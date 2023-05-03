AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: which wireless earbuds offer the best experience?

The AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are two models in Apple's super-popular wireless earbuds range, with the former being introduced in 2019 and the latter arriving in 2021 as the third iteration of the basic version. Later, a 2nd Gen pair of AirPods Pro was released with added features.

While many of us have heard about how AirPods are the best workout headphones around, among other things, it can be hard to choose between the different versions. Of course, budget is one metric, as the Pro buds are slightly more expensive, but what about their design and performance?

In this guide, we will run down the key similarities and differences between the two earphones, as well as offer advice on just how to decide which ones might be best for you and your specific wants and needs.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: The bottom line

AirPods Pro have a number of features that set them apart from previous AirPods models, including active noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and water and sweat resistance. They also come with a wireless charging case and feature touch controls that allow users to interact with their music and other audio content without having to use their phone or other device.

On the other hand, AirPods 3 are a more affordable option compared to the AirPods Pro, and are designed to be a successor to the second-generation AirPods. They come with a redesigned shape that is more similar to the AirPods Pro and also feature better sound quality, longer battery life, and spatial audio. They also come with a wireless charging case and support for spatial audio.

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: Design

The two Apple earbuds both have similar designs with key differences that set them apart from one another.

The AirPods Pro have a distinct in-ear design that includes soft, flexible ear tips in three different sizes. These tips allow for a comfortable, secure fit that also helps to block out external noise. They also have a shorter stem than the 2nd Gen AirPods and have touch controls fitted into the stem. This allows you to interact with and control audio without needing to fetch your phone.

In comparison, the AirPods 3 have an in-ear design but lack the ear tips that help create a secure fit. Instead, they rely on a redesigned shape that's meant to sit snugly in the ear, but the success of this may depend on how you're made. AirPods 3 also come with touch controls on the stem for easy control.

The big difference between the two models is their size and weight, as AirPods 3 are slightly smaller and lighter than the Pros. This is supposed to mean that they're more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time. Both come with a wireless charging case, but the one for the AirPods Pro is slightly wider and flatter.

Verdict: Both Apple earbuds have similar designs, but the AirPods Pro feature an in-ear design with soft ear tips for a secure fit and better noise cancellation. They also have touch controls in the shorter stem. The AirPods 3 have a redesigned shape for a snug fit and touch controls on the stem. The AirPods 3 are smaller and lighter, but both come with a wireless charging case.

(Image credit: Future)

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: Features

With Apple earbuds, you're never going to get a substandard product, but it's important to know the difference between what the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 can offer before making a decision.

The AirPods Pro are well-known for their advanced features, including noise cancellation technology that eliminates external sound and a superior audio experience. Transparency mode allows ambient sounds to be still heard (for safety and a more immersive experience), and Adaptive EQ tech dynamically tunes your music. Water and sweat resistance are also here, making them ideal for workouts.

AirPods 3, on the other hand, are slightly more affordable, and so come with paired back features. There is still advanced sound quality, and the bass performance has been improved compared to the 2nd Gen model. They also have Spatial Audio capabilities for a surround sound-esque experience.

Both models are compatible with Siri - Apple's virtual assistant - which gives them smart capabilities, and you can use the quick-wake feature, which means your AirPods automatically connect with your iPhone as soon as they're removed from the charging case.

Verdict: AirPods Pro offer advanced noise cancellation, transparency mode, and adaptive EQ tech, while AirPods 3 have improved bass and spatial audio capabilities. Both are compatible with Siri and have a quick-wake feature.

(Image credit: Apple AirPods (3rd generation))

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: Performance

Though Apple's earphones promise the world, how they perform is another matter. Both headphone models are top-of-the-line, but a few key things set them apart.

The AirPods Pro have two active noise cancellation microphones that work to block out external noise, and Adaptive EQ technology automatically tunes the music to the shape of your individual air for a completely personalized experience. The AirPods 3, on the other hand, have an improved bass performance and Spatial Audio.

Both AirPods have a good battery life, giving you around 5-6 hours of listening time with additional charge coming from their carrying cases. The case means you have more time before you need to find a power outlet - essential if you're out and about.

An H1 chip is present in both earphones, enabling hands-free access to the Siri smart assistant, and they also have a similar microphone and call quality so that you can speak with friends and family without any trouble. You also get Bluetooth connectivity, which is particularly useful if you're an Android user.

You don't need to worry about water or sweat meeting the devices, either, as they are both water-resistant for improved durability.

Verdict: The AirPods Pro cancels external noise and tunes music to your ears with Adaptive EQ technology, while the AirPods 3 boast improved bass and Spatial Audio. Both have good battery life, hands-free Siri access, and Bluetooth connectivity. They are also water-resistant for added durability.

(Image credit: Apple)

AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3: Our verdict

If you're looking for a great pair of earbuds, AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are both excellent options, but they would suit different types of users.

AirPods Pro would be best suited for users who value the best possible audio experience, as they excel at noise cancellation and offer superior sound quality, making them perfect for music enthusiasts. The Adaptive EQ technology and Active Noise Cancellation features make the audio experience immersive, and the hands-free access to Siri is a great bonus.

AirPods 3, on the other hand, would be best suited for users who appreciate bass performance. The enhanced drivers in AirPods 3 make a noticeable difference in the audio experience, providing users with a clear and improved bass response. Additionally, the Spatial Audio feature would be particularly beneficial for users who enjoy a surround sound-like audio experience.