A Cleaning Expert Told Me This Is How I Should Clean a Glass Induction Stovetop to Keep it Shiny — It's Super Easy, Too!

If there's one thing every host needs to know, it's how to properly clean a glass induction stovetop so that it's streak-free and shiny at the end. As a common in-build in many contemporary kitchens, glass induction stoves are a stylish addition, but if they're not kept squeaky clean, they can ruin your aesthetic.

Cleaning your induction glass stovetop will likely be one of the more regular tasks on your household cleaning schedule. Plus, since glass as a cooktop material (and in general) is rather delicate, learning the proper way to rid it of grime and spills is essential.

But, who wants to make a meal of it? From the supplies you need to the best approach, I have listed everything you need to know to get yours clean fast, and with the lightest of touches.

What You'll Need

Forrest Webber, founder of Bear Brothers Cleaning, recommends a specific arsenal of cleaning products and tools to properly clean a glass induction stovetop:

TOOLS

• Microfiber cloths — this pack of Everspring Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target is a great buy.

• Non-abrasive sponges, like this Scotch-Brite Sponge for Delicate Surfaces from Walmart.

• Ceramic stovetop cleaner — Forrest tells us this Weiman Ceramic & Glass Cooktop Cleaner Set from Amazon works wonders.

• Plastic scraper — we found this Kitchen Scraper Set from Walmart to be reasonable and well-rated.

• White vinegar — we recommend this Dealworthy Cleaning Vinegar from Target.

• Baking soda, like this Relative Foods Pure Baking Soda from Amazon.

Forrest tells us that his six-step method is one that has proved successful time and time again.

Step 1 - Let It Cool: "Always start with a cool stovetop," he cautions. "Cleaning while it's warm can make messes worse and isn't advisable for your safety."

Step 2 - Remove Crumbs and Loose Dirt: "Wipe the surface with a dry microfiber cloth to remove crumbs," he advises. "You're now prepping the canvas for the actual work."

Step 3 - Apply Cleaner or Vinegar: "For daily cleaning, spray white vinegar or apply ceramic stovetop cleaner directly onto the glass," he guides. "In the case of an extra mess, sprinkle baking soda and utilize your cleaner or vinegar."

Step 4 - Scrub Gently: Next, he suggests using a non-abrasive sponge to clean in small, circular motions. "Pretend you're polishing a crystal ball — gentle but thorough," he says.

Step 5 - Scrape Off Burnt Grease: For stubborn, burnt-on grease, he recommends grabbing your plastic scraper. "Hold it at a 45° angle and scrape carefully," he says. "This isn't a battle — be firm, but don't gouge your cooktop."

Step 6 - Rinse and Buff: "Lastly, wipe away any residue with a damp microfiber cloth," he concludes. "Then, dry and buff with another cloth until the surface shines so much you can admire your reflection."

How Often Should You Clean a Glass Induction Stovetop?

According to cleaning expert Tim Conn, you should clean your glass induction cooktop after every use to prevent spills from hardening on the surface. "Additionally, by regularly performing a deeper clean, you can maintain its appearance and functionality for longer," he explains.

Similar to cleaning granite countertops, Forrest tells us that a quick wipe-down after each use will prevent buildup and save you from spending your weekend scrubbing. "A weekly deep clean will keep things pristine and ready for surprise guests," he adds.

FAQs

How Do You Get Burnt Grease Off a Glass Stovetop?

If grease is baked onto the stovetop, Tim recommends sprinkling baking soda over the area and dampening with warm water to loosen the residue in around 15 to 20 minutes.

"Then, gently scrape it with a plastic scraper or scrub with a non-abrasive sponge to remove the remaining grease," he guides. "And for extra stubborn spots, use a specialized glass cooktop cleaner."

The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste from Walmart is a popular pick renowned for its degreasing abilities.

As you can tell, when it comes to cleaning your glass induction stovetop like a pro, a little bit of patience and a gentle hand is all it takes to make it look brand new.

"Cleaning a glass induction cooktop is all about the right tools and persistence," says Kris. "Treat it with care, and it'll reward you with a surface that's a joy to cook on and even more satisfying to admire."