these include:

Legginess: Insufficient light is usually the cause if paperwhites grow too tall and floppy. To fix this, Tony recommends “moving them to a brighter spot or adding a touch of alcohol to the water (to stunt growth) can help keep them compact.”

Overwatering: "Excess water can cause bulb rot," says Tony. "Always ensure the water level just touches the bottom of the bulbs."

Weak Scent for Some: While paperwhites are generally a crowd pleaser, Tony concedes, "while many love the fragrance, some find it overpowering. Choosing varieties like Inbal, which has a lighter fragrance, can be a good alternative."