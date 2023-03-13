What is the best brand of gas grill to buy? We investigate which can offer the best experience this summer

We take a look at the best gas grill brands to see which is the best option across a range of budgets, needs, and tastes

Napoleon Prestige Pro 825 grill on patio area beside outdoor dining table and chairs
(Image credit: Napoleon)
Caroline Preece
By Caroline Preece
published

As grilling season approaches and we all start thinking about how we're going to spend the warmer months, your mind might start to wander towards al fresco dining and outdoor parties you could throw. Grills are one of the best things to invest in for anyone who loves entertaining (or just loves a good burger!), but what are the best gas grill brands?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best gas grill, with the brand it belongs to just one of them. You should also look at how well-constructed the appliance is, its versatility, how it would fit into your current backyard set-up and design - no one wants an ugly grill sticking out like a sore thumb in their carefully-curated outdoor space.

In this guide, we will highlight the best gas grill brands based on size options, materials, overall reputation, power, and more, and choose some of our favorite grills from each to help make your decision easier. And if you want to dig a little deeper, you can take a look at our guide to the best gas grills overall. 

Weber Summit S-470 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Weber Summit S-470

(Image credit: Weber)

1. Weber

When searching for a good, reliable gas grill brand, Weber may be the first name that pops up. Well-known and widely available, Weber grills often offer extras like integrated smoker boxes, side burners, and 'flavorizer bars' that help those people searching for the perfect barbeque taste. The brand also has portable options, Wi-Fi-connected models, and a range of sizes to suit different spaces.

Weber Spirit II E-310$639

 (opens in new tab)
Weber Spirit II E-310

Weber Genesis E-435 Natural Gas Grill$1,649

 (opens in new tab)
Weber Genesis E-435 Natural Gas Grill

Weber Summit S-470 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill$2,749

 (opens in new tab)
Weber Summit S-470 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

Char-Broil Classic 360

(Image credit: Char-Broil)

2. Char-Broil

Char-Broil is our second pick and a brilliant brand for affordable gas grills for less-experienced grillers and experts alike. Models like the Char-Broil Classic 360, for example, offer three burners, counter space, and easy storage with its castors, all for just over $200. You can also get hybrid gas/charcoal grills like the Gas2Coal (opens in new tab), which features on our ranking of the best gas grills. The brand is also a good place to go for accessories and tools related to grilling.

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill$370

 (opens in new tab)
Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Gas Grill

Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill$220

 (opens in new tab)
Char-Broil Classic 360 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill

`Char-Broil Signature Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill$700

 (opens in new tab)
Char-Broil Signature Amplifire 3-Burner Gas Grill

3.  Broil King

Next up is Broil King, which is a brand that offers grills with generous cooking areas, high heat output, and extras like side burners, rotisserie tools, and the Flav-R-Wave system -  which vaporizes drippings to add more flavor. Despite so many advanced features, the grills remain as sleek as possible, though you will want to have a large outdoor space to house the best models. Overall, Broil-King is a good choice for those who want maximum power and have a little extra to spend.

Broil King Regal S490 Pro$1,823

 (opens in new tab)
Broil King Regal S490 Pro

Broil King Baron S590 Pro$2,199

 (opens in new tab)
Broil King Baron S590 Pro

Broil King Signet 320$1,484

 (opens in new tab)
Broil King Signet 320

Napoleon Prestige 500

(Image credit: Napoleon)

4. Napoleon

A Canadian company that has become well-known for quality worldwide due to its expertise in gas and infrared technology, Napoleon has become a favorite among grilling enthusiasts. The models listed here demonstrate the range of sizes on offer, but all include generous cooking areas and side burners. The super-sized Prestige Pro 825 not only has eight main burners, but it also boasts a built-in smoker tray, rotisserie burner, and infrared rear burner.

Napoleon Prestige 500$1,599

 (opens in new tab)
Napoleon Prestige 500

Napoleon Rogue SE 525 Natural Gas Grill$1,549

 (opens in new tab)
Napoleon Rogue SE 525 Natural Gas Grill

Napoleon Prestige Pro 825$5,299

 (opens in new tab)
Napoleon Prestige Pro 825

DCS Series 9 48-Inch Built-In Grill

DCS Series 9 48-Inch Built-In Grill

(Image credit: DCS)

5.  DCS

DCS is a high-end option, and one of our top picks for in-built gas grills. For the extra cash, the brand offers high-power cooking and marine-grade stainless steel for those who want their appliance to outlive them. Now owned by Fisher & Paykel, DCS has become well-known among those who treat their outdoor kitchens as style statements as much as places to cook for family and friends. 

DCS Series 9 48-Inch Built-In Grill$7,599

 (opens in new tab)
DCS Series 9 48-Inch Built-In Grill

DCS Series 7 36-Inch Built-In Grill$4,995

 (opens in new tab)
DCS Series 7 36-Inch Built-In Grill

DCS BGC30BQ 30-Inch Built-In Grill$2,999

 (opens in new tab)
DCS BGC30BQ 30-Inch Built-In Grill

Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Gas Grill

Cuisinart CGG-180T 

(Image credit: Cuisinart)

6. Cuisinart

Though Cuisinart makes some great full-sized models, we really want to highlight their portable gas grill options here. Perfect for camping trips away, or tailgating, these grills remain high-quality despite their diminutive size and structure. Whether it's tabletop options like the Cuisinart CGG-306, or those designed to be taken further afield like the Cuisinart CGG-180T or Cuisinart Venture, these grills are easy to use, clean and set up, even if you won't be able to cook for a full party all at once.

Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Gas Grill$150

 (opens in new tab)
Cuisinart CGG-180T Portable Gas Grill

Cuisinart CGG-306 Gas Grill$230

 (opens in new tab)
Cuisinart CGG-306 Gas Grill

Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill$230

 (opens in new tab)
Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill

What is the best brand of gas grill?

The best brand of gas grill for you will, of course, depend on your personal taste, budget, and needs, but each brand does have some selling points that set them apart. We chose Weber as our top brand due to its overall reliability and range of prices, while Char-Broil won out for budget options.

Broil King came out top for cooking power and extras, while Napoleon is known for its expertise in the technology of grilling behind the scenes. DCS is a high-end option that's great for drop-in and built-in options, and Cuisinart is top for tabletop and portable gas grills that offer added versatility.

Caroline Preece
Caroline Preece
Smart Homes Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, covering everything tech for the home, from smart speakers to air purifiers and everything in between. She is passionate about the role that technology and smart devices can play in daily life, enhancing the home without sacrificing personal style and carefully chosen interiors. In her spare time, she can be found tinkering with bulbs, soundbars, and video doorbells in an effort to automate every part of her small home. Previously, she lent her expertise to the likes of Expert Reviews, IT Pro, Coach, The Week, and more.

Latest