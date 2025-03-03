How Is Crystal Made? I Went to Waterford to See (and Even Try My Hand at Luxury Glass Making)

If there's a name you think of when you hear the word 'crystal', it's Waterford. Based in the small city in the Republic of Ireland of the same name, this company is known around the globe for its fine crystal heritage. Not so long ago, I had the pleasure of visiting Waterford Crystal to learn more about the techniques behind its creation.

I was the guest of luxury lighting brand Visual Comfort & Co, which is launching a new collection in collaboration with Waterford, bringing the natural elegance of this material to its already-elegant lighting collection. It seems to us here at Livingetc that crystal is having a moment. It's a material that you might be forgiven in thinking is the preserve of stuffy decanters and carafes, found languishing in antique shops — but a new appreciation of the material is seeing it brought back into luxury interiors.

First established in 1783, Waterford has since grown into a hub of glass-making excellence, with craftsmanship, exceptional precision, and alluring artistic vision. To learn more about how crystal is made, the art of crystal cutting, and Visual Comfort & Co.'s journey with the brand, I visited the factory and walked in the shoes of master cutters.

How Is Crystal Made at Waterford?

The Mould Department is the starting point for the unique forms made. (Image credit: Future)

The first stop on the journey through how Waterford makescrystal decor pieces was 'The Mould Department', where we explored the art of mold making. Master blowers use wooden molds to shape the molten crystals. Each only lasts between three to five uses.

The glass, blown into a lighting pendant, being inspected in the factory. (Image credit: Future)

The next stage of the crystal-making — and probably the most significant part — the glass-blowing platform. Here, master blowers shape the crystals and ensure they're in perfect condition before placing the crystals through a 1400-degree furnace... and trust me, you can feel the heat in here.

The crystals are then carefully inspected, and those that do not make the cut are thrown into a separate batch and melted down, so the process is waste-free.

The crystal in the marking department. A cutter creates detailed lines for marking to help with accuracy when cutting takes place. (Image credit: Future)

We then made our way to the marking department, where the crystals are marked to ensure precise and intricate cutting. The master cutters create the markings and execute the cuttings from memory, meaning it requires an experienced, expert hand.

A master sculptor at work in the Waterford Crystal factory. (Image credit: Future)

In the next stage of the tour, we were introduced to sculptors who transformed the crystals into different shapes and sizes.

Last but not least, master engravers created intricate designs using copper wheels. I took the wheel with the help of master cutter Philip, who showed me how to navigate the copper wheel.

Giving the cutting wheel a go, myself. (Image credit: Future)

To create the cutting, Philip marked the crystal to help guide me, I then placed my glass onto the wheel, placing pressure onto the markings. The technique can take years to master, and given that I only had a few minutes to master my skills... my cutting wasn't as precise as I may have hoped, so I don't think Waterford will be looking to keep me on permanently.

With that, I learned that precision and accuracy are key to creating beautiful pieces. And with such time and effort, Waterford creates work for some of the best brands and designers who want to echo its fine craftsmanship.

The End Result?

The Copper Coast Rechargeable Accent Light combines modernity with history and heritage. (Image credit: Visual Comfort & Co x Waterford)

While my project might have been an engraved drinking glass, Visual Comfort & Co has turned to Waterford for this ornately detailing crystal lighting collection — the US lighting company's first collaboration with a European brand. During my visit, I got to see a few of the pieces in person and learn about some of the designs inspired by Ireland's beauty.

Take the Copper Coast Rechargeable Accent Light, for example. Inspired by County Waterford's dramatic Copper Coast, which is known for its copper mining heritage. This piece looks at how crystals are able to bend and play with light through deep optic olive cuts. This piece symbolizes Waterford's natural minerals and the Coast's rugged landscape.

"Storytelling is at the heart of Waterford; each of our lighting collections has a unique and inspired narrative to share," says Lee Critchlow, a designer at Waterford. "By combining Visual Comfort's expertise in light with the craft of crystal, we have moved storytelling from the tabletop to the living space, creating a series of bold lighting pieces.

And I couldn't agree more. These lights embody the beauty of Waterford and the history behind the art of craftsmanship.

Lighting is an important part of the home, and embracing the right lights for your living room, bedroom, and even dining room is key to elevating your home.

After learning about the art of crystal making, I can say that there is more to these pieces than meets the eye. They have been crafted with history, time, effort, and beauty — which makes you appreciate these pieces a lot more.