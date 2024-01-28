Which 'Clutterbug' are you? Find Out Your Organizational Style, and How it Can Help you Declutter for Good

When it comes to organizing our homes, it can feel like a huge weight on our shoulders everyday, but the more you put it off, the harder it becomes to gain control of the situation. Someone who used to struggle with clutter and organization is Cassandra Aarssen, and she has since turned her life around by developing a philosophy called Clutterbug.

Consisting of four tidying systems where everybody is able to find the right fit for them to resolve the ongoing battle with chaos in a home. ‘Understanding your Clutterbug type can be a game-changer for getting organized. It tailors the approach to your personality, making it more likely to stick long-term. It's about finding what works for you and making the organizing process more enjoyable and effective.’ explains Karina, Operations Manager from Spekless Cleaning.

So which clutterbug are you? Waste no time and find out below, plus discover how to declutter your home with what you learn.

1. Ladybug

(Image credit: NEAT Method/Martin Vecchio)

If you take pride in having a clean, presentable and stylish looking home where surface clutter gets you down, but you possess messy pockets within your home such as junk drawers that bring you shame, and overflowing closet organization with no system in place – you're most likely a Ladybug.

Ladybugs offer a show home look, but there is mess within, just buried behind closed doors. This Clutterbug prioritizes visual aesthetics over functionality. The aim for a Ladybug is to put simple systems in place to categorize and organize these messy spaces, ideally in a way that’s aesthetically pleasing. Work towards using easily accessible baskets stored on shelves for example, labeled subtly, so tidying up each day isn’t such a chore. A good purge of your possessions on a regular basis will keep you on top of your systems and won't allow for too much accumulation.

2. Bee

(Image credit: Meghan Bob Photography. Design: Hub of the Home)

Bees are very creative, visual beings. They like to see their everyday items out in the open and easily accessible, yet they do tend to be perfectionists, so detailed systems where items are categorized with labels on containers (especially in a pantry) and color coded folders all within reach can work wonders in this case.

Bees tend to hold on to items, no matter how random or miscellaneous, just in case they need it someday. If you’re a bee, it may be time to teach yourself to let go of the unnecessary to reach the long term goal. Bees are also commonly crafters or always working on a bit of DIY and keep things they're working on out until they are finished, allowing projects to pile up until they’re completed.

So, if you’re a bee who’s run out of time on a project, appoint a space to store those ongoing projects rather than allowing it to spread throughout the home.

3. Cricket

(Image credit: Nicole Franzen)

Crickets strive for minimalist spaces where clutter, and maybe even everyday items, are hidden away. They love a detailed, yet hidden, organizing system and have no trouble sticking to one once it’s put in place – they can even be a little too thorough sometimes.

One thing to remember if you’re a cricket, is that short-term systems of macro-organizing are good too, especially when it comes to how to organize a room with too much stuff. Once you find the time to follow up and micro-organize into more detail, that’s great but an initial sort out at the beginning can be a great start. You can't always organize perfectly the first time round.

4. Butterfly

(Image credit: Mobley Bloomfieldl)

Are a lot of your possessions out and on display? No system in place? Is your storage furniture and containers left with only the items you don't care much for? You most certainly are a butterfly – very visual, creative, spontaneous with the need to see all of your belongings rather than hide them away. The answer to working through this is to apply easy and fast macro-organizing systems with very little detail. Designing a system where your belongings are in sight but systematically. Allow for open shelving, clear or wire bins and baskets, color coding, labels, and hooks to assist you.

The Clutterbug philosophy is a great way of identifying the kind of person you are when it comes to clutter, pointing you in the right direction of systems that may work best for you as an individual. ‘Understanding your Clutterbug type can be a valuable step toward creating a more harmonious and organized environment that suits your style and needs.’ explains Hashi Mohamed, President of Ivy Cleans. It's important to find an organizing system that aligns with your preferences and helps you to maintain a clutter-free and organized home.