An Interiors Expert Told Me a $3 Storage Buy From 2002 Is Still Her Most Useful Decluttering Tool — I've Added 3 Better Ones To My Basket

#My small apartment can get cluttered and disorganized really quickly, which is why I'm always on the hunt for better and better storage solutions.

So, I spoke to a professional organizer and an interiors expert, and asked what they thought about my new obsession: collapsible storage boxes. Ideal apartment storage ideas, collapsible boxes are a great way to protect and hide away out-of-season clothing.

"They're "light and portable" and "can be packed flat when not in use," says professional Organizer Linda Chu from Out of Chaos, making them great for small apartments. Linda notes that they can also "be used to store many different possessions from clothing to shoes to accessories. Even projects like knitting and crafting."

"I've had the same set of DRÖNA white collapsible fabric storage boxes that I bought at Ikea when my eldest daughter was born in 2002," says Lucy Searle, Content Director of Livingetc. "Back then, they were a nice, lightweight buy to store their toys safely in. Once they got older, they were used by the kids to store clothing. Now, they're in my laundry room storing bottles and cloths. They've been remarkably useful, considering how cheap they were. Plus, they're cloth-washable so they still look as good as new!

"The only downside to them is that you have to look into them to see what's inside, so I'd always suggest buying collapsible storage boxes with windows at the front so you don't have to access them to see the contents."

Whether you're looking for bedroom storage ideas or you're keen to remove items that no longer serve you, collapsible boxes are a go-to item to help you on your organization journey. These three collapsible storage boxes (with viewing windows and lids!) are on my New Year's shopping list. Trust me, if you're living in a small apartment, they'll be a game-changer.

My Top 3 Collapsible Storage Boxes

Periea Set of 2 Large Collapsible Storage Boxes with Divider View at QVC Price: $29.98, Was: $36

Color: Grey Tweed

Reviews: 4.7/5 stars with 36 reviews This piece is able to hold up to 44 pounds and has easy zip access with a clear view. It also comes with a removable divider that lets you separate your summer clothes from your winter clothes. Don't just take my word for it; one reviewer says: "I love, love these, especially this brand. I’m converting from the plastic style storage containers to the Periea boxes. I can see what’s in them right away without having to open every box as I had to do with the plastic containers. I use the open bin to store extra throw blankets in the living and family rooms. I will definitely be ordering more. I have an unopened deliver of them right now. Buy them, you won’t regret it!" Features include:

• Two large storage boxes, each with a removable divider

• Front and side viewing windows

• Zippered openings on top and front

• Carry handles

• Folding steel frame

• Each measures 21"L x 16"W x 14"H; hold up to 44 lbs Periea S/3 Small Collapsible Textured Storage Boxes View at QVC Price: $28.98, Was: $33

Color: Dark Grey

Reviews: 4.8/5 stars with 99 reviews. If you're looking to make the most out of a small closet, then these Small Collapsible Textured Storage Boxes from QVC are the perfect fit for you and your space. Available in the colors dark grey, navy, jade, warm grey, and lilac — these boxes are ideal for holding shoes, clothes, and so much more. Made with durability in mind, this box features an easy zip top and front entry. One shopper says "Love these storage cubes. Looks great in my closet and are so accessible with the front zippers." While another writes: "I can't say enough positive things about these storage boxes. They are wonderful and I'm so glad I found them." Features include:

• Three small collapsible storage boxes

• Denim wash look

• Viewing window

• Zippered openings on top and front

• Folding steel frame

• Carry handles

• Each measures 15.7" x 13" x 9.8" Periea Set of 5 Collapsible Storage Box Collection View at QVC Price: $54.98, Was: $64

Reviews: 4.3/5 stars with 318 reviews Bright and stylish, this Periea Set of 5 Collapsible Storage Box Collection from QVC can help you declutter your home. Made with a metal frame for durability and functionality, these boxes have window panels. One reviewer writes: "Love them. This is my second set. I use them for sweaters. Easy to set up, and the handles make them easy to lift. I will probably get a third set for my husband's sweaters." And another says: "I love these storage containers! I have them in use in several closets. This time I am giving them as gifts stuffed with presents. They are durable. Functional and attractive storage bins. I highly recommend this product." Features include:

• Two large boxes, two medium boxes, small box

• Collapsible design

• Window panel on front, small window panel on side

• Zipper panel on top and front

• Fabric handle

• Metal frame construction

• Measurements: Large 21" x 16" x 14"; Medium 19" x 16" x 9"; Small 15.7" x 13" x 9.8"

What Can I Place Inside a Collapsible Storage Box?

So, what would be the best thing to store in these boxes? Linda says the following items can be stored easily:

• Season clothing, like gloves or mitts. As well as swimsuits and pool accessories for the next season.

• Children's toys.

• Linda says you can also use these boxes as open-top bins for office supplies.

"The benefit of the boxes above, other than the windows, is the zipped lids. This means that you can store away items in attics without worrying about them getting dusty," says Lucy Searle. "Lidded storage boxes are usually easier to stack than my beloved Ikea buys, too."