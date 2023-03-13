What is the best brand of gas grill to buy? We investigate which can offer the best experience this summer

As grilling season approaches and we all start thinking about how we're going to spend the warmer months, your mind might start to wander towards al fresco dining and outdoor parties you could throw. Grills are one of the best things to invest in for anyone who loves entertaining (or just loves a good burger!), but what are the best gas grill brands?

There are many factors to consider when choosing the best gas grill, with the brand it belongs to just one of them. You should also look at how well-constructed the appliance is, its versatility, how it would fit into your current backyard set-up and design - no one wants an ugly grill sticking out like a sore thumb in their carefully-curated outdoor space.

In this guide, we will highlight the best gas grill brands based on size options, materials, overall reputation, power, and more, and choose some of our favorite grills from each to help make your decision easier. And if you want to dig a little deeper, you can take a look at our guide to the best gas grills overall.

Weber Summit S-470 (Image credit: Weber)

1. Weber

When searching for a good, reliable gas grill brand, Weber may be the first name that pops up. Well-known and widely available, Weber grills often offer extras like integrated smoker boxes, side burners, and 'flavorizer bars' that help those people searching for the perfect barbeque taste. The brand also has portable options, Wi-Fi-connected models, and a range of sizes to suit different spaces.

Char-Broil Classic 360 (Image credit: Char-Broil)

2. Char-Broil

Char-Broil is our second pick and a brilliant brand for affordable gas grills for less-experienced grillers and experts alike. Models like the Char-Broil Classic 360, for example, offer three burners, counter space, and easy storage with its castors, all for just over $200. You can also get hybrid gas/charcoal grills like the Gas2Coal (opens in new tab), which features on our ranking of the best gas grills. The brand is also a good place to go for accessories and tools related to grilling.

3. Broil King

Next up is Broil King, which is a brand that offers grills with generous cooking areas, high heat output, and extras like side burners, rotisserie tools, and the Flav-R-Wave system - which vaporizes drippings to add more flavor. Despite so many advanced features, the grills remain as sleek as possible, though you will want to have a large outdoor space to house the best models. Overall, Broil-King is a good choice for those who want maximum power and have a little extra to spend.

(Image credit: Napoleon)

4. Napoleon

A Canadian company that has become well-known for quality worldwide due to its expertise in gas and infrared technology, Napoleon has become a favorite among grilling enthusiasts. The models listed here demonstrate the range of sizes on offer, but all include generous cooking areas and side burners. The super-sized Prestige Pro 825 not only has eight main burners, but it also boasts a built-in smoker tray, rotisserie burner, and infrared rear burner.

DCS Series 9 48-Inch Built-In Grill (Image credit: DCS)

5. DCS

DCS is a high-end option, and one of our top picks for in-built gas grills. For the extra cash, the brand offers high-power cooking and marine-grade stainless steel for those who want their appliance to outlive them. Now owned by Fisher & Paykel, DCS has become well-known among those who treat their outdoor kitchens as style statements as much as places to cook for family and friends.

Cuisinart CGG-180T (Image credit: Cuisinart)

6. Cuisinart

Though Cuisinart makes some great full-sized models, we really want to highlight their portable gas grill options here. Perfect for camping trips away, or tailgating, these grills remain high-quality despite their diminutive size and structure. Whether it's tabletop options like the Cuisinart CGG-306, or those designed to be taken further afield like the Cuisinart CGG-180T or Cuisinart Venture, these grills are easy to use, clean and set up, even if you won't be able to cook for a full party all at once.

What is the best brand of gas grill?

The best brand of gas grill for you will, of course, depend on your personal taste, budget, and needs, but each brand does have some selling points that set them apart. We chose Weber as our top brand due to its overall reliability and range of prices, while Char-Broil won out for budget options.

Broil King came out top for cooking power and extras, while Napoleon is known for its expertise in the technology of grilling behind the scenes. DCS is a high-end option that's great for drop-in and built-in options, and Cuisinart is top for tabletop and portable gas grills that offer added versatility.