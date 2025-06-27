WiFi Doesn't Cover Your Whole Backyard? Here's What You'll Need to Do to Get Better Coverage and Sync Up Your Outdoor Smart Tech

Having a large backyard is an asset that a lot of us dream of. The glorious sunny days spent gardening, paired with the endless summer evenings filled with entertaining and socializing with friends.

In order to make the most out of hosting in your outdoor space, integrating smart tech is a fun way of managing your lighting and audio systems, but are you concerned that your WiFi won’t reach the corners of your modern garden?

There’s a way to fix this problem, and you shouldn’t settle for a temperamental connection. We spoke to a tech expert who gave us their best advice to ensure you’ll be fully connected in no time.

Try Changing the Location of Your Router

A simple solution may just be testing out a new location for where to put WiFi router to live. If it currently sits in a room that’s far away from the garden, then it’s very unlikely that it’s going to reach all the way to the back of your outdoor space.

The average WiFi router can reach up to 300 feet, but this isn’t taking into account any obstructions that could affect it, such as walls and large objects. It’s worth noting that this solution is only likely to work for smaller backyards that don’t require any further tech to cover the entire area.

Give a WiFi extender a Go

A WiFi extender will help bring connectivity to your garden's far flung reaches. (Image credit: Paulmann)

A WiFi extender is a popular choice for making your connection reach further than a standard router will. The name is self-explanatory; it’s a device that is plugged directly into the wall to extend the range of your existing WiFi network.

Sandeep Harpalani, VP product management home network at NETGEAR says “poor WiFi connections because you stray too far away from your router is a common problem but it can be easily remedied. Some people opt for WiFi extenders that will extend your current range by up to around 30 meters, depending on the device.”

This plug-in extender from Netgear on Amazon can help boost your range.

Sandeep Harpalani Social Links Navigation VP product management home network, NETGEAR Sandeep Harpalani has over 20 years of experience in technology. He currently serves as VP of Product Management at NETGEAR, leading innovation in networking solutions. Previously, he held key roles at Analog Devices, Ikanos Communications, and Acer.

Invest in a Mesh WiFi System

“The most effective solution lies in a mesh WiFi system that comprises a router with multiple mesh satellites that can be positioned to cover your entire home with a strong signal," explains Sandeep. He goes on to say, "whether that’s in the garden office, a basement cinema room, or an attic gaming room. Mesh ensures that the WiFi signal is like a carpet being rolled into every corner of the house and garden, so there are no dead zones, no dropped connections, and no need for multiple passwords."

There is an array of mesh WiFi systems on the market for setting up a smart home, and they often come in packs of either two or three routers. Additional satellites can be purchased as needed to ensure you get flawless whole-home connectivity, right down to the bottom of the garden.

Syncing up your smart tech

There’s a lot of outdoor smart tech you can invest in to make your home and backyard feel more connected. For example, smart lighting that can be controlled by either your phone, wireless speakers — even robot gardeners that will mow your lawn for you! It couldn’t be easier to sync these up with your WiFi system, you simply need to download the app that the device runs through and connect it to your WiFi network.

If you’ve got multiple items of smart tech in your garden, then it’s a good idea to invest in a smart hub, so you don’t have to deal with multiple apps, and all of your tech can be controlled from one centralised place.

The idea of transforming your backyard into a smart tech haven where everything is connected is great, but it’s important to think about the practicalities. Depending on the size of your outdoor space, there are different options to ensure that your WiFi coverage reaches to where you want it to. Choose the best option for you and your backyard will be the perfect environment for smart tech in no time.