How to Restore Weathered Teak Outdoor Furniture — Tricks to Keep It Looking Better for Longer

After a long, hot summer, you may want to know how to restore weathered teak outdoor furniture. Sunshine, showers and spills may have left their mark on your teak furniture, particularly when it's outside for extended periods. Yet it doesn't take much effort to bring this timber back to glory.

Teak wood furniture is popular for its rich, warm hues–and its durability. However, teak is an exotic timber, with a teak tree taking 35-50 years to mature, so it's a precious resource and it's pricey. No matter your budget, caring for teak furniture is important.

Many people like their teak outdoor furniture to have a weathered gray patina, which has different kind of beauty. Whether you prefer teak's original warm tones or its charming silvery patina, it requires some care and may need some restoration at the end of the summer season.

Follow this simple four step process ahead to keep your teak outdoor furniture in tip top condition.

1. Clean your teak furniture

Before restoring your furniture or coating in with any sealants it needs to be clean. Dirt, dust or unnoticed spillages need to be removed, whether you want to restore your teak's original tone or retain its patina.

Therefore, the first step in the process is knowing how to clean teak outdoor furniture — and believe it or not, there are right and wrong ways.

Drew Isaacman, founder of Teak and Deck Professionals based in California tells us to avoid power washing teak outdoor furniture. "The high-pressure of the water may damage the wood and strip away its natural oils," says Drew.

"We suggest rinsing teak furniture with a hose, then using mild, soapy, warm water with a soft brush or rag, to scrub the surface, working in small sections. Once your furniture has been scrubbed, rinse it thoroughly with clean water to remove any soap residue. Then leave it to air dry fully, before continuing to the next step."

"Two tablespoons of mild dish soap with a gallon of water will do the job," says Kim Asner, Product Director," Country Casual Teak. "However, there are specialist teak cleaning products, if your furniture requires a more intense clean.

"Lay down tarp first and place your furniture on it, as these teak cleaners can stain porous surfaces such as stone or concrete. You'll need to wear gloves and eye protection too."

It's a good idea to clean it as a way to prepare your outdoor furniture for winter, before storing it away.

2. Check for any damage

Hopefully, your teak outdoor furniture is still in good working order. However, check to see if it requires any minor–or even major–repairs.

"Teak is durable but it's not indestructible," says Drew. "Minor damage, such as fine cracks, can be repaired with wood filler, which you apply, allow to dry, then sand the area. More significant damage like missing seat slats or a cracked leg will need replacing. These replacement parts can usually be found at a hardware store."

"Teak wood develops small cracks known as 'checking'," explains Philip Abraham, Managing Director of Cyan Teak Furniture. "These are part of teak's unique character and do not compromise the structural integrity of the furniture. If you prefer to fill them, use teak-specific fillers. However, many people appreciate teak's natural character including the checking."

Rustins Wood Filler in Teak

Size: 250ml

3. Sand your furniture

Once your teak furniture is clean and dry, and any repairs required have been carried out, the next step is sanding. Always start with a fine grit sand paper. However, you can skip this step if you want to keep your teak furniture's gray patina.

"A light sanding with 220 grit paper will remove any rough fibers, if your teak feels rough to the touch after cleaning," says Kim Asner. "Always sand in the direction of the grain, to avoid 'scratching' the teak."

"If you want to remove the gray patina, you'll need a medium to course grit sandpaper," says Drew. "But start with a low grade sandpaper and work your way up as required. I'd avoid power sanders, as they can damage the wood."

"Once you've sanded away the gray, the original color of the timber should be revealed. However, it may still be rough, so you may want to continue to sand with fine sandpaper until it is smooth.

"Remove the dust with a handheld vacuum or a soft brush, then wipe your furniture down and let it dry again."

4. Use water-based sealants or protectors

The teak experts we spoke to strongly advise against using teak oils, or any type of oil for that matter, on teak furniture. This is because teak timber contains its own natural protective oils and applying other oils can do more harm than good.

"Teak, Linseed, Tung and Danish oils destroy teak's naturally occurring oils," says Philip. "Once you start oiling teak furniture, you have to continue to do so. It may color unevenly as it ages and attract mildew growth.

"We recommend avoiding polishes, oils and varnishes on teak furniture. It's difficult for them to adhere to teak, so they will eventually flake or peel."

However, if you'd like to protect your teak outdoor furniture from food and wine spills or from algae, all of the teak experts we spoke to suggest applying water-based sealers and/or protectors.

These water-based coatings are generally applied to teak outdoor furniture with a soft brush or cloth and left to dry. However, follow the manufacturer's instructions when applying them.

"We recommend using water-based sealers, as they preserve the color of the wood and prevent stains or mold," says Kim. "It's always best to test any sealer on a small, hidden part of your furniture before you apply it and wipe up any drips as you go.

"Any sealer will wear away with time and will need to be touched up or reapplied every one to two years."

Justteak Natural Teak Sealer

Size: 1 quart

How do you make teak look new again?

Following the steps outlined above will bring teak outdoor furniture back to its original color and finish. To recap, clean the furniture first, allow it to dry, then sand it in the direction of the grain and remove the dust.

Once clean and dry, apply a water-based sealant or water-based protector to your furniture, following the manufacturer's instructions.

All the teak furniture experts warned not to power wash teak outdoor furniture or apply teak oil, as these processes can damage it.