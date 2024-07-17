I Bought Ring's Smart Cameras for my Home Last Prime Day — And the Deals This Year Are Just as Good

When it comes to buying a wireless home security system, the choice out there is a little overwhelming to say the least. A trusted name (that you know lots of people already have bought, and has good reviews) is an easy fallback — and a lot of the time it's worth it.

That was my approach when first investing in a video doorbell — Amazon's Ring is the one most people I know have, and the decision was helped along by how good the Ring Prime Day deals were when I was shopping for it.

My decision was made quickly because of that Amazon Prime Day sale, but it's not one I regret. Having tested lots of other video doorbells, indoor and outdoor cameras as part of my job — from budget brands like Blink to premium offerings like Simplisafe — but I can't help but come back to Ring. It's the system I ended up choosing to keep for myself, investing in new pieces (usually whenever Prime Day comes around).

It's got a really easy-to-use app interface, it's easy to set up and it fits naturally in with my smart home eco-system, given how most of my smart speakers are Alexa-based ones. With that in mind, Ring has our stamp of approval, and if you're looking to invest in it, the time is now: from video doorbells to outdoor cameras, Ring is up to 50% off for Prime Day.

Best Ring Video Doorbell Deals

Ring Video Doorbell – Venetian Bronze Was $99.99, now $49.99 at Amazon Ring's basic video doorbell is worth the cost when it's not on sale as a Prime Day deal. Our Ring Video Doorbell 4 review gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars, for usability, and this Venetian Bronze faceplate color is a little more chic than the standard silver plate. This tends to be the standard discount for Amazon Prime Day, having shopped this item in previous years.

Ring Wired Doorbell Plus Was $149.99, now $99.99 at Amazon If you want to upgrade to the best video doorbell, this choice from Ring delivers better performance than the basic model. It has improved video and audio quality, allowing you to see head-to-toe at your door. It's wired, which means better security, but also means setting up a Ring doorbell in a different way.

Best Ring Indoor Camera Deals

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Generation) Was $59.99, now $29.99 at Amazon This budget-friendly indoor camera is only $29.99 as a Ring Prime Day deal, and it's approved not only by me, but our reviews team too. In our Ring Indoor Camera review, they gave it 5 stars, only limited by how close it needs to be used to a mains outlet. It looks good and has great image and sound quality too.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery for Indoors / Outdoors Was $99.99, now $54.99 at Amazon If you're after a wireless camera for indoors or outdoors, this is your best bet from Ring this Prime Day. It has a battery, much like the video doorbell, and an easy mount for flat surfaces so it can sit on walls. There's even a ceiling mount, but you have to buy that separately.

Best Ring Outdoor Camera Deals

Ring Wired Floodlight Camera Plus Was $169.99, now $109.99 at Amazon Products like the Ring Floodlight Cam are why we rate Ring as one of the best home security systems. Easy to set up, with great picture quality day and night. Some reviewers don't rate its brightness compared to a traditional flood light, so you might find it's better for illuminating small spaces than large ones.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, Battery Was $169.99, now $109.99 at Amazon We rated the Ring Spotlight one of the best outdoor security cameras last year. 'With the Ring Spotlight Cam, you'll get additional protection from the LED spotlights positioned on either side of the lens and a siren alarm that you can operate manually when alerted to something untoward happening outside,' our reviewer explains.

Do Ring products ever go on sale?

Yes! Because Ring is an Amazon brand, you'll find that they're often discounted on key sale dates, such as Prime Day, Black Friday or during their Spring Sales events. Any time there's a big sale on at Amazon, you can expect a discount on these products, in our experience.

There may be sales from other Ring retailers at other points during the year, too.

How much cheaper will Ring products be on Prime Day?

Because Amazon owns Ring, it can offer generous discounts on the product. We usually see discounts up to 50% on the core offering, such as the basic video doorbell and indoor camera. For some of the more expensive products, we're looking at between 30% and 40% off during this time.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That makes it a good incentive to wait and buy Ring products on Prime Day, especially when you know discounts will be coming at certain points of the year.

Where else can I buy Ring products?

Ring products are also sold by retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot, Target and Lowe's. However, these sellers are less likely to be able to compete with direct deals from Amazon, especially around Prime Day.