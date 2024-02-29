‘Why Aren’t You Making the Most of Them?’ Free Modern Interior Design Services to Take Advantage of Right Now

Redesigning a home is often more of a journey than a destination. Much like painting a canvas, transforming a home requires a level of artistry to craft your ultimate masterpiece. Some of us have more of a knack for these things than others, and even the former may find themselves short on time to bring their visions to life.

Luckily, that's where design services step in. Did you know that some of your favorite retailers offer top-notch interior design ideas at no cost? Take, for instance, contemporary furniture and one of the best home decor stores, CB2. Ginny Brown, the brand’s Senior Director of Retail Stores and Operations, offers insight into their services, sharing, ‘I want our customers to feel inspired by their selections, connected to our products and proud of their homes. We've done our jobs when our customers are excited to welcome their friends and family into their homes to celebrate special occasions and make memories to last a lifetime while being surrounded by the beautiful pieces they’ve selected.’

They aren't the only brand to offer a free design service, either. Whether you come equipped with ideas or not, these design professionals are ready to assist you every step of the way, from crafting mood boards to finalizing your order. They say the best things in life are free, and these design services are no exception. Your dream home is just a scroll away!

CB2

According to Ginny, CB2’s designers come from diverse backgrounds and experiences, offering a multifaceted approach to design ideas. Impressively, they ‘are able to offer help with projects of any size, providing live guidance, mood boards and full-scale 3D renderings, whether it’s assistance on fabric selection or an entire home or even a commercial space.’ Don’t live near a CB2? No problem! The retailer serves ‘customers in-person, over video, and even by phone or email,’ explains Ginny.

The process begins with a consultation to understand ‘what the customer is looking to achieve in their space to help determine scope and style — whether it's figuring out a new space, changing or finding their style, dressing an area for hosting and entertaining, or providing a refresh to an existing space,’ explains Ginny. ‘It’s a personal and involved process that helps each design specialist guide a client through color palettes and fabric swatches and mood boards to a finished space.’

CB2's turnaround time depends on the project’s scale, ‘and how quickly each client wants to work through the process, ranging anywhere from 5 days on a smaller project to a phased approach for whole home or office projects that may take months to complete,' Ginny says. After that — voilà! Your new home is here. From cramped New York City apartments to a rental home you own abroad, it's a handy service to try out if you're stuck for inspiration.

Regardless of the direction taken in your revamp process, this decanter will make a seamless statement. Its elegant curves are further enhanced by subtle blue hues, which shimmer beautifully in natural light.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn offers comprehensive design assistance, whether you prefer virtual, at-home, or in-store consultations. If you're seeking guidance in developing your vision, Pottery Barn's design experts not only create mood boards but also provide ongoing support. Following your brief 60-minute design appointment, they handle everything from room layouts to cost estimates.

Of particular note is Pottery Barn's Room Planner feature, which simplifies furniture and decor selection across various Williams Sonoma brands. From Pottery Barn to West Elm and beyond, the Design Crew assists in creating custom layouts, eliminating the guesswork of furniture placement and ensuring accurate color and size estimates. The result is a comprehensive shopping list, allowing you to execute your dream space efficiently, which is especially helpful if working within a budget.

Whether you're revamping a home office, refreshing a bedroom, or embarking on a complete home overhaul, Pottery Barn's design team can be utilized to help you plan your space. The retailer even provides free in-store design classes, offering an opportunity to hone your design skills and gather further inspiration at no cost.

Tactile textures are all the rage for 2024 and beyond, and there's no better way to embrace this cozy trend than with a luxurious pillow cover. This living room idea not only looks luxe, but feels like it, too.

Article

A post shared by Article (@article) A photo posted by on

‘We offer free interior design services to Article customers seeking a personalized design plan,’ says Madison Adam, Interior Design Service Manager at Article. Catering to projects of all sizes, ‘Our design services are great for anyone who is looking to update, redesign, or tackle a completely new space in their home.’ ‘Starting the process is simple,’ says Madison, explaining, ‘customers can submit a design request on the Article website with details on their upcoming project so we can learn more about their space, style, and vision. From there, our team will work with them to create a custom layout with Article furniture to help bring their ideas to life.’

Despite offering design services for nearly every area of the home, with living rooms, dining rooms, and bedrooms being the most popular, as well as smaller spaces like entryways, patios, and home offices, Article's design process is remarkably efficient, typically ranging from 2 to 10 business days on average, according to Madison.

Article aims to streamline the design process, eliminating guesswork, and ensuring you're delighted with your newly redesigned space furnished with Article goods. From inquiries about fabric care to order assistance, you can troubleshoot any of your project's needs with their design team.

