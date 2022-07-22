Best interior design apps – 6 downloads that'll help you become a decorating expert

Interior design apps have come a long way, and now technology can really help you decorate your home better. From curating mood boards to finding inspiration, or getting help with your room's layout, there's more help in the app store than ever before.

What's also wonderful is that most of these are free to download and suited to iOS or Android, so downloading the latest apps to aid in your interior design ventures is easy, quick, and convenient. You can shop, design, view furniture, measure your room, create a gallery wall, or consult a professional in real-time for all your needs.

If you're itching for a redesign, then there are several apps just for you. Take a look at our list.

6 interior design apps that'll keep you glued to your phone

1. Havenly A paid-for virtual interior design service with a useful app Reasons to buy + Connects you directly to professionals + A design plan is shared with you by the expert + You can navigate the app to buy furniture and accessories for your home + Design packages range from $79 to $129 per room Reasons to avoid - It can be difficult to communicate your style virtually vs. having a designer come to your home in real life Today's Best Deals View at Havenly (opens in new tab)

It sounds exciting to design a space but when it comes to it, the entire process can be stressful and confusing. There's so much to consider, from settling on a budget, and designating enough time in your already packed schedule, to color-matching things and finding the right products. Some people believe that hiring a professional for a job like this is a luxury but with apps, things can become much easier.

We found Havenly (opens in new tab) to be the most helpful and budget-friendly site for this purpose. All you need to do is choose a room you'd like to design, answer a series of questions about your style, and based on that, get connected to a professional. Over a phone call, the expert will learn more about your vision, and ideas for the space. Once all the details are in, he/she will create a concept brief for you and suggest a design scheme. What we particularly liked was that the professional also hands you a personal shopping list, making your task of designing even simpler.

Once the consultation is over and based on the suggestions and interior design trends laid out by the expert, you can look for furniture, accessories, and more to populate your room. The app also handles order placement and scheduling for your deliveries. Convenient? We think so!

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

2. MagicPlan Accurate floor plans without the need for an architect Reasons to buy + Allows you to build your task and materials list from the floor plan + Offers cost estimates + You can add a massive library of objects to the floor plan + Creates virtual tours + Pricing ranges from $2.99 (per plan) to $200 per year Reasons to avoid - The free version plans can be shared with other MagicPlan users but exporting the plans to others can be costly Today's Best Deals View at MagicPlan (opens in new tab)

Whether you're a designer or a layman, taking measurements and drawing up floor plans can be tedious and confusing. This is why we liked MagicPlan (opens in new tab). By using a phone or tablet, you can simply walk around a room, point and tap, and create a beautifully accurate floor plan in seconds. As we experimented with the app, we noticed that it computes distances throughout the home through a simple photo, and gives measurements so apt, your sofa will never get stuck in the door again! The only drawback we faced was that the app can sometimes glitch, but regardless, it's a useful tool.

To use the app, you will be prompted to calibrate the device by laying it flat on a level surface. Once calibrated, the app will allow you to download, practice, or create plans. Plus, the in-app videos will guide you through the process. The wonderful benefit is that plans created are fairly accurate, and can be exported as a PDF, JPEG, DXF, CVS, PNG or SVG. Now, no need to hire an interior designer for the job.

(Image credit: ANNA STATHAKI)

3. Design Home Play interior designer and let your creativity free Reasons to buy + Assume the role of an interior designer and put your creativity to use + Decorate using real life furniture and accessories within 3D rooms + Connect with a vibrant, creative community of people Reasons to avoid - The app can be glitchy sometimes with entire room's deleted as you go back to re-decorate them Today's Best Deals View at Design Home (opens in new tab)

If you love interior design, or are simply looking to download a new game on your phone, the virtual game Design Home (opens in new tab) should be on your list. It allows you to live the life of an interior decorator, work on your design skills and create beautiful 3D spaces. With Design Home, you can create a home, fill it up with furniture and accessories and even customize every detail. We spent hours choosing wallpapers, accent rugs, and more to make the space as real-life as possible!

The app provides daily design challenges to style three-dimensional spaces. If you unlock 'My Homes' within the app, you can access bathrooms, kitchens and, more. Plus, the app allows you to connect with a vibrant creative community while learning about diverse décor styles and color trends.

(Image credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg)

4. IKEA Kreativ Design a room and buy the best IKEA products Reasons to buy + An AI-driven digital design experience + Remove and replace elements to create a real life design scheme + Find products from 50 IKEA showrooms and add them to cart Reasons to avoid - It doesn't provide accurate perspective as the furniture is inside static images Today's Best Deals View at IKEA Kreativ (opens in new tab)

IKEA Kreativ (opens in new tab) is built on machine learning and spatial imaging technology. While using the app, we were able to take a 3D scan of a room, remove existing furniture items or clutter by replacing them with the IKEA products and create a completely fresh interior. The delete-and-replace-furniture capability is a mirroring of the Google Pixel 6's Magic Eraser.

The app invites users to explore IKEA products in 50 inspirational 3D showrooms where they can swap, rotate, stack, and hang different objects. The LiDAR-enabled IKEA Kreative Scene Scanner allows users to create close-to-reality virtual replicas of their spaces in accurate dimensions and perspectives. Post this, can they add products directly to their cart and spruce up their space whatever size, whether big or a tiny studio apartment.

At present, the app is only available on iOS devices (and the web); the Android version be out in a few months' time.

(Image credit: Kaiko Design)

5. ArtSee Know where to hang artworks before you buy them Reasons to buy + Homeowners can be informed of new artworks by listed galleries + Paintings can be previewed in home interiors using the app + The app uses accurate dimensions of the room and the artworks Reasons to avoid - Since some traditional galleries are conservative about publishing their works online or on apps, the listings within the app are limited Today's Best Deals View at ArtSee (opens in new tab)

Ever noticed an art piece in a gallery and wondered how it would look in your bedroom? You aren't the first to have second thoughts about your gallery wall at home. Many-a-times homeowners, due to the inability to visualize, let go of beautiful art purchases, worried that the piece may not fit into the theme, look and style of their home.

But now there is ArtSee (opens in new tab). We love that the app has a list of works from galleries and independent artists that can be easily previewed on a wall in any room of the home. All you need to do is take a photo of the room and paste the artwork on top. The app uses the exact dimensions of the painting and the room, so you get a real-life sense of how it will look.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

6. Morpholio Board Make mood and design boards with ease Reasons to buy + Make stunning design boards using easy tools + Choice of a long furniture list and cut sheets of products + Exports in excel spreadsheets, PSD files, Board files, images and more available + Crop or edit images to curate the mood board + Explore furniture by color or style + Contact furniture companies for info or purchase Reasons to avoid - The Mac and iPhone versions are not cohesive with each other Today's Best Deals View at Morpholio Board (opens in new tab)

Love design and are always itching to create mood boards? Morpholio Board (opens in new tab) app is just for you. This game-changing app allows users to lay out mood boards, choose wonderful color ideas for living rooms, bedrooms and more, plus mock up design ideas and collages using items from a wonderfully curated selection of furnishings and accessories, from small and large brands alike. The only hiccup we encountered was that the Mac and iPhone versions are not cohesive.

On this app you can crop, edit and filter the images you use, and share your creations on spreadsheets, PSD files, jpgs and more. While you can enjoy a free trial, the yearly subscription is at $11.99.

Is there a free app to design rooms?

(Image credit: Belen Imaz. Design: Victoria Maria.. Styling: Pedro Bermejo)

Whether you live in a city apartment, a penthouse, or even a modern farmhouse, designing your space your way is not only fun but also exciting and liberating. Thankfully, the internet is full of ideas and free apps to help you along the process.

If you're looking to download apps and try them out, free of charge, then some of the fun ones are Planner 5D (opens in new tab), which allows you to design a virtual room with the smallest architectural details. Roomstyler (opens in new tab) will allow you to upload your floor plan and insert products and elements to redesign the space, giving you new ideas along the way. The Home Renovator (opens in new tab) lets you choose from drywall, paint, ceramic tile, and deck projects to give your home a makeover. Finally, with HomeByMe (opens in new tab), you could build a 2D structure from the ground up, finishing with furniture and accessories.