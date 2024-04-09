7 Flowers That are Perfect to Plant in April — Make These the Start of This Year's Flower Beds

With the dawn of spring comes the time to dust off your gardening tools and get back to nurturing your garden. There's nothing like a pretty yard adorned with bushes of healthy flowers. However, to reap the rewards of a stunning garden, there are seeds to be sown and plants to be cared for. Not only does this time of year provide great weather for your plants but the pleasant temperature and warm breeze also adds to the comfort of spending time outdoors while tending to your flowers.

We believe that every modern garden requires its own harvest of colorful flowers that provide both sweet scents and visual aesthetics. So we spoke to a couple of gardening experts to curate a guide to the best flowers for you to plant in April.

Planning ahead is a key step to growing an idyllic garden, this is your sign to get to planting so you can enjoy the blooms that will grace your garden in just a little while.

1. Marigolds

(Image credit: Alamy)

Marigolds are bright summer-blooming flowers that are perfect to plant in April. Not only is this plant ideal if you're looking to fill up your garden but they provide delightful edible flowers. Perfect for garnishing your dishes while dining alfresco this summer. Gardening expert, Carrie Spoonemore tells us that marigolds are easy-to-grow flowers known for their vibrant orange, yellow, and red flowers that thrive in the sun. 'These summer-blooming flowers attract pollinators and beneficial insects like bees and wasps,' says Carrie.

She suggests planting them 2 weeks after your final frost and warns gardeners to avoid overwatering since marigolds are tolerant to dry conditions. Around 50 to 90 days later, you'll be the proud owner of a cheery marigold bush.

2. Tulips

(Image credit: Chris Bosworth/Alamy Stock Photo)

Tulips are one of the best spring bulbs for cut flowers, so whether you want blooms in your garden or in a vase, now's the time to get them in the ground. They're best planted in early spring, after all.

Zahid Adnan, founder of The Plant Bible, tells us that tulips are iconic spring flowers that provide blooms in a range of colors including pink, purple, white and even blue. He informs us that these flowers require well-drained soil and plenty of sunlight for healthy growth. 'Ensure regular watering but avoid overwatering, as this can cause the bulbs to rot. And be sure to remove spent flowers to encourage new growth,' he says.

Tulip Golden Parade View at Dutch Grown Price: $9.80

Quantity: 10 bulbs

3. Snapdragons

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snapdragons are the kinds of flowers that we admire in botanical gardens or on vacation yet who knew that these plants could easily be grown in our own flower beds. These mesmerizing blooms flower in shades of pink, red, yellow, white, and purple.

Carrie tells us that snapdragons prefer well-drained soil and full to partial sunlight. 'It's important to keep the soil consistently moist but refrain from waterlogging during the growing season. If cared for properly, these flowers will bloom in around 60 to 90 days from the time of sowing,' she says. Carrie also suggests including your kids in the planting process as these whimsical flowers are great for beginner gardeners due to their resilient nature.

Snapdragon, Topper Mix View at Burpee Price: $5.95

Quantity: 100 seeds

4. Sunflowers

(Image credit: Alamy)

Summers are synonymous with sunflowers and these happy blooms need to be planted now if you'd like to have them on show by the time the next season settles in. Known for their surprisingly tall stems and their large yellow petals, sunflower care is helped by the fact the flowers are resistant to pests and loved by pollinators making them a wonderful backyard grow.

In conversation with Carrie, she tells us that sunflowers grow best when they're basking in the sunlight. 'Remember to water sunflowers regularly, especially during dry spells, to promote healthy growth and flowering. These flowers are easy to grow and although they are not a perennial, they will drop seeds, self-seed themselves, and come back again the following spring,' she says.

5. Daffodils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yet another vivid flower that known for their yellow blooms, daffodils are also commonly planted in spring. Despite being known for their famous yellow flowers, they also bloom in shades of white and orange.

When it comes to how to plant daffodil bulbs, according to Zahid, daffodils prefer well-drained soil and partial sunlight. 'Plant the bulbs at a depth of 6 to 8 inches and once they bloom, deadhead spent flowers and allow foliage to wither naturally before cutting it back,' he advises.

6. Zinnias

(Image credit: Future)

Zinnias are small, vibrant flowers that do well in most seasons but thrive as they grow around this time of the year. This heat-tolerant plant offers blooms in a variety of colors including but not limited to pink, red and orange.

Carrie informs us that they thrive in full sun and well-drained soil but can tolerate less-than-ideal conditions as well. She urges gardeners to water them deeply but infrequently, so as to allow the soil to dry out slightly between watering. 'Like sunflowers, they drop their seeds into the ground and come up again the following spring. They'll also bring in lots of pollinators like butterflies and bees. Zinnias are very fast to bloom, so you'll be able to these enjoy gorgeous flowers in no time,' she says.

Zinnia Seeds - California Giant Mix View at True Leaf Market Price: $7.91

Quantity: 1oz

7. Pansies

(Image credit: Lana Sundman / Alamy Stock Photo)

When it comes to our favorite flower to plant in April, pansies may take top spot. Their multicolor petals and their ability to attract butterflies make them an undeniably beautiful addition to any garden. Their blue, purple, yellow, pink and sometimes multicolor blooms are perfect of you're looking to introduce a carpet of color to your backyard.

Zahid tells us that the key to healthy pansies is to plant them in well-drained soil and provide partial sunlight. 'Keep the soil consistently moist but not waterlogged and deadhead spent flowers regularly to encourage continuous blooming,' he says.

Most of these flowers are fairly low-maintenance and yet they offer some of the prettiest flowers that'll only add to the beauty of your garden. If you put in a little time and effort, you will have an enviable garden that'll make the perfect backdrop the next time you decide to dine alfresco or have a breezy summer party outdoors.

Our top spring gardening buys