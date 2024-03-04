Scalloped Dinnerware is the Biggest Trend for Dressing Your Table Right Now — Here's Where to Buy It
I talked to experts, and the verdict is in: scalloped edges are the playful trend to watch for on your table this year
Easter is approaching, so naturally, I reached out to experts to uncover what they're planning for their Easter tables this year. Responses ranged from the usual taper candles to vibrant floral arrangements, but one emerging trend stood out among the rest.
Scalloped edges are officially taking the cake as the most cheerful interior design trend for 2025. ‘If it doesn’t have a cute scalloped edge, I don’t want it,’ declares Taos-based interior designer Nicole Cullum of Color Caravan. ‘Scalloped placemats, napkins, plates, and even glassware are fresh, adorable, and sophisticated all at once.’ she enthuses.
Luxury event planner Emily Coyne also sings the praises of scallops, particularly favoring scalloped napkins adorned with spring-like prints such as botanicals and pastel gingham. According to Coyne, these patterns and textures effortlessly elevate the tablescape's design, creating a ‘cozy and inviting feel.’
While this trend may still be in its infancy, I took it upon myself to hunt down the the chicest and most festive scalloped pieces available right now. Some are expert recommendations, while others are personal favorites. Regardless of your style preference, rest assured that something delightful awaits just a scroll away.
Best Scalloped Plates
Price: $8.98
Inspired by heirlooms, this stoneware plate exudes ample vintage charm. Consider purchasing multiple to form your best white plate set to date. Place each atop a colored or printed dinner plate for a striking layered look.
Price: $16
Rose-tinted glass makes a sweet statement on any table, the best colorful plate for indulging in your sweetest treats.
Price: $56
The whimsical flourishes on these blue plates take cues from flowers. So spring-like and fresh, they serve as playful accents you can enjoy for many Easter seasons to come.
Best Scalloped Napkins
Price: $85
Several designers I consulted recommend these charming gingham napkins by Farmhouse Pottery — and it’s easy to see why! The set is just darling with its subtle shade variations.
Price: $40
Crafted in collaboration with lifestyle brand RHODE, this vintage-inspired floral print adds a cheerful touch to your table. Choose between blue and dijon florals to suit your taste.
Price: $48
Recommended by the team at Elizabeth Burch Interiors, these blue-and-red picks from Pottery Barn are set to be paired with pink tulips, bunny ear napkin rings, and marble figurines — tres chic!
Best Scalloped Glasses
Price: $29.99
These cheerful coupes are the perfect Easter accessory. Their smoke-colored glass is so versatile, complementing any springtime tablescape you plan in the future.
Price: $79
Serve any beverage in style with these eye-catching amber glasses. Made of 100% borosilicate glass, they’re durable and perfect for parties. Also available in gorgeous green and blue tones.
Price: $19.98
For a more subdued take on scallops, consider these Drew Barrymore-designed glasses. Apart from being the brainchild of our favorite multi-hyphenate actress-talk-show-host-author-celebrity, we love that they offer a classy drinkware option that doesn’t take itself too seriously.
Best Scalloped Placemats
Price: $80
Pink clay and turmeric hues bring pure bliss to these linen placemats, dressing up even the simplest plates.
Price: $12.95
This woven natural fiber placemat serves as the perfect base to ground ornate Easter plates, napkins, and table accessories. Plus, cleanup is a breeze — simply wipe with a wet cloth and store away!
Scalloped Serveware
Price: $42.74
I can’t get enough of this Martha Stewart-designed cake stand. Its green color and open spiral scallop edges are absolute perfection for displaying your Easter treats.
Price: $98
Prepare to be wowed by these ripple salad serving utensils. Place them in your best serving bowl for an instant conversation starter.
How should I style scallops on my Easter tablescape?
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
The best part about this playful trend is that scalloped edges pair seamlessly with the Easter table decorations you already own, so there’s no reason not to indulge in a few scalloped selects and give the trend a try!
According to Laura Cassell Fischer, Vice President of Merchandise and Product Development at over&back, one of the secrets to a festive Easter tablescape is layering. Layer your scallops with other textures and materials, such as rattan or seagrass placemats and serveware. This approach 'creates a luxurious look without being so seasonal,’ allowing you to repurpose your pieces throughout the year. Similarly, Nicole advises pairing your scalloped linens with chic rattan-wrapped utensils and plate chargers for a textural, coastal-chic feel.
And ‘don’t be afraid to mix and match,’ Laura adds. ‘Mix colors or prints with stripes,’ she recommends. 'There really are no rules anymore. Gone are the days where plates and linens all had to match. Feel free to have some fun with your tablescapes. Don’t worry — if you like it, your guests will like it!'
No tablescape is complete without the perfect dining table! Explore Livingetc's edit of the best Wayfair dining tables.
