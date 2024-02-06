7 Best Flowers to Add to Your Backyard in February for a Colorful Segue into Spring

Spring is associated with new life after a long winter of leafless trees and flowerless plants. The blooms of spring bring a much-needed vibrancy and some fresh joy to your backyard, but if you want your outdoor space to be replete with flourishing flowers come April, it's time to get planting now.

February might not be the busiest month of a gardener's calendar, but it's a vital one nonetheless. To enjoy the many benefits of a colorful backyard this spring, there are plenty of flowers to get planting this month, mostly in the form of bulbs. The blooms are all easy to plant and relatively low-maintenance, meaning that even if you're a beginner gardener, you can grow an abundance of florals to give your backyard a boost of color this spring. Here are seven plants to keep in mind.

1. Daffodils

Daffodils are a spring classic and not a flower you'll want to miss out on having in your backyard this spring. Luckily for the gardening newbies, they are a low-maintenance choice and, if you missed out on planting bulbs, you can buy potted daffodils from most garden centers this time of year.

'Daffodils should be planted in a sunny spot with well-drained soil,' says Tony O'Neill of Simplify Gardening. 'They're quite hardy and will start blooming in early spring. They require minimal maintenance and are perfect for brightening up your modern garden.'

2. Crocuses

One of the best bulbs for spring flowers, crocuses are great for brightening up spring planters or garden borders. 'Crocuses are among the first to bloom in spring, often pushing through snow to add a splash of color,' says Tony. 'They require little care once planted and will bloom in late winter or early spring.' Like daffodils, they're best planted as bulbs in the fall, but you can probably find potted ones at your local garden center.

'Plant crocuses in a sunny or partially shaded area with well-drained soil,' adds Zahid Adnan of The Plant Bible. 'They're well-suited for rock gardens, borders, or naturalizing in lawns.'

3. Hyacinths

Typically blooming in mid to late spring, February is the perfect time to plant young hyacinth plants, particularly as part of your container gardening. 'Loosen the soil and mix in compost or well-rotted manure for added nutrients,' says Zahid.

While hyacinths are easy to grow, they do require regular watering so make sure you're monitoring them, particularly during dry periods. 'Their lovely fragrance and range of colors make hyacinths a great addition to your garden,' says Tony. 'Plant them in well-drained soil in a sunny or semi-shaded spot.'

4. Primroses

Primroses are well-loved for their vibrant colors and low-maintenance nature. February is the ideal time of year to plant them and will allow for them to bloom in the late spring and even into the summer in certain climates.

Unlike lots of flowers that thrive on sunlight, primroses prefer a shadier location making them a great choice for a shady garden. 'They prefer partial shade and moist, well-drained soil,' notes Tony. 'Their low-growing habit makes them excellent ground cover in shaded areas and they thrive in woodland settings or along the edges of borders,' adds Zahid.

5. Snowdrops

Snowdrops, true to their name, can bloom in slightly harsher climates, so February is a great time to add some store-bought snowdrop plants to your outdoor space. They thrive best in partial shade and well-watered soil and, like primroses, they're particularly well suited to woodland gardens or surrounding trees as they naturalize well.

'Plant snowdrop bulbs in groups for a striking display' says Zahid. 'Their nodding, white flowers add a delicate charm to the garden landscape.' These pretty white blooms are sure to brighten up even the dullest winter garden.

6. Tulips

One of the most iconic spring flowers, no spring garden is complete without tulips. 'While traditionally planted in the fall, early bloom varieties are suitable for February planting,' notes Tony. 'Choose a sunny location with well-draining soil. They'll reward you with vibrant blooms in early to mid-spring.'

Zahid suggests choosing a location with full sun exposure and well-drained soil. With such a range of bold colors available, tulips are a perfect choice to make your flower beds bright, bold, and beautiful.

7. Pansies

If you want color from early spring, pansies are a great choice as they bloom at the start of the season, offering a striking display for your window box or planters. They can withstand a frost so there's no need to hold off on planting them, making February the perfect time.

'Plant them in well-draining soil and in an area with full to partial sunlight,' says Tony. 'Pansies can withstand a frost, making them perfect for early planters. You can expect blooms from early spring until the heat of summer sets in.'

Get Planting This February