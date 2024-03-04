Scalloped Dinnerware is the Biggest Trend for Dressing Your Table Right Now — Here's Where to Buy It

Easter is approaching, so naturally, I reached out to experts to uncover what they're planning for their Easter tables this year. Responses ranged from the usual taper candles to vibrant floral arrangements, but one emerging trend stood out among the rest.

Scalloped edges are officially taking the cake as the most cheerful interior design trend for 2025. ‘If it doesn’t have a cute scalloped edge, I don’t want it,’ declares Taos-based interior designer Nicole Cullum of Color Caravan. ‘Scalloped placemats, napkins, plates, and even glassware are fresh, adorable, and sophisticated all at once.’ she enthuses.

Luxury event planner Emily Coyne also sings the praises of scallops, particularly favoring scalloped napkins adorned with spring-like prints such as botanicals and pastel gingham. According to Coyne, these patterns and textures effortlessly elevate the tablescape's design, creating a ‘cozy and inviting feel.’

While this trend may still be in its infancy, I took it upon myself to hunt down the the chicest and most festive scalloped pieces available right now. Some are expert recommendations, while others are personal favorites. Regardless of your style preference, rest assured that something delightful awaits just a scroll away.

Best Scalloped Plates

Best Scalloped Napkins

Farmhouse Pottery Petite Gingham Scalloped Napkins, Set of 4 View at Anthropologie Price: $85 Several designers I consulted recommend these charming gingham napkins by Farmhouse Pottery — and it’s easy to see why! The set is just darling with its subtle shade variations. RHODE Begonia Napkins, Set of 4 View at West Elm Price: $40 Crafted in collaboration with lifestyle brand RHODE, this vintage-inspired floral print adds a cheerful touch to your table. Choose between blue and dijon florals to suit your taste. Scallop Border Napkins, Set of 4 View at Pottery Barn Price: $48 Recommended by the team at Elizabeth Burch Interiors, these blue-and-red picks from Pottery Barn are set to be paired with pink tulips, bunny ear napkin rings, and marble figurines — tres chic!

Best Scalloped Glasses

Rippled Coupe Glasses, Set of 2 View at Amazon Price: $29.99 These cheerful coupes are the perfect Easter accessory. Their smoke-colored glass is so versatile, complementing any springtime tablescape you plan in the future. Fazeek Wave Glasses, Set of 2 View at Revolve Price: $79 Serve any beverage in style with these eye-catching amber glasses. Made of 100% borosilicate glass, they’re durable and perfect for parties. Also available in gorgeous green and blue tones. Scallop Water Glasses by Drew Barrymore, Set of 4 View at Walmart Price: $19.98 For a more subdued take on scallops, consider these Drew Barrymore-designed glasses. Apart from being the brainchild of our favorite multi-hyphenate actress-talk-show-host-author-celebrity, we love that they offer a classy drinkware option that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

Best Scalloped Placemats

Bed Threads Linen Placemats, Set of 4 View at Nordstrom Price: $80 Pink clay and turmeric hues bring pure bliss to these linen placemats, dressing up even the simplest plates. Petal Fiber Flower-Shaped Placemat View at Crate & Barrel Price: $12.95 This woven natural fiber placemat serves as the perfect base to ground ornate Easter plates, napkins, and table accessories. Plus, cleanup is a breeze — simply wipe with a wet cloth and store away! Madeline Placemat View at Anthropologie Price: $14 With its embroidered scallop design, this piece instantly adds cheer and a compelling shape to our tablescape. Choose from an array of color combinations, from navy and white to tonal pink.

Scalloped Serveware

Highbrook Cake Stand View at Wayfair Price: $42.74 I can’t get enough of this Martha Stewart-designed cake stand. Its green color and open spiral scallop edges are absolute perfection for displaying your Easter treats. Jonathan Adler Mustique Ripple Salad Serving Set View at Burke Decor Price: $98 Prepare to be wowed by these ripple salad serving utensils. Place them in your best serving bowl for an instant conversation starter. Scallop Rattan Tray, 13.25" x 9.25" View at Serena & Lily Price: $88 Was: $128 This rattan serving tray would be lovely for serving pastries like muffins and croissants. Or, for larger, more informal gatherings, use it as a convenient spot for guests to grab spare napkins or cutlery.

How should I style scallops on my Easter tablescape?

The best part about this playful trend is that scalloped edges pair seamlessly with the Easter table decorations you already own, so there’s no reason not to indulge in a few scalloped selects and give the trend a try!

According to Laura Cassell Fischer, Vice President of Merchandise and Product Development at over&back, one of the secrets to a festive Easter tablescape is layering. Layer your scallops with other textures and materials, such as rattan or seagrass placemats and serveware. This approach 'creates a luxurious look without being so seasonal,’ allowing you to repurpose your pieces throughout the year. Similarly, Nicole advises pairing your scalloped linens with chic rattan-wrapped utensils and plate chargers for a textural, coastal-chic feel.

And ‘don’t be afraid to mix and match,’ Laura adds. ‘Mix colors or prints with stripes,’ she recommends. 'There really are no rules anymore. Gone are the days where plates and linens all had to match. Feel free to have some fun with your tablescapes. Don’t worry — if you like it, your guests will like it!'

