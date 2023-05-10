Connecting your Apple Watch with your Peloton can super-charge your workouts - here's how to do it

Providing you have the space, home gym equipment can be one of the best and most cost-effective ways to keep fit, and smart home technology has made it easier than ever to sync all of your health data and keep it in one place.

During the lockdown period, the Peloton bike became a highly sought-after fitness accessory. It was the talk of the town, but as we returned to our regular fitness centers, the buzz subsided. Nevertheless, there are still many compelling reasons why home gym equipment, including the Peloton, is a valuable addition to any household.

Syncing your Apple Watch and Peloton is mostly about keeping all of your workout data in one place, all without needing to input information into different apps and devices manually. Keep reading to see how easy it is to connect the two fitness helpers, and check out our guide to the best fitness trackers for more.

What is the Peloton?

As said, the Peloton has been the must-have fitness accessory and is considered one of the best exercise bikes around. Against the price of a monthly gym membership, the cost of introducing equipment into your home starts to make sense, even if it feels like a big spend all at once. Alongside the bike, there's a treadmill, yoga classes, and even weight lifting you can try out.

The thing that sets the Peloton apart is its screen, which gives you access to live fitness classes and instructors. This not only guides you through the most effective workouts but also makes things a whole lot more fun.

What is the Apple Watch?

The Apple Watch works as well as a fitness tracker as it does an extension of the iPhone, keeping track of things like heart rate, steps taken, and sleep. As one of the more premium examples, it has gained a reputation for being ahead of the rest with constant updates and innovative features.

As with anything Apple, compatibility with anything not from the brand can be an issue, but the Watch actually works brilliantly with Peloton products.

Why you'd want to connect your devices

We're all guilty of filling our lives with smart home devices that, due to incompatibility with each other, live out their usefulness pretty quickly. Apple Watch and Peloton are a match made in heaven, and those keen on keeping an eye on their health and fitness can benefit hugely from using them together.

Once connected, your Apple Watch will record your workout, adding energy spent to those all-important rings and monitoring your heart rate. Be aware, however, that you will need WatchOS 6 or later and iOS 13 or later on your corresponding iPhone, for everything to work.

How to connect the Apple Watch and Peloton

1. The first thing you need to do is download the Peloton app on both your phone and Apple Watch.

Open the app and head to the 'Set Up' page (found via 'More', 'Apple Watch'). Tap 'Connect to Health App' and this will open up your iOS device's health center.

2. Once there, make sure you have enabled everything so that the Peloton app can have access. Head pack to Peloton and tap 'done'.

3. Now you need to use your Apple Watch. Open the Peloton WatchOS app and allow notifications. When you start a class on your bike, treadmill or other equipment, a notification should pop up on your Watch. When this happens, just tap and you're ready to go!