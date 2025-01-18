The Chicest Parisians All Have This Flatware Brand in Their Kitchen Drawers — And It's Massively on Sale Now
Beloved by people in the know, this Sabre flatware sale is one for the books. Shop the French-coded staple for your table and serve yourself a slice of Paris
For those in the know, Sabre Paris is the holy grail of cutlery — lesser known stateside, but the go-to for anyone looking to impress. And right now, a rare opportunity is upon us: the brand’s iconic five-piece “Bistrot” set in black is on sale, now $61.33, marked down from $74 on Amazon.
What’s all the fuss about? Sabre’s allure lies in its French lineage and signature ability to dust off fine dining’s usual stuffiness. Since 1993, the brand has redefined “fancy” with its slightly off-kilter, mix-and-match styles — made from premium materials, of course. The result is flatware sets that feel just as at home at a casual brunch as they do at a candlelit dinner.
Composed of a 9.4” knife (with a blade of AISI 420 steel), an 8.6” fork, an 8.6” soup spoon, a small 6.2” dessert fork, and a small 6.2” teaspoon, this set is robust and brilliantly shiny in 18/10 stainless steel. The lot is accented with nylon handles, which, despite their good looks, are dishwasher-safe. While the black is the star of this sale, the "Bistrot" collection is available in an array of colors that remind me of the sets I covet every time I dine in France.
“I never realized how nuanced cutlery could be until I began the search for my very first set,” shares Emma Breislin, Livingetc’s interiors editor. “Suddenly, I noticed everything — how it looked, how it felt, and even how it was weighted.”
“None compare to Sabre,” she muses, “both in terms of its iconic 'French bistro' style, but also how substantial they feel in your hand.” Not only does Emma — a very chic individual herself — consider Sabre a go-to housewarming gift for her friends, but she's actually mentioned to me in passing that she’s eyeing this set for her wedding registry. (Emma, I know you’re reading this — I’m sorry to say that my future gift will come as zero surprise.)
Take this as a sign to serve yourself a slice of Paris — this sale is too good to pass up.
More Sabre Paris
Price: $90.50
Sabre’s “Tortue” collection has its own cult following. It's a little fancier than the Bistrot varieties but retains all of the classic charm. This salad-serving duo is probably the most fashion-forward option of the lot, perfect for anyone who aspires to match their serveware with their shoes.
Price: $43
The art of cake cutting could be studied in school — hosts know that this performance is much trickier than it looks. So give yourself an elegant edge next time around in 18/10 stainless steel, accented by a retro-style handle with a soft mother-of-pearl-esque finish. This hosting essential will last for years and, at $43, is a great gateway for anyone unacquainted with the brand.
Price: $103.50
I have a thing for bamboo. It, without fail, calls to mind a certain Italian luxury brand, with a hint of Palm Beach circa 1960 — one of my favorite aesthetics, bar none. This (highly giftable) set includes all of the things people who love entertaining always have: a bottle opener, a kitchen knife, a small cheese knife, and a butter spreader — made for folks who kick off aperitif time in style.
To avoid any faux pas at your next hosting gig, discover the top five dinner table cutlery laying mistakes (and how to fix them).
Formerly covering fashion at L'Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc's world of interiors.
