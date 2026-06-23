This 'Pillow Wedge Headboard' Is the Secret to Making Your Bed Actually Comfortable — It Looks Good, Is Perfect for Reclining, and "Completes Your Bedroom"
Half headboard and half cushion, this wedge not only looks great, but also is ideal for relaxing in bed
Everyone seems to be obsessing over optimization — 100%, 100mph, all the time. Many of us cope by unwinding in bed — reading or watching Rivals — that moment of simply taking a breath is so important. No longer are beds just for sleeping; they signify a haven away from the relentless noise of the everyday — that means one thing — we have to be very intentional about our bedfellows. And by bedfellows, I mean our pillows.
Buying bedding is a tough gig, though — you have to consider softness, style, and support. But I’ve come across one pillow that ticks all my boxes. The wedge headboard pillow, available from Amazon, is half cushion, half headboard. Designed to be a backrest that is more supportive than any pillow, this firm wedge improves circulation and helps reduce strain. There are affordable options, but if you've got a bit more budget to spend, we really love this one that comes in different sizes, and has a removable cover, too. It has lots of great reviews, too.
But, of course — this is Livingetc, and while ergonomics is the primary function, designed to have you relax-maxxing in seconds, it has to look good. And, for something so practical for a bedroom, this actually rates pretty highly in that regard.
These headboard wedges are functional, providing back and lumbar support, but they also come in a wide range of designs, sizes, and colors.
Ergonomically, the headboard wedge pillow's support is unmatched. And aesthetically, it can tie a whole room’s design together. One pillow headboard and a few cushions can be enough to create an enveloping bedscape — one that is inviting and relaxing — so check out our bed recipes, which promote high-end, hotel-style sleep.
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Harriet is a news and features journalist covering arts, culture, and lifestyle. She is currently completing her master’s degree in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London, and has written for publications such as The Mirror, OK!, Stylist and Diva Magazine, covering everything from garden design to current fashion crazes. When she’s not writing, you can find her painting, drawing or rummaging through antique shops for vintage trinkets to add to her room. Her design tastes were shaped by her Danish aunt’s Scandi serenity, and having spent a year living in France, she has a soft spot for Parisian decor, whether it be floor-to-ceiling windows or ornate mirrors. She's often looking for ways to blend these influences with her love for Cornish charm in any space she gets her hands on.