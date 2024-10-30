Whimsy or Au Naturel — Whatever Your Christmas "Personality", You'll Find Something You Like in This Target Christmas Decor Haul

With the festive season fast approaching, there’s no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than browsing Studio McGee’s new holiday collection with Target. From garlands perfect for draping over your front door, to wooden nutcrackers calling out to be styled above the fireplace, this new collection has all your festive needs covered.

But, just like interior designer Shea McGee, we know that festive decorations are not a one-size-fits-all. Your home is a reflection of you, and that should not have to change through the holidays. Thankfully, this collection has something for everyone, and we've pulled out our favorite picks to help you curate a holiday aesthetic that fits your personal tastes, so you can celebrate the season in your style.

Featuring Christmas decorating ideas with Shea's understated and timeless style, the collection is a far cry from the gaudy tinsel and inflatable snowmen of holidays past. Expect tasteful ornaments in elevated textures, like her velvet ornaments, and updated prints that maintain the holiday feeling without ever feeling tacky or obvious. And expect it to sell out fast. So, scroll on to discover our favorite pieces, depending on your style.

(Image credit: Studio McGee x Target)

For a Whimsical Christmas...

If you dream of a sparkling winter wonderland, complete with sugar plum fairies and glittering lights, this edit is for you. Christmas is, as we all know, the most magical time of the year, so why not embrace the season and dress your home in a sense of holiday fancy and wonder?

Drape the verdant Christmas garlands around your front door and attach the decorative hanging bells for an enchanting welcome, the richness of the greenery combined with the charming twinkling bells will transport your guests to a fairytale forest. Continue this theme with the shimmering hammered gold bird ornaments, these look just as magical hanging from your fireplace as they do upon your Christmas tree.

For a Rustic Natural Christmas...

The smell of pine, the warmth of a roaring fireplace, Christmas spirit goes far beyond gold tinsel and sparkling lights. If, when you think of the holidays, your mind conjures the image of a snow-cloaked cabin in the woods, the natural rustic Christmas style will likely be the most appealing to you. This aesthetic is built upon the rich textures of natural materials, bringing the outside world in with accessories in wood and stone.

Colors may tend to skew towards the neutral, interspersed with a healthy dose of green tones. This look encourages you to embrace your surroundings and draw inspiration from the natural world to create a warm and comforting festive environment. Decorate your table with a selection of rattan weave Christmas trees, these charming accessories are distinctly festive while remaining understated and rustic in style. The woven throw pillows create a similar effect, utilising a neutral colour palette alongside Christmas motifs. Combine a few and pile them up on your coziest sofa, for a look fit for a quaint log cabin.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For a Traditional Christmas...

Christmas is a holiday built upon traditions, whether familial or cultural, and honouring the practices of the past is often what makes you feel most connected to the festive season. Overflowing stockings, trees covered in ornaments, and red, green and gold are all part of what makes Christmas Christmas. So, while some may favour the pared-down, neutral look, we all know there is nothing wrong with embracing tradition and decking your halls with boughs of boughs of holly.

Correct us if we’re wrong, but nothing screams Christmas quite like a tree dripping in ornaments. And thanks to Shea’s gorgeous artificial Christmas trees, you can get all the striking visuals without any of the messy aftermath. Our favourite one towers over at 9ft tall, and arrives perfectly peppered with sparkling lights, so you don’t have to do any of the hard work. Instead, focus on the fun part and load the tree up with a selection of beautiful velvet ornaments, and top it all off with the intricate wooden beaded star for the ultimate traditional Christmas tree, with a stylish spin.