How to Clean Teak Outdoor Furniture — Ahead of Storing It Away for Fall

Cleaning outdoor teak furniture may not be top of your priority list right now, yet this simple task can extend the life of expensive teak tables, chairs, sofas and more. Splashes and spills from sauces, oils, greasy food scraps or sun lotions can take their toll on teak's surface and are best dealt with as soon as possible.

It's not too late if you didn't deal with them straight away — teak is popular for its durability, as much as its beauty. Those in cooler parts of the continent may soon be storing, covering or packing up their outdoor teak furniture, and it's a good idea to give it a thorough clean before it goes into storage to save you having to restore weathered teak furniture later down the line.

Even if you intend to leave your teak furniture out during fall and winter, a good clean at the end of a busy social summer will keep it looking good. To retain the integrity of the teak and its own protective oils, while cleaning outdoor furniture, here's what experts suggest.

What you'll need

Fine sandpaper

White vinegar

Teak Cleaner (optional)

1. Don't be tempted to power wash

With wood outdoor furniture, it's tempting to go for the easy option and just occasionally give it a good power wash when it's starting to look grubby. This might work for moulded plastic furniture, however, this is not a good idea with teak.

"We recommend cleaning teak furniture at least once a year," says Philip Abraham, Managing Director of Cyan Teak Furniture. "Generally, you'll need to remove dirt, grime, moss and bird droppings. Teak is low-maintenance, so you don't need to do much else to it."

"However, please don't be tempted to use a power or pressure washer on teak furniture. It will loosen joints and strip away the natural protective oils that are present in teak."

"Power washing can also cause a rough, furrowed surface that then collects water and debris," warns Kim Asner, Product Director of Country Casual Teak.

2. Remove stubborn stains by sanding

Like any other surface, it's important to wipe up spills as soon as possible. However, if any have been missed and have stained the teak, it is still possible to remove them.

"Stubborn stains can be removed by lightly sanding them with very fine sandpaper in the direction of the grain," says Philip Abraham. "Any lighter patches that appear where you sanded will gradually even out to the same color as the rest of the teak, so there's no need to be concerned."

"Don't be tempted to use wire wool," says Kim Asner. "Small flecks can lodge in the wood and will rust over time."

3. Add a splash of vinegar to soapy water

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before you begin cleaning, remove any cushions from teak outdoor sofas or sun beds and make sure anything near you can withstand any accidental splashes of water.

A bowl of warm water with a little mild biodegradable soap will suffice and is generally recommended by teak furniture experts. However, Cyan Teak Furniture's expert suggests something extra.

"A scrub down with a solution of soapy water and a splash of white vinegar is best," says Philip. "After the furniture has been scrubbed, it can be rinsed down with a hose with normal water pressure."

4. Opt for a deeper clean

Mild soapy water with a splash of vinegar will suffice if you clean your teak furniture once or twice a a year. However, if it's been a while since it's had a good scrub and it needs a deeper clean, there are specialist cleaning products that can be applied.

"If you want to help brighten weathered teak and kill off mould and mildew, you could use Teak Cleaner instead,' says Philip. "However, if you're going to use Teak Cleaner, the process is different. You'll need to cover the ground where you're working and wear eye protection and rubber gloves." You can find Teak Cleaner on Amazon.

"The furniture needs to be moistened with water first, then the teak cleaner we recommend is applied with a soft cloth. It needs to soak in for three minutes. Then you can scrub the furniture clean in the direction of the grain. After that, rinse it well with water and leave it to dry."

"We recommend covering the ground with tarp when cleaning teak with specialist cleaning products, as some can cause staining to stone, concrete or deck surfaces," says Kim Asner. "Also test the products on the underside of your teak furniture first."

5. Decide on the finish you prefer

(Image credit: Falling Waters Landscape)

Teak has its own protective oils within the timber, which makes it a durable timber, and is part of its appeal for outdoor furniture. Over time, teak will develop a silvery patina and 'checking', which are fine surface cracks on the timber. These characteristics are loved by many people and do not affect the integrity or quality of the wood.

However, if you prefer your teak outdoor furniture to keep its rich, warm hue, a water-based sealer can be applied, like this one from Country Casual Teak. Every teak expert we spoke to warned against using teak oil on teak furniture. So check how to restore teak outdoor furniture, before applying any sealant to the surface.

"Teak oil is not from teak trees," warns Kim. "It's linseed oil mixed with other ingredients, which are usually solvents. It's often recommended for teak furniture, but it can do more harm than good. Teak oil leaves a sticky surface and causes mold and mildew to grow. We recommend water-based sealants, which allow the wood to breathe and last longer."

Should you pressure wash teak furniture?

It was an emphatic "no" from all of the teak outdoor furniture experts we spoke with. These experts either offered professional outdoor teak furniture cleaning and restoring services, or sold high quality outdoor teak furniture and advised clients how to maintain it.

They all said it's ok to hose it down with normal water pressure, but anything higher could weaken furniture joints and strip away protective oils in the teak.