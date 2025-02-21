3 Dated Living Room Layouts That Have No Place in 2025 (and How to Fix It If You've Ended Up With One)

The way we arrange our living spaces has a profound effect on how we experience our home — and how we connect with those who share it. But some once-beloved layouts have aged out of relevance, leaving rooms that feel stiff, impractical, and uninspired.

In 2025, the notion of entertaining in a buttoned-up formal living room, with upright seating and nowhere to truly relax, feels almost antiquated. The same goes for the era of matchy-matchy sofa and love seat sets — an aesthetic relic of the mid-century mainstream. And dedicating an entire wall to a hulking media console? It's a lingering vestige of the ‘80s and ‘90s that no longer suits the way we live now.

Your living room layout ideas should evolve with your lifestyle, not stay stuck in the past. It’s time to move away from formal, seldom-used spaces, stiff furniture pairings, and oversized media units. Whether you’re making a few strategic tweaks or doing a full refresh, taking stock of current layout trends will ensure your space feels inviting, functional, and future-proof.

To get the lowdown on which dated living room layouts are past their prime — and what to do instead — we tapped top designers for their expert insights.

1. The Formal, Traditional Living Room

The fix: A dedicated media room often fits the main use of your living spaces better than a formal set-up. (Image credit: Amy Bartlam. Design: Mimi Shin)

For years, formal living rooms have been treated like museum spaces — pristine, rarely used, and more about appearance than function. The rigid layouts, often built around symmetry rather than comfort, make these rooms feel more like set pieces than inviting places to gather.

The Designer’s Take

“Many of my clients are ditching the formal, more traditional spaces,” says Susan Petrie of Petrie Interior Designs. “Instead, they’re creating seating rooms and dedicated media rooms where families can truly gather and engage.”

Regan Billingsley of Regan Billingsley Interiors agrees: “Many traditional living rooms feel uninviting, often burdened by layouts that lack flow and balance.”

The Fix

Rather than a stuffy, rarely used formal living room, rethink the space to better fit how you live. A well-designed 'seating room' can become the perfect space for daily rituals like morning coffee or evening cocktails.

Meanwhile, dedicated media room ideas integrate technology to create a casual area for movie nights and sports-watching. In a media room, consider multifunctional furniture, such as a stylish sectional with deep seating, or a sleek TV setup with a screen that doubles as digital art when not in use. (Like Samsung's 'The Frame'.)

2. The Stiff Sofa-and-Loveseat Combo

The fix: a four-armchair arrangement means everyone is comfortable, and makes conversation flow more easily. (Image credit: Jose Manuel Alorda. Design: Richard Beard Architects)

The classic sofa-and-loveseat pairing has been a go-to living room setup for decades, but its matchy-matchy look and rigid layout often make a space feel uninspired.

Worse, it doesn’t always promote natural conversation or allow for varied seating options.

The Designer’s Take

“Instead of defaulting to matching furniture sets, it’s important to ask: How will this room actually be used?” asks Regan. “For rooms designed with conversation in mind, a four-chair arrangement offers greater flexibility and comfort. This setup eliminates the “best seat in the house” dilemma — no one feels cramped or stuck in an awkward spot, which naturally encourages more relaxed, engaging interactions.”

The Fix

For a more dynamic and inviting arrangement, consider Regan’s suggestion of a four-chair setup around a central ottoman or coffee table. If you prefer a sofa, opt for a combination with armchairs, a modular sectional sofa, or an asymmetrical mix of seating styles that allows for more flexibility.

Adding a statement coffee table or plush ottoman as a focal point also helps to anchor the space, making it feel more intentional and cohesive.

3. The Oversized Media Unit Takeover

The fix: mounting your TV into wall units with more decorative potential maximizes space, and makes the room look more cohesive. (Image credit: Rayon Richards. Design: Petrie Interior Design)

The era of bulky entertainment centers housing massive TVs, VHS collections, and outdated tech is long gone. These oversized media cabinets take up valuable floor space, make a room feel cluttered, and often clash with modern, streamlined interiors.

The Designer’s Take

“With advanced technology, modern layouts lend themselves to more comfortable seating and less furniture for storage,” says Audrey Frances Doty of Audrey Frances Design. “Placing the TV above the fireplace frees up valuable wall space and minimizes the need for large entertainment units.”

The Fix

Consider mounting your TV on the wall or above the fireplace to save space and create a cleaner aesthetic. Looking for an option that takes up a floor space? Place a TV on a contemporary console.

Consider mounting your TV on the wall or above the fireplace to save space and create a cleaner aesthetic. Looking for an option that takes up a floor space? Place a TV on a contemporary console.